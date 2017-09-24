Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Loss Today Eerily Similar To A Year Ago

    By Alex Kozora September 24, 2017 at 05:45 pm


    Playing “down” to a team on the road. A scatback doing big damage. A blocked field goal. All culminating in a disappointing loss to thwart a Pittsburgh Steelers’ 3-0 start.

    Stop me if that sounds familiar. It should. Because that’s exactly what happened in last year’s Week Three loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Granted, that one transformed into blowout status, a 34-3 defeat, but it had all the same ingredients.

    Today, on the game’s first drive, Martavis Bryant dropped a pass on the game’s opening play, a would-be touchdown. Last year, Markus Wheaton couldn’t hang onto a would-be 18 yard touchdown.

    Last year, they tried a 36 yard field goal. It was blocked. Philadelphia responded with a field goal.

    Today, a 35 yarder. Blocked. Bears kicked a field goal.


    Darren Sproles put up big play after big play for the Eagles. Tarik Cohen didn’t quite match that feat but averaged over six yards per carry and a 36 yard run, a couple inches away from a back-breaking game-winner in overtime.

    Big picture, the offense sputtered, the defense faltered, and the Steelers walked away with a painful loss. I know, ultimately, what happened last year doesn’t affect what happened this year. But it sure makes it frustrating.

    It’s a day where the Baltimore Ravens got plastered by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots went down to the wire to beat the Houston Texans. This was a chance for some separation, and a bit of validation, for being one of the best teams in the NFL. And the Steelers still can be, as much as this loss smarts right now. But it’s much more theoretical after the disgusting performance Pittsburgh put on today.

    This is the easy part of the Steelers’ schedule. By midseason, they’ll have shortened weeks and tough teams; Green Bay, Tennessee, and those Patriots again. Now, they’ll have to travel to a pissed off Ravens team where they haven’t won since 2012. This is a team who could drop to 2-2 and who knows how things go from there.

    Squandered chances. Happened last year. Happened today. It’s got to stop.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • John Noh

      Time for a bit of a shakeup on offense. I think DHB should not get a hat anymore in favor of Justin Hunter. I read that there was good rapport between Hunter and Ben during training camp and pre-season. Maybe that’ll add a necessary spark. DHB seems to be contributing nothing.

    • DHB is down field forcing fair catches on every punt. He’s also usually onje of the first guys down field on kick coverage as well. Besides who are you going to take off the field to fit Hunter in?

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      It’s not going to stop. This is the same story as the past 5 years. While I think they’re too good to completely fall apart unless there’s major injuries, they’re just a good team and not a great one.

    • Dorian James

      Hey Alex, there has to be some type of record for above 500 team losing to teams with no wins. It seems like this has happened every single year since Mike Tomlin has been here.

    • Rusted Out

      Those numbers have been posted extensively on the Depot, and other sites on the web. They are very abysmal. The real question is WHY? Why does it continue to happen, and why is this a decade long trend under Mike Tomlin?

    • Frank Martin

      This game made me think about the Chuck Noll era. When his teams played lousy teams, they beat them by three touchdowns. They almost never lost to an inferior team — on the road, after a short week, it didn’t matter what the circumstances were. That’s why they were four time World Champions. And that’s why this team isn’t.

    • Dorian James

      Yep, I googled it and found tons of articles. 11 losses to teams with 2 losses or fewer since “06”!!! SMMFH

    • JT

      The confusing thing is that these early season struggles dont jive with his elite end of season record. What works then that doesn’t work now? Logic states that September wins against lesser teams should be much easier to stack than those that are for all the marbles in December. A bad coach should win now and lose then.

    • KiJana Haney

      I am happy they lost now this way. These are the losses that allows the team to get better better for the latter part of the season and the playoffs. At least they dropped a game to an NFC instead of dropping a game to a division foe.