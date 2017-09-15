Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Fined $25K For Hit On Browns QB DeShone Kizer

As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been fined for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer during the team’s regular season road opener.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Shazier has been fined $25,000 for hitting a defenseless Kizer while he was attempting to slide following a first half scramble on Sunday. Shazier was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.

NFL fined LB Ryan Shazier $25,000 for DeShone Kizer hit, Shazier told ESPN. He's appealing. Hit on a defenseless… https://t.co/uLr1dphgWA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 15, 2017





Shazier claims that he will appeal the fine because he didn’t know that Kizer was going to slide before he hit the rookie quarterback.

The Steelers incurred 13 penalties for 143 yards in Sunday’s win over the Browns and four of those were for unnecessary roughness and committed by the defense. Shazier, cornerback William Gay, safety J.J. Wilcox and outside linebacker T.J. Watt were the four players flagged in those instances.

As of right now, Shazier is the only known player of those four to be fined.

You can see a replay of Shazier’s hit on Kizer below.