    Steelers To Sign LB Matt Galambos To Practice Squad On Tuesday

    By Dave Bryan September 25, 2017 at 11:33 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will fill their open practice squad spot on Tuesday and linebacker Matt Galambos is the player expected to be signed to the 10-man unit.

    According to Casey Muir, the Director of Client Management at Octagon, Galambos has been signed back to the practice squad and the Steelers are expected to formerly announce the move on Tuesday.


    Galambos, who wad with the Steelers all of training camp and the preseason, was one of the team’s original practice squad players in Week 1. The rookie undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh was released from the practice squad nearly two weeks ago so that the team could sign linebacker L.J. Fort to the 10-man unit.

    Fort was signed off the Steelers practice squad on Saturday and played in the team’s Sunday game against the Chicago Bears.

    During the preseason, Galambos registered 6 total defensive tackles, 3 special teams tackles, an interception and a pass defensed.

    • RMSteeler

      If I remember right, he had a slow start to camp and peaked in preseason. I wouldn’t have known much about him if not for Alex’s reports.

    • steeltown

      Good signing. The young guy looked pretty good.

    • Douglas Andrews

      The question becomes are the Steelers going to keep LJ Fort on the 53. If not this might become a revolving door for Galambos.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I know this isn’t a big moving piece but I still stand by there being no place for Timmons, for the people who have brought that idea up due to the Miami situation. There are 2 good starters at the position and 2 young depth guys they really like and now they bring another young one back to the PS and Johnson seems to be permanently on call.

    • Rotten Sircus

      So who gets cut is my question ..? ???

    • Phil Brenneman II

      From the article it sounds like they had an open spot. Might have coincided with Fort coming up and off of the squad.

    • NinjaMountie

      I like him but I think he’s a little too slow. A 4.94 at pro day is, well….slow.

    • MC

      So many movements at the backup ILB spots.