    Steelers Could Be Preparing To Bring Back Steven Johnson

    By Matthew Marczi September 12, 2017 at 06:20 am


    We should know more relatively quickly later on today, but we got a report surfacing last night indicating that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to release inside linebacker L.J. Fort, who spent most of the 2016 season on the 53-man roster and looked to have made the team again during the preseason with a solid showing.

    There are a few possibilities as to why the might be released. For one thing, Stephon Tuitt suffered an arm injury and is likely to miss at least a couple of games. That could prompt a roster move in order to add help along the defensive line.

    Safety J.J. Wilcox also left Sunday’s game, and while there was no official word, it’s certainly plausible that he is in the concussion protocol following a violent helmet-to-helmet hit that he was involved in at the goal line late in the contest.

    Given that Mike Mitchell and Sean Davis are already dealing with certain ailments—the former seemed to be rotated in and out of the game in his first work since recovering from a hamstring injury very early in training camp—it should be regarded as well within the realm of possibility that they have an eye toward, for example, promoting Jacob Hagen from the practice squad.

    I have a sneaking suspicion, however, that this is more of a routine maneuver. It would seem to me unlikely that the Steelers would want to impoverish the inside linebacker position by reducing the number of players there to three, so this could easily be swapping one inside linebacker for another.


    There is a pretty obvious inside linebacker in mind, as well. After all, it’s only been a couple of days since he was on the roster.

    The Steelers released sixth-year linebacker Steven Johnson in the wave of roster cuts, but they re-signed him two days later after they moved Cameron Sutton to injured reserve, knowing that they would still have to make another move to remove Le’Veon Bell from the exempt list.

    Why would they have bothered to re-sign Johnson at all knowing that they were going to release him again? This could be an indication that he is the player that they intend to sign to replace Fort, and there is a logic behind it.

    Johnson, unlike Fort, is a vested veteran due to his years of accrued experience. For vested veterans, their full salary for the season becomes guaranteed if they are on the opening-day roster. By cutting him and then re-signing him after Week One, they give themselves flexibility to move him again throughout the season if need be.

    Remember, Johnson ultimately ‘won’ over Fort last season. The Steelers released the latter to activate Ladarius Green from the PUP List. Fort only got re-signed because Johnson suffered a season-ending injury the following week.

    Last season, Johnson was active for only six games but recorded six tackles on special teams forced a fumble that the Steelers recovered. He was inactive for the first three weeks of the season, but once he got a helmet due to injuries, they kept dressing him.

    It’s possible that they could also be looking to bring back Sean Spence, who was released with the final roster cuts. As a vested veteran, the Steelers would have the same reason as with Johnson to wait after the first game of the season to sign him. In the meantime, Fort would be subject to waivers.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Conserv_58

      I was thinking about that very scenario taking place after finding out that Fort was injured. I’m sure that we’ll get some sort of clarity on this and other issues later today during Mike Tomlin’s press conference.

    • JohnB

      That’s a shame…im in the Fort > Johnson group.

    • blue

      Musical chairs.

    • Daniel Santo

      Does anyone really think they would bring back Sean Spence?

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Fort is injured?

    • Ray Istenes

      What is the Fort injury. Other than Fort being injured I don’t see him being released to bring Johnson back who is only a special teamer.

      You would have to think that a guy like Feiler could also be vulnerable to being cut.

    • Kevin artis

      It still doesn’t make sense to me. Fort outplayed Johnson this year, offers more flexible as Fort can play inside and outside linebacker. And why are you replacing him with another Linebacker when DL is the area that you are short a body?
      Im I missing something here?

    • Jaybird

      Weird. Can’t wait to hear the full story. I thought Fort played well, and outplayed Johnson?

    • kevin Duffin

      Fort and dirty Red were better than Johnson imo. I wouldn’t mind the move for Spence, but it still doesn’t make sense to me.

    • RickM

      I think your Spence guess is the likely favorite right now. It does make the most sense given all the facts you’ve outlined.

    • Big Joe

      Unfortunately, I’m still not understanding the football “why” behind this. If he beat out Johnson, and I believe he did, then this is not an upgrade move. If Spence, is it an upgrade given his recent injuries? If they intend to bring in / promote someone to fill in for DL depth then there’s also Feiler and Allen that could be risked. I see this making sense if Tuitt will only be out a couple of weeks. If someone picks up waiver win on Fort, then the team brings back Johnson instead and still gets back an ILB who is experienced with their scheme. Don’t think they can say the same about OL and CB. If Spence is brought back, then they must feel he’s an upgrade.

    • stan

      I hope its Spence. I think we need the type of depth at the ILB position that can start if need be and Spence is better for that than Johnson or Fort, IMO. Shazier -has never made it through a full season and Vince Williams is a limited player. We need quality depth at ILB, not just guys who are primarily special teamers.

    • John Pennington

      If Johnson was injured why bring him back and cut Fort who is not injured. This whole thing doesn’t make any sense to cut Fort for a older player good luck with that.

    • Steve Johnson

      Man, damaged goods. So many injuries after just one game. I know injuries are a part of the game, but it appears there are too many soft tissue injuries. Players bodies aren’t prepared for football.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Like Tom Hanks would say on the movie “Big” …..”I don’t get it!”