    Steelers Could Ask Pricey Reserves To Take Pay Cut Or Get Cut

    By Matthew Marczi September 6, 2017 at 09:00 am


    By the time that the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field on Sunday against the Browns, there is a fair chance that they are going to have on their roster a pair of backups who will constitute a base salary this season of at least $2 million on the defensive side of the ball.

    The more egregious of the two comes at the outside linebacker position, where the Steelers have rostered five players at the position, with a sixth on the practice squad and a seventh on injured reserve. I’m sure some of you already saw where I was going with this, but perhaps the team should be looking to ask eighth-year veteran Arthur Moats to take a pay cut.

    In the final year of a three-year deal, Moats is projected to play by far his least significant role in four total seasons with the Steelers. In fact, there is a reasonable chance that he is a gameday inactive for most of the season, depending on how the rest of the roster breaks.

    With T.J. Watt starting on the right side and James Harrison backing him up; with Bud Dupree starting on the left side and Anthony Chickillo backing him up: where are the snaps for Moats? Not that there is anything wrong with him as a player, but there are clear disadvantages to having him on the roster in his role at his current salary.

    For one thing, with the numbers coming in from all of the trades and signings that the Steelers made over the course of the past couple of weeks, Pittsburgh is now far closer to their salary cap than many might expect. According to Over the Cap, their latest updated numbers, for example, have their top 51 figure at just $2,811,742 below the cap.


    This is a bit of a spoiler alert, but that is not enough. It’s probably just barely enough for what they would like to carry into the regular season for emergencies, and it’s definitely not enough to work out an extension for Stephon Tuitt.

    So it’s time for the Steelers to trim some numbers here. They still have to release a player, so one way they might consider doing it is to release the player with the biggest contract who is projected to have the smallest role: Moats and his $2.25 million base salary.

    If he is not going to be released outright, then he should take a reduced salary, and if William Gay is going to be demoted to working as a dime back, then I would like the Steelers to consider asking him to reduce his $2 million base salary as well.

    I know that Dave Bryan was more optimistic than I was yesterday about the team’s salary cap situation, but if they don’t make some cap-saving cuts or reductions, then it seems to me a restructure is inevitable. That would not be all that bad of a thing, but it is something that seemed rather unlikely to be needed even a month ago.

    That is of course if they want to get a deal done with Tuitt. Adding Joe Haden, Vance McDonald, and J.J. Wilcox added more than $8 million, minus displacement, to their salary cap, and their five players on injured reserve do not help.

    Matthew Marczi
    Matthew Marczi
Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Cut Golden!

    • RickM

      Moats is far and away the most logical. But I doubt it’ll happen. The guy seems like teflon when one talks about his salary not matching his playing time.

    • An article was just written about how we have no reasonable KR to start the season, you also would have them cut one of the better special teamers we have? What happens then when we give up a big return for a TD? Or have a punt blocked because he wasn’t the punt protector. You can’t cut all of the ST guys…

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Our ST’s units are bad even with Golden. I don’t see any drop off.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I could see a couple of restructures whereby the base is reduced and “bonuses” are made available if/when the snap-count is increased or hits a certain level. Granted no one is forced to take a reduction but they do so at their own peril.

    • Some said the same thing about Dri Archer, how could Jacoby Jones be worse? He was worse…

    • JT

      I love everything about Arthur Moats the person. But in no way in that salary reasonable.

    • CountryClub

      As of this morning, the NFLPA still has them with 11 mil of space. My guess is there’s probably an explanation for that. Looking forward to reading what it is.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Not the same. Golden doesn’t have the ball in his hands. I don’t see Golden making that many stops on kick coverage though. Nix would be a bigger loss than him in that regard. I understand they kinda have to keep him around for now, but the sooner he’s gone the better imo. I don’t even want the possibility of him taking anymore defensive snaps with this team.

    • Alan Tman

      How can a player be strong arming the team when they feel they have outplayed their contract, but the team is within their rights to ask for paycuts? You can’t have it both ways.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      What?

    • Fred Sandusky

      It so easy to talk about taking someone else’s money. Why should we care if Art Moats makes 2 million in a backup role. Its the Rooney’s money not ours. Live and let live. The Steelers are fine and have plenty of cash. Anyone want to take a pay cut? I doubt it.

    • JT

      And you have to see him NOT being voted ST captain a damning assessment of his future.

    • Michael Conrad

      Let me say one thing about the cap and money and Steelers. Those numbers are numbers the Steelers will tell you what you want to hear about why they did this or that. No team in the NFL has more players they drafted and signed and resigned. They simply have a great handle on it and someone has to be cut to make room for Bell . That person could make around 2 million but they were not cut for the money. The Steelers don’t operate that way they would restructure before taking player X and saying he makes 2 million he is gone.

      Moats makes about 3 million way to much for his role on the team. Do you think it would be good for team moral to ask him to take a pay cut. Maybe restructure

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yea, I guess I’m sort of rushing the inevitable, but if we cut him yesterday it wouldn’t be soon enough.

    • thomas hmmmm

      Good for moral like it was good when they asked the best defender on the team in JH to take a pay cut or get cut?
      They are all adults and I am pretty sure they all understand that it is a business on a budget. They all know that their times are limited in the NFL and know that if a team asks for a pay cut then they only have two options. Take the pay cut and make some money, or get cut and make none.

    • thomas hmmmm

      The ST’s were actually pretty good last season. They were great if you compare them to previous Steelers ST units of the recent past.

    • thomas hmmmm

      Life is full of contradictions. The sooner you get use to that fact, the better off you will be.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      What are Ben’s numbers against the cap. Perhaps he pulls a Brady and takes one for the team? I believe he has in the past.

    • gdeuce

      you do know that Golden is the upback on the punt unit, right?

    • The players vote, not the coaches. Is it damning of Jordan Berry or Chris Boswell because they weren’t voted captains either? Certainly not.

    • Alan Tman

      Exactly, Colbert said in Carolina on TV that they wouldn’t have made these moves if it would have precluded them from being able to sign their own players.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      But was that because of Golden? I highly doubt it.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      And?

    • Alan Tman

      He already did. He makes 12 million per.

    • Bruce

      according to the NFLPA the Steelers have 11.07mil of cap space.

    • He’s a part of it, you already lost one special team maven in Vince Williams. You want to cut the other, who does that leave with Nix and DHB as the other standouts on those units? No body.

    • thomas hmmmm

      It’s a unit and each man plays his part. He has experience doing it and has been doing it at a high level for several years. He might not be the one making the tackles but I am pretty sure his presence on the ST unit makes it easier for the other guys to make more of an impact.

    • Is that completely updated? Overthecap had them at a similar number before the flurry of moves last week.

    • Alan Tman

      I find it interesting that people who are everyday ordinary side with billionaire owners. That’s not a contradiction. That’s an example of something else.

    • Todd Hall

      This was reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN today “Steelers have $11.07 M in cap space despite several moves last week, according to NFLPA data, which updates daily. The additions of defensive backs Joe Haden and J.J. Wilcox account for $5.541 M in 2017 cap hits on the surface”

    • popsiclesticks

      He never took one for the team – he took a restructure, which any player would have to be insane to not accept.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Hilton? Matakevich? Conner? Chick? Juju? Wilcox? Dangerfield if he’s signed back. There are plenty of possibilities. Golden isn’t the end all be all of anything lol. He can be replaced.

    • popsiclesticks

      He makes $21 per year. That signing bonus isn’t free money.

    • hmmmm, there is a discrepancy somewhere then. I wonder where?

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      That’s the only advantage he has is his experience, but did he have that experience when he first started? Someone eventually has to take his place just like he took someone else’s. I don’t see him doing anything that can’t be replaced. These are professional football players, with professional coaches.

    • There is no guarantee on Hilton, Conner, JJSS, or even Dangerfield returning. I forgot about Chick and Matakevitch isn’t on that level just yet.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Hey Matt, I think overTheCap has a mistake right now.
      I just added up the top 51 salaries and it’s nowhere near what they say it is (And I did it twice ). Maybe they aren’t doing the top 51 only? who knows. Plus Fowler reported that the Steelers have ~11mil in cap space, which is roughly what I’m getting. Probably some credits/debits and stuff accounting for the difference between me and Fowler’s numbers.

    • Experience and the trust the coaches have in him to play his role above the line.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Nothing is a guarantee, that’s what the coaches are for. To make sure the players are prepared to do their jobs.

    • TroymanianDevil

      They’re not siding with the owners.
      They just want more cap space which means better players which means better team which means more winning ( in general ).
      Plus, the “everyday ordinary” people don’t gain anything extra when that player buys another Ferrari b/c they fought for an extra 1mil/yr in their contract. But they will at least enjoy the team winning more games and possibly championships

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I’m fine with him being on ST’s, don’t get me wrong. I just don’t want to see him lining up at safety anymore. I’ve seen enough. I think the benefits of him never playing with this defense again far outweighs the risk of replacing him on ST’s. But that’s just me.

    • Alan Tman

      Cap space doesn’t equal wins in no shape or form. The Steelers are very calculated with all of their moves. See the Colbert interview during the Carolina game. He said none of these moves will have any bearing on signing our own players.

    • Alan Tman

      It only matters how it counts in cap space. 12 million. ☺