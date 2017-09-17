Hot Topics

    Steelers Defend Decision To Throw Deep

    By Alex Kozora September 17, 2017 at 06:45 pm


    Before the game began, the Pittsburgh Steelers knew they were going long. And so they did with mixed results. Three big plays were gained out of it, a pair of pass interference calls and long catch by Martavis Bryant, but it’s fair to wonder if the offense became too infatuated with it.

    After the game, most players explained the rationale.

    “Even quarters, their safeties don’t get a lot of depth a lot of times,” Roethlisberger told reporters, responding to if the Vikings’ single high looks was the catalyst. “So it gave us opportunities.”

    Those were three game-changing plays, stressing the Vikings’ corners and exposing the lack of depth they have at the position. Xavier Rhodes helped to contain Antonio Brown but Trae Waynes and Terrance Newman did no such thing.

    “Anytime we’ve got the athletes to do it, we’re going to take shots,” David DeCastro said. 


    Ramon Foster agreed.

    “If you look at the skill guys we have on the outside, we have that ability,” Foster said.

    But the principle of the matter didn’t always meet the practical. As the players pointed out, Minnesota has one of the league’s best defensive lines, making deep drops and the timing needed to let those deep routes develop a difficult task.

    “They gave us looks we could’ve taken advantage of,” Roethlisberger continued. That rush was really good. They got in their and made me throw early sometimes.”

    While Roethlisberger was sacked only twice, he was under pressure throughout. Something the line certainly doesn’t take pride in.

    “We knew it was a good defensive line up front. Didn’t keep Ben as clean as we wanted to. We gave up some stuff. Nothing to be proud of,” Foster said.

    Other times, Roethlisberger seemed to pass up receivers underneath for the chance at something downfield. One in particular, a play I’m sure we’ll mention mid-week, had JuJu Smith-Schuster running a wide open crosser underneath. But Roethlisberger threw into double coverage for Antonio Brown on the sideline and the pass was nearly picked off.

    Like most everything else on offense, the Steelers are still finding their balance. Live by the sword, die by the sword. Today saw a little of both.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Craig M

      Kinda looked like a team looking for an identity who stumbled into a win, IMO.

    • NinjaMountie

      I think they looked like a team that was taking chances on big plays because they never felt threatened by the other team. They controlled this game completely from beginning to end.

    • Kevin artis

      That’s the difference between Brady and Ben. Brady takes that underneath without a second thought.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      Brady also keeps the chains moving and keeps his jersey clean playing that way.

    • RickM

      Yes, they made up their mind to go deep obviously whenever they could and weren’t interested in the underneath throws on those plays. I personally thought they went deep too often. But folks who pays attention to results will say ‘the deep throws led to 17 of their 26 points’, what’s the problem? Tough to argue that when winning is what matters and they controlled the game all the way.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ugh god help me siding with ladybrady. but brady wouldnt have forced those passes to ab he would have hit any of the open receivers underneath. thats why edelman, amendola and hogan are so effective.

      excuse me while i now go bleach my brain out for siding with ladycrybrady.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agreed big difference between Keenum playing as opposed to Bradford. Quite possible if Bradford was playing I think the game plan’s a lot different

    • jesse murray

      It came at the cost of keeping the offense moving. Ben ignoring Rogers was becoming really frustrating.

    • jesse murray

      It also had quite a bit to do with Steelers secondary being infinitely better than Saints who may have worst secondary/defense in the league.

    • Probably not. The game plan is installed throughout the week of practice. Bradford not playing was a game time decision.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Least they stumbled comfortably I’d say.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Why the comparison?

    • Ryan Alderman

      Like in Week One?

    • Steeler-Drew

      Hopefully Haley and Ben find a happy medium between throwing too many horizontal passes one week and too many deep vertical the next. I’m all for the big play but it seemed like overkill to me. Glad we got good results from at least 3 of them though.

    • Edjhjr

      That throw to AB on the sideline , I was watching the game with my son , I said he is forcing the ball to Brown , like his life depends on him throwing the ball to Brown. I did not even know Juju was wide open.

      This is a consistent issue, for at least 2 years

    • Craig M

      Glad Ben didn’t get his clock wrung again.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Haley’s play calling + Ben’s decision making = field goals

    • Steve Johnson

      Other times, Roethlisberger seemed to pass up receivers underneath for the chance at something downfield. This is the story of #7, too often we’ve seen him do this. Pass up a wide open WR, throw deep into double sometimes triple coverage. It often results in 4th down, punt or Int. Yet folks get offended when someone points this out.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      No

    • Craig M

      I didn’t mean to convey bumbling, they played w/ a purpose IMO- to win (that was proved out in TOP). I mean they could have played way much better and by that I mean Ben could have chose better options as to his receivers. Mental lapses in strategy to me is the same as not being on target as too a QBs throwing the ball. His delivery was okay just he could have been better in selection. And I came to that conclusion after watching “A football life” on Dan Moreno- suggested by Alex. I never really appreciated Moreno’s receiver selection- I was amazed.