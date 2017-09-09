Steelers Activate RB Le’Veon Bell, Release LB Steven Johnson

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers activated running back Le’Veon Bell to the 53-man roster on Saturday and he is now eligible to play in the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

In order to make room for Bell on the Steelers 53-man roster , linebacker Steven Johnson was released.

Bell, who missed all of training camp and the preseason this year, is expected to get his normal playing time and workload Sunday against the Browns.

The Steelers former second-round draft pick out of Michigan State decided to stay away from the team most of the offseason after receiving the franchise tag ahead of the start of the new league year in March. He conducted his offseason training in South Florida and didn’t sign his franchise tender until a week ago.

The Steelers asked for and received a two-week roster exemption for Bell upon his return to the team.



