Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Watt, Villanueva, James All Ailing Against Vikings

    By Dave Bryan September 17, 2017 at 03:45 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-9 Sunday at Heinz Field to move to 2-0 on the young 2017 season and after the game was over head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the team’s injury situation.

    “T.J. Watt left the game with a groin and wasn’t able to return,” Tomlin started. “[Alejandro] Villanueva was in and out of the game. Dehydration, he was sick. So he was battling illness for the better part of not only today, but maybe a couple of days. So that became a factor for him. Some other bumps and bruises along the way, Jesse James with an ankle but he was able to go back in and return. I’ll give you a better assessment of some of those bumps and bruises on Tuesday.”

    After Alejandro Villanueva left the game in the first half with heat-related issues, he was replaced by tackle Chris Hubbard. Hubbard, however, moved to right tackle later in the game when Marcus Gilbert left the contest with cramps. When that happened, Villanueva returned to left tackle.

    Rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt left in the first half and as Tomlin stated, never returned. After the game, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported on Twitter that Watt was walking around locker room unencumbered and with no limp and he wasn’t wearing any sort of brace or wrap.

    The Steelers had a few players that missed Sunday’s game due to injuries and they were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion), tight end Vance McDonald (back) and tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee).


    The Steelers next game will be against the Chicago Bears on the road next Sunday.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Aaron H

      AV being sick explains a lot. Hard to play in the heat when you are sick. Hopefully TJ is not hurt too badly.

    • Michael James

      Well, it sounds like we avoided any major injuries (fingers crossed). Watt may be one to monitor, but judging from Tomlin’s comments and the report that he walked around the lockerroom without any brace and with no limp, I’m hopeful he may be back next week (or at least the week after).

    • srdan

      Great news. We are healthy.

    • Jordan James

      I’ve had the groin injury before and usually walking is not the problem. You start to feel it when actually playing. If I remember correctly it lingers for weeks.

    • AndyR34

      Or longer…can linger all season ala M. Mitchell his first year.

    • CP72

      We’re 2-0!!!