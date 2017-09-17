Hot Topics

    Steelers Roll The Dice, Use Long Ball To Beat Vikings 26-9

    By Daniel Valente September 17, 2017 at 03:21 pm


    Just like the Steelers wide receivers mimicked rolling dice in the back of the end zone, the Minnesota Vikings rolled their own die in today’s matchup, opting to sit quarterback Sam Bradford and his injured knee and start backup Case Keenum instead. The move did not pay off as the Steelers rolled to a 26-9 victory over the Bradford-less Vikings in their home opener.

    While the Steelers offense still ached through minor growing pains in today’s victory, the arrow does seem to be pointed up from last weekend’s subpar showing. While Ben Roethlisberger put up the usual ‘Home Ben’ numbers – two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 104.8 passer rating, it was Martavis Bryant who had arguably the best showing of the day.

    After recording just 14 receiving yards in his season debut, Bryant reminded Steelers’ fans what they had missed in his long absence, totalling 3 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown – a touchdown that helped jumpstart the Steelers’ offense.

    Aided by two costly pass interference calls by the Vikings secondary, the Steelers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. The first being Bryant’s first touchdown reception since his reinstatement and the second a shovel pass to rookie wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster – the first of Schuster’s career.

    The Steelers did not look back from there, relying on their defense to hold onto their early lead. Cameron Heyward led by example, wreaking havoc in the trenches. A big reason why the Vikings were limited to just one touchdown and under 250 yards of total offense.


    In the secondary, the tandem of Artie Burns and Joe Haden did a magnificent job at removing the fear out of the Vikings receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, holding the duo to a combined 71 yards – a far cry from the 250 yards they amounted last week.

    After being named Defensive Rookie of the Week, T.J. Watt looked to keep building off his dominant debut but unfortunately his day was cut short due to an injury. After recording two tackles and a pass defensed, Watt was taken to the locker room during the second quarter to be evaluated for a groin injury, he would not return.

    On the other side of the line, outside linebacker Bud Dupree was ready to rejoin his defensive teammates after sitting out last week’s victory with an injury. Dupree did not miss a beat, creating constant pressure early and notching his first sack of the season.

    When speaking of special teams, it is typically for all the wrong reasons but for the second week in a row it was special teams ace Tyler Matakevich making a big play. After blocking a punt for a touchdown last week, Matakevich was able to break up a surprise fake punt early in the third quarter.

    The Vikings failed to make any sort of legitimate threat to the Steelers’ lead, often shooting themselves in the foot anytime they had the chance. With over 130 penalty yards accumulated and a 33-percent success rate on third down, the Vikings were their own worst enemy.

    The Steelers may not be playing the explosive type of football some have come to expect but after 120 minutes of football, they stand 2-0, and have still not trailed at any point. And with a short road trip lying ahead, this is a trend the Steelers hope they can bring with them. They’ll take on the Chicago Bears on the road next Sunday at 1 PM/ET.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Daniel Valente
    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel
    • DirtDawg1964

      It may not have been a work of art but they beat yet another team they were supposed to beat. Next week they can try for three in a row in that department.

    • DarthYinzer

      Just like last week. Do what you need to do get the victory. Not a memorable win. But still, a win.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ben really needs to stop forcing the ball to AB every play. Spread the wealth.

    • ryan72384

      Quick observations.. 1. If Bradford played the game might have been interesting. 2. If the game was played in Minnesota I don’t think our offense would have scored more than 10 against that defense. 3. Passrush wasn’t as good today. Chick didn’t look as disruptive on the right side. Dupree flashed like always and then also disappears. 4. Bell looks slow still especially in the screen game. He’s not breaking away from defenders like he usually does. 5. The one thing that gives AB problems are long rangy corners with speed. Rhodes made him look very average. Looked like what Sherman did to him last year or the year before whenever it was. 6. Bryant is still a beast. 7. O line has got beat 2 games now in my opinion

    • Daniel Valente

      That’s such a fine line especially when last week forcing the ball to AB in double coverage secured the win. Today was a bit overdoing though.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yea, but he’s making things harder than they have to be sometimes. He consistently overlooks other wide open recievers in favor of forcing it into a double or triple covered AB.

    • Steve

      Too many IF’s. Bradford didn’t play. The game was in Pittsburgh….