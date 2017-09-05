Hot Topics

    Steelers Should Have A Role For Justin Hunter

    By Matthew Marczi September 5, 2017 at 09:00 am


    I think that it is common knowledge within this community that keeping Justin Hunter on the 53-man roster was not my preference because I had a hard time envisioning him even seeing a helmet on game day due to the fact that he does not contribute on special teams. He has four snaps on special teams during his four-year career.

    But now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have chosen to keep him, I am wondering, as well as hoping, about his future with the team this season. They have him at their disposal, so I hope that they have a plan to use him.

    While it would be hard to argue that a player who has 12 touchdowns in a four-year career has some sort of innate feel for the end zone, he does have an obvious skill set that inclines itself toward use in that area—that is, scoring touchdowns—and that is something that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey have talked about in the past.

    I don’t know how to work it out off the top of my head to get Hunter a helmet without injuries playing a factor, but if he is dressed, he should have a situational role at the least as a red-zone target. There is rather little motivation not to utilize him in this regard.

    Do you remember Derek Moye? You might, as he was a Penn State product. He spent some time on the Steelers’ 53-man roster in 2013 and even got into a few games. The 6’5” wide receiver got some situational work early in the season, which included a one-yard touchdown in the second game against the Bengals.


    So there is at least a precedent for the team displaying a willingness to use a bottom-of-the-depth-chart player in situational roles, regardless of the fact that it will be difficult to swing six wide receivers dressing for a game, and all five other wide receivers are guaranteed to dress over him either for having bigger roles on offense or because they contribute on special teams.

    Hunter did have a red-zone touchdown during the preseason, though it was not of the variety that one would think throwing to a tall wide receiver. He was actually thrown short of the goal line and had to beat the defender to get the ball across the plane for the score.

    But he did display his ability to contribute in the red zone during training camp, and does have some numbers to back it up. According to Pro Football Reference, he has been targeted 18 times inside the red zone in his career, yielding nine receptions with six touchdowns and two additional plays that resulted in first downs.

    And we know, of course, that he dealt with largely below-average quarterback play. But last year with the Bills, he did see three of his six targets result in scores while playing there, catching three of five targets from Tyrod Taylor, all for scores. His one red-zone target from Marcus Mariota also resulted in a score. Some things to think about.

    • RickM

      Based on JuJu’s unfortunate training camp and pre-season, I imagine we may see Hunter with a game-day helmet quicker than one thinks. His history in the RZ will be a welcome addition.

    • falconsaftey43

      He might get a helmet over JuJu for a few weeks, but after that I expect he’ll be inactive unless injuries strike. If AB, Bryant, Rogers, JuJu are all healthy, I don’t see how you’re getting Hunter even situational work. Are you taking AB, Bryant, JuJu off the field in the redzone to bring in Hunter? Are you going 4 WR and leaving the TE off the field? If that’s all he’s doing, is 4 snaps a game enough to get him a helmet?

      I see it coming down to “two dogs, one bone” between Hunter and JuJu for a game day hat unless there are injuries. I expect the two of them to combine for something like 30 total receptions.

    • Smitty 6788

      He was a lock especially after the long TD against the Panthers. Ben will make great use of him. Hopefully, he gets a helmet each week maybe at the expense of Rogers if he’s not being consistent. Im hoping JuJu takes over the slot by the 5th gm..

    • falconsaftey43

      Why do so many people want to push Rogers to the bench or push him out the door? He had a really good year last year.

    • JT

      I think Eli is the one that comes off the field. I think we’ll absolutely see times when you have Bryant and Hunter outside, and line up AB in the slot.

    • Boots

      It’s hard to imagine him being more than injury insurance if he isn’t going to contribute on ST. Moye wasn’t in nearly as stacked of a room, which is one reason he was even on the team to begin with.

    • Boots

      He’s going to be even better this year, too.

    • hdogg48

      I like him.

      No way Coates has the hands to pull in that long
      TD pass from Dobbs.

    • suge man

      Yes and with Bell in the backfield and a speedy TE, they would create a lot of trouble, good point

    • Ralph Wagner

      Hey, when it’s first and goal at the six inch line Ben has to have someone to throw to. Geez

      Go Steelers

    • Thomas

      Why is it teams are required to have innactives at all? I think it’s bad for both quality of play and player safety to have these restrictions.
      How this hasn’t been examined as a player safety issue is beyond me.
      This causes guys on the low end of the roster to have to play hurt or risk getting cut or put on IR.
      imagine if it was a 57 man roster with no innactives how many fewer players would have to play on injuries and make more complete recoveries…

    • blue

      Can you say 5 wide, bring out plays from Bruce Arian play book.

    • dennisdoubleday

      He is red zone specialist, high points the ball well. He will definitely be in there when Todd goes empty backfield on 3rd and goal from the 1 (groan.)

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Redzone passing attempts with Brown, Bryant, McDonald, Bell and Hunter on the field.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Here my radical idea – play the season with a 90 man roster.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes, the question was what about JuJu. If JuJu is active, then are you putting Hunter on the field instead of JuJu? I can really only see one of those two being active.

    • Michael Conrad

      Well if he is active he could be used in a lot of ways. I think down at the red zone but don’t rule out Hunter and Bryant on the outside for speed and see who gets doubled and have Brown in the slot. I’m not sure but I think Brown maybe a step up from Rogers as a receiver in the slot. Its not something to do all the time but just to give the defense a different look.

    • T R

      yea that to many salaries to have to pay

    • TroymanianDevil

      It’s to prevent borderline injured players from getting released. If you could have 53 active, then if let’s say LJ fort gets hurt, we’d release him and sign Steven Johnson.

      But, I believe they should increase the 53 active roster to at least 55 and eventually near 60

    • Alan Tman

      He has to be the 4th receiver right now, and they will probably have a package with him and MB10 on the outside with AB84 in the slot to take advantage of bad slot corners. Because Rogers is dependable, but is not really a threat with the ball in his hands.

    • Scunge

      You know I have been a big supporter of Hunter but hey, maybe he still does not have the team made. We still need to cut somebody right? Steven Johnson brought back means somebody still had to go when Bell is officially off the exempt list right?

      Regardless, I think a discussion on who the inactives are would help illustrate whether Hunter can be active with no worry. I mean, Dobbs, Hawkins, Fieler, McCullers, there is 4 inactives right there each and every week. So, 3 more to go. With Moats, I can see him being an inactive as Chickillo is better both as a player and on special teams. That take the number up to 5. I can’t believe the Steelers would have 3 backup ILBs all active, probably a 3 dogs two bones approach, so one of LJ Fort, Matakevich or Johnson would be inactive. That takes the number of inactives up to 6 players. So, one more player has to be inactive.

      Would Hunter be that last inactive player? Considering that many times the inactive list is always littered with players that are dealing with injuries, that may just work in Hunter’s favor. For example, here is a random inactive list from last season’s regular season KC game. Nix, Shazier, Foster, Rogers and Golden were all inactive, that is a lot of starters normally.

      Here was the inactive list for the Dallas game: Wheaton, Mettenberger, Deangelo Williams, Jordan Dangerfield, Brian Mihalik, Darrius Hayward-Bey and LT Walton. Again, Wheaton, Willimas and Bey would normally be active but because of injuries they were out.

      I just don’t see it as that much of a problem, Hunter can and will find time on the active roster.

    • falconsaftey43

      Good summary. He can get a hat with injuries, and there are always injuries. Then it comes down to is there any situation where he is one of the 3 WRs you want on the field? Or will some combo of 3 of the 4 (AB, Bryant, Rogers, JuJu) always be preferred? I think it comes down to him having to be ahead of JuJu.

    • Smitty 6788

      Not that I want to push him out the door but I want our 2nd rd draft pick to get a strangle hold of the position. I actually like Eli but JuJu should be major upgrade over him.

    • Milliken Steeler

      Think about it. In the red zone and at times able to have our new TE, AB MB and JH lined up. That…should be fricken scary, to a defensive coordinator.

    • JT

      Well. Like Dave/Dave on the podcast, I assumed JuJu would get red shirted to start the season like Bryant. But being listed as top kickoff returner throws a wrench in that.

      I just think you have Hunter and DHB flip flopped. I think DHB is a ST ace first, and WR insurance second. And we saw them work in Coates/DHB while taking slot guys like Ayers/Rogers off last year.