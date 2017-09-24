Hot Topics

    Steelers G Ramon Foster Leaves Bears Game With Hand Injury

    By Dave Bryan September 24, 2017 at 12:33 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers currently trail the Chicago Bears 7-0 in their Week 3 game at Soldier Field and guard Ramon Foster has left the game injured.

    Foster, the Steelers starting left guard, was injured while attempting to recover a fumble by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after he was sacked on a third down play. The team says he was taken to the locker room to have his left hand evaluated and that his return is questionable.


    Foster will likely be replaced at left guard by B.J. Finney. Finney started a few games at left guard last season in place of an injured Foster and played well.

    The turnover was the Steelers second of the game as Eli Rogers muffed a first quarter punt.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Dee Evolution

      It ain’t funny, but the photo of Ramon spiking the ball is kinda worth a smirk. Hope he’s alright.

    • Sam Clonch

      Man.