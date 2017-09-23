Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign LB L.J. Fort Off Practice Squad; Release LB Steven Johnson

    By Dave Bryan September 23, 2017 at 03:16 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers made one roster move before leaving for Chicago as linebacker L.J. Fort was signed off the team’s practice squad and linebacker Steven Johnson was released to make room for him.

    Fort was released a few weeks ago and ultimately signed to the 10-man practice squad. That move included Johnson being signed to the 53-man roster.


    The timing of this move once again is curious, but even so, Fort is only expected to play on special teams Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

    I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of Johnson on the team’s 53-man roster as he and Fort are likely to be juggled most of the season if healthy.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Ray

      Just going for a record or something at this point

    • Dance Stevie Johnson! Dance!

    • WARisHELL

      Is this a match up thing, or is it performance/health based?

    • MattHat121

      Wondering the same thing. Neither would see much action on D, but if they had to, Fort is better in coverage (for the Tarik Cohen threat).

    • capehouse

      So they’re just alternating pay checks?

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Now release Golden and sign Dangerfield. For the love of all that is holy, please.

    • John Noh

      I think Brandon Brown-Dukes still holds the record.