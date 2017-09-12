Hot Topics

    Steelers Open As 7-Point Home Favorites Over Vikings In Week 2

    By Dave Bryan September 12, 2017 at 09:37 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 opponent will be the Minnesota Vikings and if you watched them beat the New Orleans Saints Monday night, you will likely be surprised to learn that they open the week as 7-point road underdogs to the black and gold.

    In the Vikings 29-19 home win over the Saints, Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford had perhaps his best game of his career as he completed 27 of 32 total pass attempts for 346 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

    Bradford’s solid showing against the Saints was aided by several of his wide receivers being able to get themselves open throughout the game. Wide receiver Adam Thielen caught 9 passes from Bradford for 157 yards and fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in seven passes from the Vikings quarterback for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
     
    Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook chipped in 127 yards on 22 carries in his NFL debut and Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph added thee receptions for 26 yards and caught Bradford’s final touchdown pass of the game.
     
    The Vikings defense did their part Monday night and especially when it came to tightening up inside their red zone. The Saints offense converted just one of their five trips inside red zone into a touchdown Monday night and that led to New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz needing to kick four field goals.
     
    The Vikings defense held the Saints to just 60 yards rushing Monday night and they managed to sack quarterback Drew Brees once while pressuring him several other times throughout the game. The Saints offense average 5.8 yards per play against the Vikings defense.
     
    The last time the Vikings and Steelers played was in 2013 and that game took place in London, England. The Vikings won that game 34-27 and it included the Minnesota defense sacking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times in total and intercepting him once. Then-Vikings running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers in that game and then-quarterback Matt Cassel threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
     
    The last time that the Vikings played in Pittsburgh was in 2009 and the Steelers won that home game 27-17 even though Roethlisberger only completed 14 total passes for 175 yards in the contest. The Steelers defense returned two turnovers for touchdowns in that game and that was pretty much the difference.

    • Thomas

      This might be one of the toughest games of the season. Highly efficient offense and strong defense with big athletic corners.

    • george

      Is the Viking offense that good or is the Saint defense that bad?

    • Crowned

      Imma bit concerned with this one. Diggs, Theilen, and Rudolph. That is a potent offense. Very good defense to back it.

    • RickM

      I don’t find it all that surprising. I assume that the Vikings D has trouble with bubble screens.

    • Josh Gustad

      Latter

    • george

      They made Bradford look like Bret Favre.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Probably the toughest defense we face besides the Ravens. A great test if you ask me!

    • Jacob

      As long as the team realizes preseason is over, they should win. But if I were a betting man…

    • george

      Yes, they will surely fall as our OC has our highly talented, speedy WRs running east and west instead of vertical.

    • RickM

      Lol, how true. How, with our receiving group, we could script a bunch of bubble screens in the first 10 plays or so is beyond me. Use the middle of the field, go downfield, anything. Just stop with multiple short passes to the flat that opposing teams seem to be instantly recognizing.

    • srdan

      Highly efficient offense? Cmon man, they were playing the saints. And Xavier Rhodes left the game. Waynes is big and athletic, but that is all he has been.

      They need to help AV this week for sure, but I think you are overstimating this Vikings team.

    • Craig M

      It appears our OC has OCD- Obsessive Compulsion Disorder in his use of bubble screens.

    • srdan

      I think pats, jags and texans are right there too. Should be a fun game!

    • srdan

      Haley has to solve this blueprint that was put out by the Chiefs in the playoffs. Cleveland copied the stacked box with a prevent defense behind them. Vance, jesse, eli and juju have to get catches in the first quarter in my opinion. We have to make teams responsible for those intermediate routes.

    • T3xassteelers

      Any chance Rhodes misses?

    • srdan

      I hope not. I like watching him play. But i don’t have any info on his availability.

    • Wham Charles

      Home opener versus an opponent running on a short week and hopefully most of our rust has been shrugged off. We should dominate.

    • Edjhjr

      So I truly believe , the last game they were unprepared, almost by design with players together for the first time, not wanting to do much for the same reason , and taking them lightly which nobody will admit but I will say it.

      That being said, I won’t bash them further for fear of disturbing those of the thin skin nature. I do expect a different team out there this week. I will say I’d expect that team to be much better and would bet on it. However as with all bets nothing is guaranteed. And , there is a small chance (20%) we will see a worse team than last week. I would not bet a lot on that , but I call it being real.

      On a positive note, I was never one to cast doubt about Jesse James and I think he is the TE of the future. Reason -you can learn to become a better blocker.

    • Dorian James

      And we were playing the Browns and we look terrible, for the Vikings to be seven point dogs is absolutely ludicrous. And I think you’re overestimating this Steelers team

    • HopeHarveys

      Did Vegas watch the Cleveland game? Did they watch the Vikings whoop the Saints? Either the Saints are terrible and Browns are great, or they got this 7 point line reversed.

    • srdan

      Perhaps. But the Steelers at home play a heck of a lot different. Remember vikings were at home with one of their beloved players number being retired.

    • JT

      The screens and short passes weren’t all that bad. Except the ones that were well defended got caught, and Ben missed throws on the ones with guys in space. Not only does Haley need to be better, but execution has to be too. Luckily we are at home.

    • Dorian James

      Ok, I’ll give you that. I’m praying that you’re right

    • I expect the line to drop once the money gets laid on the points.

    • vasteeler

      That game also included Peterson trucking over Will Gay like a mack truck, very embarrassing #HereWeGoSteelers

    • #beatthepats

      Mr Bradford – meet Mr WATT!!!!

    • Matt Manzo

      Their WRs were wide open all night. We won’t let that happen!

    • DAWAARE

      oh man..
      ESPN ranked steelers no 1 team after week 1,
      and i bet they didnt even watched the game.
      Vikings and Bradford looked unstoppable week1 and i am really scared
      O line and Ben gottta step up..

    • srdan

      haha me too man. And if Brees can somehow rebound at home vs a terrible pats front 7, we can be a happy fanbase come Monday.

    • srdan

      Diggs looks like a young AB out there, right?

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m gonna be there! It’ll be my first game at Heinz Field! And my first Steelers game since 96!
      Also the first time I’ve been back to Pittsburgh since 1990!
      Can’t freakin wait!!!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Hopefully, Dalvin Cook doesn’t kill us with screens. The defense CANNOT miss tackles in this one—too much game-breaking speed. Not to mention, if the Steelers thought running against the Browns was hard, it won’t get ANY easier against the Minnesota line.

    • nutty32

      Good chance to see how far our pressure & coverage has come. Hit Bradford early and often, make him move his feet. Cleanly tackle the catch. Challenge their run support oriented safeties with verticals & seems. Come out with the win.

    • nutty32

      Shazier v. Cook, definitely one to watch for.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Home Ben vs Road Ben is a DIFFERENT animal. Top 3 QB at Home. Top 20 QB on the Road. Where is the game? The Big Ketchup Bottle? Oh, yeah. I like our chances.

    • pcantidote

      We are catching a break that Minnesota is on a short week and has to travel. Their defense will still give us a hard time. Hopefully Bell is in better game shape, errrr, I mean gets more carries.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wouldn’t crown any of those teams yet. Texans maybe.

    • Mark

      It would help if Jesse James and other WR would actually block someone. Those phantom blocks are killing the bubble screen. The play is designed for 5 to 10 yards, which puts the defense in a bad situation of having to defend run and pass. The call isn’t bad, it’s the execution of the bubble screen

    • Rick McClelland

      The penalties need to end if they are going to have a chance in this one. Can’t give up yards on either side of the ball.

    • Matt Manzo

      Yeah! Looks like he’s got the same great hands too!

    • Big White

      Take the vikes and the points. Haley and his genius can’t beat the Browns by 9.5, there is certainly no way he can right the ship in a week.

    • PaeperCup

      Eeek, I don’t know about that. Minnesota looked GOOD last night. and that Secondary is pretty solid.

      I won’t say the STeelers looked bad against the Browns, but I don’t know if they can beat the Vikings rolling with the same gameplan.

      What has me optimistic is the fact that it’s at home. Secondly, I do think the Browns gameplan was watered down, so as to not show all our cards in week 1. Third, Bell is finally getting some practice in. Fourth same with Bryant. Another week to knock off the rust. Add into that same thought Mcdonald and Haden. Wilcox would fall in there, but I’m assuming he’s out with a concussion.

    • ThatGuy

      Big IF, but if we are up 2 games on the Pats come Monday morning, the #1 seed is ours to lose.

    • srdan

      I actually think it will inch the other way. Steelers at home have the potential to go up early on the vikes who don’t have an explosive offense. Vegas wants no parts of games like that.

    • will

      Yes…the Steelers are intimidating.

    • Steeler-Drew

      Then they should run plays they know how to execute. We have seen that play fail countless times.

    • StillersInThe6

      Those throws from Bradford were on the money – many of them with great coverage. I’m not denying that he had the time to throw them, and the Saints defence not being deplorable, but I think the Vikings offense will surprise some people this year – Bradford, Cook, Diggs, and Thielen all look 100% legit.

    • VaDave

      They also are working on a short week. I’ll agree, the game will be closer than the current 7 point line, but I fully expect we will not see triple digits in penalties this week, and will control the clock limiting the Vikes ability to score, and pull out a one score game….hopefully..lol.