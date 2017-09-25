Steelers To Sign LB Matt Galambos To Practice Squad On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will fill their open practice squad spot on Tuesday and linebacker Matt Galambos is the player expected to be signed to the 10-man unit.

According to Casey Muir, the Director of Client Management at Octagon, Galambos has been signed back to the practice squad and the Steelers are expected to formerly announce the move on Tuesday.

Congrats to my guy @Galambos47 on signing back with the @steelers practice squad! — Casey Muir (@Casey_Muir1) September 25, 2017





Galambos, who wad with the Steelers all of training camp and the preseason, was one of the team’s original practice squad players in Week 1. The rookie undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh was released from the practice squad nearly two weeks ago so that the team could sign linebacker L.J. Fort to the 10-man unit.

Fort was signed off the Steelers practice squad on Saturday and played in the team’s Sunday game against the Chicago Bears.

During the preseason, Galambos registered 6 total defensive tackles, 3 special teams tackles, an interception and a pass defensed.