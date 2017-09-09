Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign DE Stephon Tuitt To 5-Year Contract Extension

    By Dave Bryan September 9, 2017 at 11:28 am


    As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now signed defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a lucrative contract extension.

    According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tuitt’s new contract totals out at $61.05 million and runs through the 2022 season. Tuitt was previously scheduled to earn $1,048,560 in 2017.


    Tuitt, who was in the final year of his rookie four-year contract prior to signing his new deal, was originally drafted by the Steelers in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

    According to Ian Rapport of the NFL Network, Tuitt will earn roughly $15 million in 2017 as part of his new deal.

    In his first three seasons with the Steelers, Tuitt, who turned 24 years of age this past May, has registered 108 total tackles and 11.5 sacks in the 44 regular season games that he’s played in.

    If the preseason was any indication, Tuitt is expected to have a career year in 2017.

    • NCSteel

      I’mma need a Tuitt Jersey.
      Love this signing.
      Good job, F.O.
      Keep takin’ care of your own !

    • ilamarca

      Front 7 could be a PROBLEM for opposing offenses this year and the future.

      What did Heywards extension come in at again?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Great news! This deal needed to get done. Looking forward to this solidified D-line playing together for years.

    • T3xassteelers

      Yes!! Off-season complete. 🙂 time for football!!!

    • LucasY59

      12 a yr exactly what I thought he would be signed for (and a good deal compared to closer to 15 if they waited till after the season)

    • Michael Mosgrove

      nailed it.

    • Lambert58

      Fantastic news! DO IT TUITT!!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Lot of money tied up in Tuitt and Cam. Rightfully so. Go cause chaos gentleman

    • Dubai Steeler

      Cornerstone signing. Amazing news and I think a few years down the line it is going to feel like a bargain for a player who is a rising star and an ever increasing salary cap.

      Hats off to Kevin Colbert….what an offseason!!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Great deal for both sides. Love it.

    • I was lookig to get a new Jersey this Year 91 may be it!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      They gave him bell’s money 😬

    • Chris92021

      Good. We are now in position to have a very strong front for the next several seasons. Tuitt and Heyward got paid handsomely, we have Hargrave under contract for three more seasons (including this one). I just hope we can take care of Shazier next off season and that Keith Butler is the right man to call the defense. Thank you to Tuitt as well for not asking to be paid as the best DT and second best DE.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Good!

    • John Noh

      Thank you again 6 pound 8 ounce Baby Jesus that the Steelers had the good sense to take Tuitt instead of Louis Nix III during that draft.

    • Jordan James

      It was over 50. They are the only 3-4 team with both ends making 50 plus million.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Was that the RB money or the receiver portion of the loot?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Let’s get it!

    • Clutterbox

      It seems a bit too much imo, but I’m glad we signed him. Not sure what the cap is next season and we probably will franchise Bell again.

    • Big White

      Another bag in the dike of the Steeler Way vs Selfish NFL Player Flood Waters

    • John Noh

      So I guess the only other shoe to drop today is activating Bell officially and cutting or IR-ing one player.

    • SeventhHeavan

      I forgot how young he is (24). Good signing Steelers. This could be one of the best off seasons we’ve had in a while. Right before the season starts! wow what timing. He must be a happy dude and i expect him to wreak havoc tomorrow against the Brownies. I am predicting 2 sacks for Tuitt. Here we go!

    • DirtDawg1964

      Tomlin and Cowher get a lot of grief from certain camps, and they should be criticized for some of the the things they’ve done, but I think they have not received enough credit for turning the corner on this franchise from the late Cowher/early Tomlin years.

      They lost a lot of talent. And some of it was held on to for too long. But look how quickly they turned this franchise into a SB contender again. Very few franchises can do so.

      Kudos to them. If we can keep Big Ben and Bell on the roster together for this year and next, and maybe one more, we have a real shot at #7 with this roster.

    • NW86

      Yep, I called that number too. (pats himself on the back)

    • Sam Clonch

      Finally!!! Now let’s Do-it, Tuitt!!!

    • Nathanael Dory

      Nice!

    • Sam Clonch

      Bell didn’t seem to want it!

    • Chad Weiss

      Great news!! Dudes still hasn’t even peaked yet

    • Addison

      Right on!

    • Chad Weiss

      Steelers o and d lines stacked for years to come

    • Kevin artis

      Glad he didn’t want to be paid as a top DE and number 2 DT……..Lol.

    • Darth Blount 47

      DOMER!

      I know some people are gonna be hootin’ and hollerin’ over this signing, though of course, most will be happy and consider it a great thing. But paying two 3-4 DE’s a hefty chunk will get under some skin. And I get that. Personally, I love it when the foundation of the house is sturdy and complete. Between the O-Line big uglies and now the D-Line, most everyone is locked in, paid up, and ready to rumble.

      The time is NOW, my friends. We are riding on the crest of a high and beautiful wave. I say we really sit back and enjoy this year. I hope everyone can either get to a game and scream your heads off, or find a place to represent and twirl your towels. Because we are about to embark on a very monumental quest. And we are gonna need every single one of us in Steeler Nation to be present and accounted for. Number 7 won’t come easy… but it WILL come.

    • capehouse

      So got him for the next 6 years? $10.1 mil average?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Also Tuitt is on the cusp of his breakout season!

    • Chris92021

      Exactly right. We have a championship window for 2 years, 3 tops, depending on Big Ben’s desire to play and how effective he is once he gets to age 36 and 37. I always felt that the strength of the team when we went to 3 Super Bowls in 6 seasons last decade was the defensive line of Aaron Smith, Casey Hampton, Kimo von Oelhoffen, and Brett Keisel. Heck, even the backups were solid (guys like Nick Eason and Travis Kirschke and of course, Chris Hoke). We have a very strong defensive line now and hopefully, the backups like Alualu, Walton, and McCullers can provide solid depth to make our linebackers become stars. This is a great day for not just Tuitt but for all of us as well.

    • alevin16

      Big Mistake! Now where will we get the money to sign Dan McCullers and Cam Thomas??? We’ll neverr get Cam Thomas back now and Dan will be walking ;D