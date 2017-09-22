Hot Topics

    Steelers OLB Bud Dupree Fined For Post-Sack Hip Thrust Celebration

    By Dave Bryan September 22, 2017 at 03:50 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been fined by the NFL for his post-sack celebration in the team’s Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    Dupree’s actually fine amount is likely $12,154 and it will be interesting to see if he appeals it. Dupree was not flagged for his dance after he sacked Vikings quarterback Case Keenum on a third down and 7 play with 3:51 left in the first half.


    As you can see below, Dupree did three hip thrusts after his sack. Had he stopped at two, maybe he wouldn’t have gotten fined. Sounds silly, doesn’t it?

    Last season, Dupree was fined $18,231 for his AFC Wild Card game hit that knocked Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore out for one play. Moore was placed under and quickly passed the league’s concussion protocol and returned to the game.

    Last week, three different Steelers defensive players were fined for their illegal hits that took place in the team’s week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker Ryan Shazier, cornerback William Gay and safety J.J. Wilcox were the three players fined.

    • Jones

      I remember that hit on Moore. I thought he was dead… Definitely a tough guy to come back from that after one play…

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Given that it’s Bud let’s just hope that he didn’t injure himself with his celebration.

    • Pricopea

      The dirty kangaroo!

    • Jaybird

      He wasn’t HIP THRUSTING. He was just stretching out his groin that he had surgically repaired last year. A little preventative stretching.

    • Jaybird

      Artie Burns also did a little hip thrust after he recovered that fumble at the end of the game. Surprised he did not get fined also.

    • Dr. DG

      C’Mon, Bud!
      You KNOW the legal limit is TWO!