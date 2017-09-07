Steelers Restructure Contract Of S J.J. Wilcox To Free More Cap Space

In addition to recently restructuring the contract of defensive end Cameron Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers also did the same with newly acquired safety J.J. Wilcox.

According to Ian Whetstone on Twitter and confirmed by former NFL agent Joel Corry, the Steelers converted $1.35 million of the $2.125 million base salary that Wilcox was scheduled to earn in 2017 into a signing bonus. The restructure created $675,000 in additional salary cap space for the Steelers in 2017.

The restructure drops Wilcox’s 2017 cap charge from $2.375 million to $1.7 million. Additionally, his 2018 cap charge has increased from $3.125 million to $3.8 million.

The Steelers acquired Wilcox via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Below is what Wilcox’s contract looks like following the recent restructure.





YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS LTBE CAP CHARGE 2017 $775,000 $675,000 $0 $250,000 $1,700,000 2018 $3,125,000 $675,000 $0 $0 $3,800,000

