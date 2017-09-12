Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Tomlin Confirms Tuitt Bicep Injury Not Season-Ending

    By Dave Bryan September 12, 2017 at 11:40 am


    On Monday it was reported that the Sunday bicep injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt in the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns wasn’t a season-ender and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that report during his weekly press conference.

    “Man, it’s really positive compared to what it could be. His injury to his bicep is not season-ending,” Tomlin said of Tuitt. “He was evaluated yesterday, we’re optimistic there. His short-term availability is in question.

    “We’ll go through the week and see what he looks like day-to-day and see if he’s functional, see if he has strength, see if it’s safe and if it is, we’ll let him play. We’ll leave the light on for him. That will be revealed to us as we get though the week.”

    Tomlin later said there’s a remote possibility that Tuitt could play Sunday in the Week 2 home game against the Minnesota Vikings when asked.

    As for Steelers safety J.J. Wilcox, who suffered a head injury late in Sunday’s game due to a helmet-to-helmet hit on Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman, Tomlin said he came in on Monday expressing concussion-like symptoms.


    “He’s been in the protocol ever since,” Tomlin said of Wilcox. “I don’t know where he is in that process, but obviously, we’ll err on the side of caution as we always do and do what’s appropriate from that standpoint.”

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    • *Takes a bow*

    • jsteeler

      Great News. Tuitt looked unblockable for at least 2 plays Sunday

    • PaeperCup

      Hallelujah?!

    • hdogg48

      If Wilcox is out…how will they replace him?

      Can they resign Dangerfield short term?

    • Matt Manzo

      It’ll probably be Golden with a Hagan call up.

    • hdogg48

      Thanks…I guess they can only
      do call ups from the practice squad…true?

    • Conserv_58

      It makes sense.

    • gdeuce

      they can sign anyone as long as they release someone else

    • hdogg48

      How about Brian Allen? Maybe use him in a dime package.

      Also when can Sutton come off IR?

    • Josh Gustad

      Is anyone concerned with how Mike Mitchell played?

    • nitch19

      Please, no, on Hagen.

    • Matt Manzo

      So glad it’s not season ending! That was gonna be hard to handle!

    • falconsaftey43

      I didn’t specifically notice him do anything bad, but I wasn’t watching him closely. I know I saw Davis late covering the outside vertical in cover-2 a few times, and he had that PI in the redzone.

    • Bryant Eng

      Even if he is healthy, I almost want to just sit him out Sunday for the hell of it. Not worth the risk, even if there is no risk.

    • hdogg48

      Anyone think “Shade Tree” will get a hat Sunday?

      Minnesota looked like they were getting some good push
      on short yardage plays last night.

    • srdan

      Tomlin also confirmed that ian rappaport was seen on Sunday night with a fishing pole on the shores of Lake Erie.

    • falconsaftey43

      probably, they dress 5 DL and he is number 5. Doubt he plays much if at all though. I don’t think you’ll see any roster moves made this week as no one is out long term.

    • falconsaftey43

      I doubt they do anything for 1 week. Roll with 3 safeties this week. Don’t believe Dangerfield is an option yet because he was released from IR with settlement (have to wait at least 3 weeks I think).

    • Guest12

      Sutton has to wait a few weeks, but he’s still hurt anyways. Had a hammy issue then aggravated about 2 weeks ago. He will need several weeks to let it get back up to full strength so he doesn’t aggravate it again, that’s why they put him on the IR

    • FATCAT716

      He didn’t practice just about all of training camp or preseason he gets a pass in my eye’s

    • Mark P

      Or Will Gay emergency Safety?

    • george

      He has to be on IR for 6 weeks before he can practice.

    • george

      Did anyone ask him about the LJ Fort rumor?

    • Pghomer

      Hey Rick M…we escaped this time. Now we can’t use the “it ALWAYS happens to us…” narrative. lol