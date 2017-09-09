Steelers Sign DE Stephon Tuitt To 5-Year Contract Extension

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now signed defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a lucrative contract extension.

The #Steelers and DE Stephon Tuitt have agreed on a 5-year, $60M extension, source said. Heavy on up-front money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2017

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tuitt’s new contract totals out at $61.05 million and runs through the 2022 season. Tuitt was previously scheduled to earn $1,048,560 in 2017.





Tuitt's six-year deal is for $61.05 million. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 9, 2017

Tuitt, who was in the final year of his rookie four-year contract prior to signing his new deal, was originally drafted by the Steelers in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

According to Ian Rapport of the NFL Network, Tuitt will earn roughly $15 million in 2017 as part of his new deal.

In his first three seasons with the Steelers, Tuitt, who turned 24 years of age this past May, has registered 108 total tackles and 11.5 sacks in the 44 regular season games that he’s played in.

If the preseason was any indication, Tuitt is expected to have a career year in 2017.