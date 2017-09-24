Steelers Injury Report: Foster, Davis Unable To Finish Game Against Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an embarrassing 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on the road at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon and in addition to the team’s pride being injured, two players were unable to make it through the contest due to injuries.

During his post game press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said guard Ramon Foster suffered a thumb injury against the Bears and safety Sean Davis suffered an ankle injury.

“They were unable to return,” Tomlin said of those two players. “We had some other guys go down but were able to return. We’ll access those the way we always do.”

Tight end Jesse James was at least one player who left Sunday’s game injured only to return later. He was listed as having a shoulder injury.

As for Foster, he was injured while attempting to recover a fumbled football by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first half. Davis, on the other hand, was seemingly injured in the fourth quarter.





The Steelers had a few players who missed Sunday’s game due to injuries and they were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin).

Next up for the 2-1 Steelers are the Baltimore Ravens, who lost Sunday morning to Jacksonville Jaguars 44-7 in London.