Steelers Re-sign LB Steven Johnson, Release Fort

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed linebacker Steven Johnson, the team announced a short time ago. Fellow ILB L.J. Fort was released in a corresponding move.

Johnson has bounced on and off the roster since the end of the preseason.

Fort is a surprise cut after a strong preseason. He also had two tackles in Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns. Johnson, who battled through a hamstring injury this year, recorded six tackles in 2016 before breaking his ankle.