Hot Topics

    Steelers Defense Awaits Stiffer Challenge

    By Matthew Marczi September 18, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Over the course of the first two games, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has held their opponents to a respectable 27 points, working out to an average of 13.5 points per game through the first two weeks of the season. As of this writing, they are actually fourth in the league in averaging 237 yards of total offense, though they are not in the top five of either rushing or passing yards allowed individually.

    Their 3.9 yards per play allowed is the third-best in the league. Their 30-percent third-down conversion rate is top 10, as is their completion percentage and quarterback rating against. And they are tied for the second-most sacks in the league.

    But they have yet to face a serious test, either. So far, their daunting tasks have been DeShone Kizer in the first game of his career and Case Keenum stepping in for Sam Bradford. While they are to be commended for what they have managed to accomplish to this stage, they know that the bigger trials lie ahead.

    And realistically, it might be a while before they face a real vertical passing threat. Next on deck is the Bears and Mike Glennon in Chicago, then they head to Baltimore to take on Joe Flacco, who has lost yet another offensive lineman. Then they swing back home to host Blake Bortles and the Jaguars, who seem to have already gotten their solid play out of their system.

    It won’t be until Week Six that the Steelers will have the opportunity to face a quarterback who can be argued to be in the top 10, and that would be Alex Smith and the Chiefs—a team that they just so happened to have beaten not once, but twice last year, including in Kansas City in the playoffs.


    In all fairness, Smith and the passing offense have proven to be potent so far. He is completing nearly 80 percent of his passes, averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt, and has thrown five touchdowns to zero interceptions with a quarterback rating nearing 140.

    Somehow, some way, the Ravens actually have more explosive passing plays through two games than all but two teams—though those two teams are the Saints and Colts, both of whom are 0-2, so that doesn’t exactly tell you all that much.

    Speaking of Flacco, he has so far completed 34 of 51 pass attempts for 338 yards, averaging just 6.6 yards per attempt with three touchdown passes to two interceptions. He has been sacked three times, but with the loss of Marshal Yanda, who has not allowed a sack in over a year, that number will be hard to keep down.

    In fairness, as much as the Ravens’ defense is being touted right now, it does have to be said that they have so far beaten the Browns and Bengals, so if the Steelers’ defense is to be questioned for their quality of opponent, then so much theirs. They did allow 300 passing yards to the Browns yesterday.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RickM

      I agree that we haven’t met a good QB yet and an elite one is not on the schedule for a while. But hopefully the Steelers don’t look beyond this Sunday’s trap game to Baltimore in Week 4.

      Chicago almost beat an excellent Atlanta team in their first home game, and most felt the Falcons were lucky to win. Glennon was 26-40 for 213 yards with 1 TD and 0 INT’s against the strong Atlanta D. Our next game is going to be a lot tougher than many people think.

    • Xclewsive

      The Steelers have many issues and they can’t really overlook any opponent. Offense has been struggling and defense has gotten lucky teams haven’t capatialized on miscues.

    • VaDave

      Not to over simplify things, but every NFL game is a challenge. The ebb and flow that happens week to week keeps things interesting. There had only been one team that got through the season without a loss since I’ve been around. The odds of it happening again,thanks to the parity initiative since then, have shrunk dramatically. What I want to see week in and week out is steady improvement, like what we’ve seen from week one to week two. This was posted on another thread, but Tomlin needs to have on the white board this week a very strong reminder of what happened last year after a 2-0 start, specifically what the Eagles did to them last year.

    • falconsaftey43

      When did Atlanta get a strong D? They did pretty well against the Packers last week, but they were horrible last year.

    • RickM

      Telling them they can’t overlook an opponent, and them actually following that instruction, unfortunately hasn’t panned out in some cases. As for all the problems they have, there’s definitely room for improvement. But bemoaning a 17 point win over Minnesota? Overall, they played pretty well. The last word is yours as I’m not going to enter another debate about the struggling O. 26 points against that D, and an easy win, is sufficient for me.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Elite opponents or no, I am looking forward to the Steelers winning the games they should win. If this team is serious about a SB run, they can not come out flat against the likes of Chicago next week. When teams are able to build confidence through winning, even against inferior opponents, those teams become extremely hard to beat down the road.

    • Ace

      Maybe before the game against the Buccs I could see that. Bears lost both starting guards to injury, and the offensive line was probably their strongest unit. Howard left the game and did not return with an injured shoulder. No WR’s to throw to. Glennon went from a decent game to a horrible one. You are correct, can’t overlook any opponent, but they should win by double digits comfortably.

    • RickM

      Seriously? In last year’s playoffs, they only gave up 20 points against Seattle, and then only 21 points against Green Bay. They then had Brady totally neutralized until their pass rush got exhausted in the 4th QB.

      Then last night they held Aaron Rodgers to 7 points for 3 quarters and then gave up two TD’s in garbage time. Their D has improved tremendously from what is was in early 2016.

    • RickM

      Hope you’re right, but past history suggests otherwise despite the rash of injuries the Bears have had. I won’t be taking any games lightly in 2017, and hopefully the Steelers won’t either.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’ll hold off on calling them a legit Defense for now. They were 27th in points last year 25th in yards. Can’t throw out the 2nd half of the Super Bowl, they gave up 34 points in that game, that’s bad no matter how you slice it. They did well in both recent Packers games, but certainly not good enough to say they are a strong D by that performance alone. Heck, by this measure, the Steelers D should be considered better as they held the Dolphins and KC to 12 and 16 points.

    • colingrant

      Three things.
      1) The league is full of non-elite qb’s, some of whom just aren’t that good or are to young to be good, so defensive statistics kind of factor that in, as it’s the flavor of the league.
      2) The picture looks like a lion pouncing on a gazelle.
      3) Speaking of Dupree, he went from a one trick pony to two trick one. Just kidding. He tightened up his speed rush with deeper knee bends and stronger lean, so he’s less inclined to be pushed out of the play. That’s a start. Upside remains HUGE though. He’s by for the most imposing player on the defense. His combination of speed, acceleration and power is unmatched.

    • RickM

      Kind of what I expected. I said that their D improved tremendously from what it was at the start of the season and then I get season-long stats thrown at me. If you don’t think holding one of the greatest QB’s of all time to 21 points in last year’s playoff game, and only 7 meaningful points last night, suggests they’re a strong D, we’ll agree to disagree.

      Tired of having innocent but accurate comments challenged. I’ll amend my first comment.

      1. Atlanta is not an excellent football team.
      2. Chicago has lost to two crap opponents.
      3. We’ll beat them by 73 points.

      Everyone should be happy now.

    • 太阳三联

      Keep this train rolling and don’t stop. I wanna see improvement every week, I don’t care if we win 60-0, look for ways to improve.

    • JT

      Not a good QB, but containing Dalvin Cook isn’t something to be ashamed of. And Crowell and that run game is Cleveland aren’t something to trash on. Even though the pass defense hasn’t been tested, I think we can hang our hat on the way the run defense is playing.

    • pcantidote

      We’ll see good offenses in KC, NE, GB and Detroit. I really think that is about it. Maybe Tennessee but I am still skeptical there.

    • JohnB

      Honestly i’d rather sharpen our dull teeth on these teams. Extended preseason if you will. Browns win, while inevitable, is a division win already in the pocket. Our front seven seems like they’re handling business against good olines. I’m more worried about our offense getting on the same page.

    • falconsaftey43

      I said I’ll hold off on anointing them for now, not that they’re terrible. I threw out their season stats for last year and then knowledged that they’ve have some good games recently (most notable the Packers games, but I have to strongly disagree that giving up 34 points in the Super Bowl is a strong performance, no matter how those 34 points happened). I just said it’s not big enough of a sample size to call them a strong D based on those performances alone, they need to show more than 2-3 games worth. Not sure what’s wrong with that. If you want to base how they rank on 2-3 games worth of tape, we shouldn’t hold the Packers in such high regard on offense since their last 3 games they scored 21, 17, 23 points, but we do because we know historically the Packers have been better than that. That’s all I’m saying. Overall last year the Falcons defense was pretty bad last year. They’ve had a few good performances lately, but it’s too soon IMO to change the overall perception of their Defense based on 2-3 games when they were so recently a bad defense. If they keep it up, then yes their a strong D. But for now, I wouldn’t consider them a Strong D, but they’ve moved past last years bad D.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think you overreacted a bit to my second post, I was relenting on them being a bad D and agreeing that they’ve improved. Just not enough of a sample size IMO to say they’re a strong D. Sorry if I didn’t make that clear.

    • T3xassteelers

      If only we could get some TO’s…….

    • Edjhjr

      The next 4 away games will show what the team can do. If they win 3 that would put them in great shape

    • Edjhjr

      Well this is supposed to be the best offense in the league. They , so far are average.