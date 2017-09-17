Hot Topics

    Steelers Rookie OLB T.J. Watt Exits Home Opener With Groin Injury

    By Dave Bryan September 17, 2017 at 01:08 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 in their 2017 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings but rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt has gone to the locker room in the second quarter.

    He reportedly suffered a left groin injury and is questionable to return to the game.


    Watt, who had two sacks in his NFL debut last week against the Cleveland Browns, was replaced in the defense by fellow outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

    We will pass along any updates that the team releases. The Steelers dressed five outside linebackers for the game against the Vikings.

    • Steelers072684

      Look likes Watt is back, he just hugged Dupree.

    • jsteeler

      Had his helmet in his hand. I think he may be ready to get back into the SACK STORM.

    • Sam Clonch

      Watt + Dupree = CHAOS!

    • jsteeler

      Groin injury. Wow.

    • Scott N.

      So Harrison isn’t even the backup?

    • lonnie

      That’s what I Was wondering? Can’t watch the game cause I live in Baltimore and they only show ratbird games, so gotta get my infro here. What’s up with Harrison?

    • Evan Eremita

      Bust