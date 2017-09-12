Hot Topics

    Steelers Re-sign LB Steven Johnson, Release Fort

    By Alex Kozora September 12, 2017 at 03:08 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed linebacker Steven Johnson, the team announced a short time ago. Fellow ILB L.J. Fort was released in a corresponding move.


    Johnson has bounced on and off the roster since the end of the preseason.

    Fort is a surprise cut after a strong preseason. He also had two tackles in Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns. Johnson, who battled through a hamstring injury this year, recorded six tackles in 2016 before breaking his ankle.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • John Noh

      Is Fort eligible for the PS? I lost count on what his status is. Meanwhile, Johnson is the new Bradon Brown-Dukes in terms of getting on and off the roster.

    • Big Joe

      I still don’t understand this move. He either beat him out in camp or he didn’t. I think he did well on ST so unless he has done something wrong off the field or is in some way injured, I don’t see Johnson as an upgrade.

    • Ryan Alderman

      What’s the angle y’all think?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Fort must have peed in Tomlin’s cornflakes. There is no question he outplayed Johnson last year and in the preseason!

    • John Noh

      The language from the team is weird – “we have terminated LJ Fort”. Seems exceedingly harsh. Usually it’s waived for young players or cut for vets.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I guess this could explain the cut (along with SJ not having a guaranteed salary now), but seems really risky.

      Fort > Johnson.

    • Dorian James

      Definitely need help with this Alex, I’m very confused as to why they would get rid of LJ fort

    • John Noh

      Also Alex, can you explain how ESPN has the Steelers ranked No. 1 in their power rankings for week 2? Did they even watch the Cleveland game?

    • hoptown

      I’d be really surprised if someone doesn’t claim Fort. Anyone who has scouted this team can see that he can play. I don’t get this.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Haha I was thinking the same thing.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Will be interested to see what details follow this move. Has to be something we don’t know about Fort.

    • stan

      I apparently can’t link it but there was an article on the site this morning. Basically, Johnson is a vested veteran who will cost more and have greater rights if the Steelers had kept him on the roster to start the season, so the team kept Fort instead of Johnson with the intention of re-signing Johnson after week one. I know it seems odd, but it makes sense if the team likes Johnson just a little better than Fort but still trusts Fort to do the job in week 1.

    • Thomas

      When Shazier inevitably gets hurt and Matakevitch inevitably gets a bunch of passes sailed over his head…I am going to curse this move

    • Dshoff

      Alex, what do you think is going on? I’m wondering if Fort did something wrong that we don’t know about yet. I thought he was the better guy in preseason and he seems to be more valuable and did well on special teams last week. Something doesn’t smell right.

    • NickSteelerFan

      He had a great preseason and he’s a very athletic ILB with great ST capabilities. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take the Demarcus Ayers route and sign somewhere else. He will have offers

    • Darth Blount 47

      Kevin Colbert has become that kids toy that you pass by in the middle of the night on the way to the fridge and it scares the living sh** out of you. Even when you think for sure that it’s turned off, it’s apparently not.

      Someone can tell Colbert that he doesn’t actually HAVE to make a roster move EVERY SINGLE DAY. It’s okay to take a day or a week or even month, in between trading players and cutting and signing and re-signing them. The league office won’t forget about you, Kev. Promise. Not between peeking in Bryant’s windows and following Deebo around with a cup.

    • Don’t poke the badger

      I also thought Fort was better than Johnson by at least a little. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cheatriots pick him up since they had him before and they had an ILB injury week one. Hopefully he’s still PS eligible and we can sneak him on there.

    • Big Joe

      Agreed. At first I thought maybe Johnson just wasn’t healthy enough coming off his hamstring injury to beat out Fort but perhaps the coaches felt Johnson would have under normal circumstances. “Terminated” though is just not normal language for the organization.

    • Big Joe

      I believe he is still.

    • Ray Istenes

      Don’t get it unless there is an injury or a suspension coming that no one knows about.

      Just don’t get it. He way outplayed Johnson last year and this year.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      “Terminated?” Even the use of this language makes me think the Steelers are taking a hardline stance on something we don’t (yet) know about.

    • Big Joe

      Yeah, had to laugh at that one.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      I’m not of fan of this move. Fort is the only LB that can legitimately back up Shazier and that kind of skill isn’t readily available. WTH?

    • kakello34

      Steelers #1 in ESPN power rankings. Bradford will be a good test this week.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Disappointing. Here must be something more to this story.

    • Pghomer

      So the PS resigned “Steven Johnson” the LB right….not “Stevie Johnson” the WR. lol

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he’s not.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      fort is better than every way than johnson.

    • Big White

      Anyone notice the Steelers used the words “terminated” when referring to Fort? That’s a legal term when businesses are claiming “with cause” for firing someone.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Johnson had 6 tackles and a forced fumble in 6 games on special teams last year.

    • george

      Pen Live has a brief article. Fort’s agent said he wasn’t “terminated” he was waived (for whatever that means). But the article also said if he clears waivers he has PS eligibility.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Not in the NFL.

      APPENDIX H
      NOTICE OF TERMINATION
      TO:
      You are hereby notified that effective immediately your NFL Player Contract(s) with the
      Club covering the _______________________ football season(s) has (have) been terminated
      for the reason(s) checked below:
      □ You have failed to establish or maintain your excellent physical condition to
      the satisfaction of the Club physician.
      □ You have failed to make full and complete disclosure of your physical or mental
      condition during a physical examination.
      □ In the judgment of the Club, your skill or performance has been unsatisfactory
      as compared with that of other players competing for positions on the Club’s
      roster.
      □ You have engaged in personal conduct which, in the reasonable judgment of
      the Club, adversely affects or reflects on the Club.
      □ In the Club’s opinion, you are anticipated to make less of a contribution to the
      Club’s ability to compete on the playing field than another player or players
      whom the Club intends to sign or attempts to sign, or already on the roster of
      the Club, and for whom the Club needs Room.

    • Big White

      Yeah, my guess would be PED violation or Substance.

    • John Noh

      I wonder which box (or boxes) got checked. I guess the last box would make the most sense.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Yeah, I’m sure that’s what it is. People are freaking out about the use of the word ‘terminated’ but that’s literally what it is: a contract termination. It doesn’t mean anything especially bad.

    • Dorian James

      I understand the logistics of it I just didn’t think Fort and Johnson were that close performance-wise. Goes to show what I know

    • Terrible Towlie

      WTF

    • stan

      I’ve never seen the team use that term though. It seems harsh.