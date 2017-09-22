Steelers OLB Bud Dupree Fined For Post-Sack Hip Thrust Celebration

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been fined by the NFL for his post-sack celebration in the team’s Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Bud Dupree was fined $12,000 for his hip thrust sack dance. He's the new Mark Gastineau — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 22, 2017

Dupree’s actually fine amount is likely $12,154 and it will be interesting to see if he appeals it. Dupree was not flagged for his dance after he sacked Vikings quarterback Case Keenum on a third down and 7 play with 3:51 left in the first half.





As you can see below, Dupree did three hip thrusts after his sack. Had he stopped at two, maybe he wouldn’t have gotten fined. Sounds silly, doesn’t it?

Last season, Dupree was fined $18,231 for his AFC Wild Card game hit that knocked Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore out for one play. Moore was placed under and quickly passed the league’s concussion protocol and returned to the game.

Last week, three different Steelers defensive players were fined for their illegal hits that took place in the team’s week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker Ryan Shazier, cornerback William Gay and safety J.J. Wilcox were the three players fined.