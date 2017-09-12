Hot Topics

    Steelers Ranked 1st In ESPN’s Power Rankings

    By Alex Kozora September 12, 2017 at 06:27 pm


    In arbitrary, irrelevant news of the day, the Pittsburgh Steelers surprised many by being ranked first in the post-Week One ESPN power rankings.

    Here’s what the Worldwide Leader had to say.

    “Rookie linebacker T.J. Watt became the third player to record two sacks and an interception in his NFL debut since sacks became official in 1982. 
    Possible overreaction: Watt is the defensive playmaker the Steelers have been craving for years and could make the defense more impactful than Pittsburgh’s offense.”

    On Watt, it certainly was a promising start. Not only because of the box score but knowing he was able to beat left tackle Joe Thomas several times, still one of the best in the game.

    The Steelers began the year in 4th place, jumping the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks. The Pats and Seahawks lost on Week One while the Falcons squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears. Still, it’s a surprise to see the Steelers top the charts after their far-from-perfect win over the Cleveland Browns. For today anyway, they don’t feel like the best team in the league.


    Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens are the next highest team, coming in 14th place after their dominating win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals fell from 22nd to 25th place while the Browns remained steady at 30th. The Browns certainly looked more competent than the Bengals and have a puncher’s chance at finishing the year in third place.

    Rounding out the top five included the Packers, Chiefs, Pats, and Cowboys.

    Minnesota moved up from 17th to 12th after an impressive victory over the New Orleans Saints. Sam Bradford had one of the best games of his career and the Vikings now have life in their run game. Dalvin Cook set a team rushing record for a rookie in his debut. The Steelers will certainly have to play better this weekend than they did last but if they do, they’ll firmly remain in the top spot of the power rankings.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • The Tony

      … yay

    • Gizmosteel

      One could certainly argue that the Chiefs deserve the spot. But really it is only the first week.

    • Jason

      thats a vote based on potential, not what we saw against the browns

    • Kick

      Getting a number 1 ranking from espn means nothing. they aren’t even a sport channel. They are a SJW network who thinks there is a racist under every rock.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Even in just the AFC I am going to be until we beat the Pats, we aren’t better than the Pats.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m surprised it isn’t the Packers. They love them some Aaron Rodgers.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      True, but they took a big blow with Berry’s injury. He played a big part in shutting down Gronk.

    • treeher

      Horse manure

    • JohnB

      I still think a lot of TJs potential wasn’t shown on the highlight reel. I watched him the whole game and was very impressed by his instincts and ability to be around the ball.

    • Jacob

      Watt in the world? Oh ok..”overreaction edition”

    • melblount

      “In arbitrary, irrelevant news of the day…”

      And PFT has us ranked #8, neither ranking of which means anything. For conversation purposes though, neither ranking seems appropriate, but PFT’s seems a bit more on the mark.

    • MoreRingsThanYourTeam

      And suddenly, all was right in the world.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I saw this, and was surprised as well. It kind of makes sense though. They couldn’t put one of the 0-1 teams on top, and they don’t generally like to move one team up too much after just one game. We were 4th prior. Of the 3 teams ahead of us, Seattle and New England both lost, and the Falcons barely beat the Bears. To be honest, I’m surprised they dropped the Falcons down to 7 after a win against the Bears. I’m not sure how much worse they are than Cleveland (In fact, their own rankings have Cleveland at 30, Chicago at 28).

    • #7

      Shows the folks over at ESPN (which I despise) aren’t your typical Steelers fans and pee and moan about every single play, quarter, half, or game. They see the big picture, and that picture is unparalleled talent.