    Steelers Make No Waiver Claims; Lose Mihalik To Lions

    By Alex Kozora September 3, 2017 at 12:16 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers were not awarded any player on waivers today, according to the NFL transaction log released a short time ago. Offensive tackle Brian Mihalik was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions.

    Mihalik going to Detroit should come as no surprise. The Lions signed him in October last year after he recovered from an MCL injury. The Steelers took him off their practice squad two weeks later and he remained with the team ever since.


    Originally a DE in college and in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers converted him to tackle. While he impressed for how new he was at the position last year, his camp this year was only average. Assuming the Steelers want to keep ten linemen, they’ll have to either add another camp player – Ethan Cooper could be a frontrunner – or pick up someone else who cleared waivers.

    While the Steelers were not awarded any players off waivers, they still could’ve made a waiver claim but lost out to a team higher in the order.

    Now that the waiver period has processed, teams are now free to assemble their 10 man practice squad. Those names should trickle in throughout the day. Stick with Depot, we’ll provide updates throughout.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Jeff Papiernik

      Can’t believe McCullers and Golden are still on this roster.

    • T3xassteelers

      Yup, only 2 complaints with who made it.

    • Am I correct in understanding that vets like Lowery or Weams aren’t subject to waiver claims but can pick & negotiate with whomever they wish? Have you heard any rumors of the team reaching out to anyone?

    • Steelers12

      Yeah players with 4 years or more experience are exempt from waivers i believe

    • RickM

      I’d be surprised if they didn’t try to get someone. But as you point out, when 29 other teams can take the guy ahead of you, it’s tough.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Buffalo dropped RB Johnathan Williams, worth a look IMO.

    • Rotten Sircus

      Me Too bruh …SMFH

    • Rotten Sircus

      I thought we’d keep Mihalik at least for the Practice Squad …but we can’t keep all the good ones !!! Happy For the young man !!!