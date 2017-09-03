Hot Topics

    Steelers Send Scouts To Watch Top QB Prospect

    By Alex Kozora September 3, 2017 at 08:30 am


    While the Pittsburgh Steelers are have finished up finalizing their initial 53 man roster, their scouts are watching their players of tomorrow.

    Steelers scouts were on-hand to watch Wyoming QB Josh Allen Saturday according to this report ESPN’s Michele Steele.


    Pittsburgh figures to show heavy interest in top QBs from now until the time they acquire their next franchise guy to lead the team post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

    It’s a strong quarterback class led by USC’s Sam Darnold. But with a strong season, and assuming he declares. Allen is a junior, he’ll also be in contention for a first round pick.

    Last year, Allen threw for over 3200 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s regarded for having a strong arm and ability to create, like this insane, game-winning touchdown to beat Northern Illinois in triple OT last year.

    Wyoming fell to Iowa yesterday and though Allen’s stats don’t look pretty, he has hamstrung by several drops from his receivers. This was ruled incomplete.

    He finished the day completing 23 of 40 passes for no scores and a pair of picks. But the box score isn’t in line with his talent and there will be better days ahead. And maybe the Steelers keep a close eye on him.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Nolrog

      Makes a lot of sense. It’s time to start looking for the QB of the future. Hopefully, Ben plays another year or two and the kid can learn under him, be it Dobbs or future draft pick.

    • Big White

      The USC quarterback from what i hear looked less than stellar yesterday as well.

    • John Noh

      If he drops to 32, sure, why not?

    • MP

      In a parallel universe, Aditi is reporting that Ben is done after this year.

    • Mike Lloyd

      Excellent…I’m gearing up for the team to grab a QB in a QB rich draft allowing the team to continue its winning ways even beyond Ben’s retirement.
      I truly have no issue with them dealing the following years 1 if it gets them in position to get who they want.
      We will find out soon enough.

    • Conserv_58

      I’m liking the fact that Colbert’s scouting staff is placing an emphasis on this year’s QB rich college class. Very proactive.

    • kev4heels

      I’m starting to wonder with the atypical moves by the Steelers in the last week (acquiring McDonald, Haden and dealing guys for picks) if Ben has told them he is done this year or next. I have been advocating taking our future signal caller in next year’s draft b/c of the influx of QB talent any way. Might be time….

    • Can he read a defense?

    • Steelers072684

      “Fake News Aditi” is at it again.

    • Michael Conrad

      The same scouts who recommended drafting Dobbs. Maybe they should outsource scouting. I’m kidding.

      Like I keep saying next years is the year to pick a QB. I’m thinking 8 QB’s get picked in the first two rounds. All you have to do is look back at past drafts and see franchise QB’s are few and you just have to keep trying.

      My sleeper is the kid from Marshall. Chase Litton . He could be there at the end of the first round . 6’6″ pro style QB.

    • michael young

      That drop is rough. Allen did everything right on that play, stepping up and throwing a dart without having to set his feet. Seems calm in the pocket and under pressure. I can see why teams are interested in him.

    • srdan

      I think the underrated and not discussed part of the Mcdonald and Hayden signings is that this team has positioned temself to potentially not need to draft any position in the first round next year. Meaning a qb is a very real possibility.

      April is a long ways away, but I like Colbert strategy.