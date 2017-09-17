Steelers Rookie OLB T.J. Watt Exits Home Opener With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 in their 2017 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings but rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt has gone to the locker room in the second quarter.

He reportedly suffered a left groin injury and is questionable to return to the game.

#Steelers LB TJ Watt sustained a left groin injury. His return to today's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 17, 2017





T.J. Watt walks into locker room with doc. Chickillo at OLB — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 17, 2017

Watt, who had two sacks in his NFL debut last week against the Cleveland Browns, was replaced in the defense by fellow outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

We will pass along any updates that the team releases. The Steelers dressed five outside linebackers for the game against the Vikings.