    Steelers Restructure Contract Of S J.J. Wilcox To Free More Cap Space

    By Dave Bryan September 7, 2017


    In addition to recently restructuring the contract of defensive end Cameron Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers also did the same with newly acquired safety J.J. Wilcox.

    According to Ian Whetstone on Twitter and confirmed by former NFL agent Joel Corry, the Steelers converted $1.35 million of the $2.125 million base salary that Wilcox was scheduled to earn in 2017 into a signing bonus. The restructure created $675,000 in additional salary cap space for the Steelers in 2017.

    The restructure drops Wilcox’s 2017 cap charge from $2.375 million to $1.7 million. Additionally, his 2018 cap charge has increased from $3.125 million to $3.8 million.

    The Steelers acquired Wilcox via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

    Below is what Wilcox’s contract looks like following the recent restructure.


    YEARBASE SALARYSIGNING BONUSROSTER BONUSLTBECAP CHARGE
    2017$775,000$675,000$0$250,000$1,700,000
    2018$3,125,000$675,000$0$0$3,800,000

    • WARisHELL

      Tuitt about to get paid

    • POUNDSAND

      I see Calvin Pryor was just released by CLE.. Steelers had an eye on him when he was drafted. Worth a Flier for Safety depth?

    • LucasY59

      And Mitchell is even more likely to be a cap cut after the season…

    • LucasY59

      probably not, Wilcox is a similar player (and so is Mitchell) they dont need another, and Wilcox getting $ moved around shows they plan on keeping JJ around awhile

    • Steve Johnson

      He should be, he is overrated and over-paid.

    • Walt Dongo

      upgrade from Golden please

    • LucasY59

      agreed cant pay Mitchell 5+ mil and Wilcox almost 4 (and have Davis) costs too much to have one of them on the bench

    • Kevin artis

      We shopping extensively in Cleveland back yard. TE, CB and now a Safety?

    • LucasY59

      a ballhawk FS type would be better, but I am still hoping Dangerfield returns when healthy and they can drop Golden

    • Matt Manzo

      That’s crazy!

    • 太阳三联

      Just waiting to see that post about tuitt getting his deal. Any moment now.

    • PapaJuju

      Huh? Haden is the only brown we’ve signed. McDonald was a 49’er.

    • suge man

      Golden sold his number, so I think he knows what’s coming getting all the money he can get now

    • Boots

      Got in a fight with a teammate before practice

    • How is 3.1 million for Wilcox next year almost 4? Cap charge and his pay are 2 different things.