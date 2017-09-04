Hot Topics

    Steelers Have Past Precedent For Finding Brian Allen Playing Time

    By Matthew Marczi September 4, 2017 at 07:00 am


    I’m hoping that the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t see fit to making this article look foolish later on in the day, but it would not completely surprise me if the team was able to get rookie cornerback Brian Allen on the field at some point this season, even if it would have to come in a select, specialized package.

    The Steelers have a bit of a history of getting more out of raw cornerbacks during their rookie seasons than was anticipated, even in spite of their reputation of being poor drafters at the position. Two obvious examples of this would be Artie Burns and Cortez Allen, the latter of whom is the better all-around comparison.

    The selection of Burns in the first round a year ago, though, was viewed more as a long-term investment rather than an immediate one. That he managed to enter the starting lineup on a full-time basis in the middle of the regular season was a surprise for most on the outside and took them off-guard.

    Several years earlier, the Steelers put another raw cornerback on the field in a special dime sub-package. That was Cortez Allen, a product of The Citadel, where only so much focus is on football.

    Many wondered if he would even make the 53-man roster, but despite being banged up in the preseason, they carried him, and then they unleashed him against the Patriots, seeing time covering Rob Gronkowski, in the only recent victory the Steelers have over them.


    Considering this history with Cortez Allen and cross-referencing that with how they utilized Justin Gilbert and Al-Hajj Shabazz at times last season, it would seem that it really isn’t all that far-fetched for the team to consider using Brian Allen as a dime defender to cover bigger-bodied opponents.

    The fact of the matter is that the Steelers have not frequently over the years had access to these bigger-bodied cornerbacks that they could unleash in this type of role. Yet when they have had them, they have made use of them, even a somewhat random guy like Shabazz.

    Allen is raw, no doubt. Perhaps even more raw than anybody else that I named in this article. But within the confines of a very specific scheme and drawing a direct man-on-man assignment, it just wouldn’t surprise me at all if we end up seeing him on defense at some point during the course of the year.

    That, or he could be waived today in order to make room on the 53-man roster for Le’Veon Bell and J.J. Wilcox with the hope of moving him to the practice squad. Personally, I hope this is not the approach that they have in mind, but it’s well within the realm of possibility. After all, they have seven cornerbacks and 12 total defensive backs right now.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Michael Joseph Jackson

      Bold prediction:Allen picks off a pass intended for Gronkowski and runs it back for a pick 6

    • Brenton deed

      With all the heat on the FO over their CB evaluation you’d think they’re focusing on it … and so if they’re hanging onto Allen then surely it implies he might have something. Physically he could be MEL Blount II … OK no-one is … but still.
      The worse blowout they’ve made is that Grant guy (4th round) in the same year as Golson. Golson was just unfortunate.

      But back to Allen … it’s about time the stars aligned when dealing with Steelers’ later round CB picks!!!!

    • john bennett

      Pulling for Allen to stick. The talent, although raw, is unmistakable. And Golson was an excellent selection but just had bad Ju Ju…..