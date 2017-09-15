Hot Topics

    Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Fined $25K For Hit On Browns QB DeShone Kizer

    By Dave Bryan September 15, 2017 at 12:03 pm


    As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been fined for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer during the team’s regular season road opener.

    According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Shazier has been fined $25,000 for hitting a defenseless Kizer while he was attempting to slide following a first half scramble on Sunday. Shazier was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.


    Shazier claims that he will appeal the fine because he didn’t know that Kizer was going to slide before he hit the rookie quarterback.

    The Steelers incurred 13 penalties for 143 yards in Sunday’s win over the Browns and four of those were for unnecessary roughness and committed by the defense. Shazier, cornerback William Gay, safety J.J. Wilcox and outside linebacker T.J. Watt were the four players flagged in those instances.

    As of right now, Shazier is the only known player of those four to be fined.

    You can see a replay of Shazier’s hit on Kizer below.

    • george

      When the QB slides where is the ball spotted?

    • Lukesaenz

      Seems a bit harsh. He is locked and loaded before Kizer starts to slide. Wonder whether this will be reduced.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Pretty sure it is spotted at the point the ball is when he starts his slide. So looking at the clip above either the 25 or 26 yard line depending on what the refs saw

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Seeing this clip today does make me think Shazier has a little bit of a case. The part that still concerns me is the spear tackling form he took going in. Terrible form and you can see his neck and head kind of smash in on the hit. Just not a great way to play the game for his own safety, let alone the other guys.