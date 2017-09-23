Steelers Sign LB L.J. Fort Off Practice Squad; Release LB Steven Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one roster move before leaving for Chicago as linebacker L.J. Fort was signed off the team’s practice squad and linebacker Steven Johnson was released to make room for him.

We have promoted LB L.J. Fort to our 53-man roster, and released LB Steven Johnson. https://t.co/wAVf45Cvad — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 23, 2017

Fort was released a few weeks ago and ultimately signed to the 10-man practice squad. That move included Johnson being signed to the 53-man roster.





The timing of this move once again is curious, but even so, Fort is only expected to play on special teams Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of Johnson on the team’s 53-man roster as he and Fort are likely to be juggled most of the season if healthy.