Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

    By Alex Kozora September 26, 2017 at 12:53 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they’ve signed a pair of players to their practice squad today. They’ve added LB Matt Galambos and WR Justin Thomas. OT Jake Rodgers was released in a corresponding move.

    The Galambos news was reported by his agent last night. Thomas was cut to allow Rodgers onto the practice squad last week. But with the offensive line seemingly healthier, it’s hopeful Marcus Gilbert plays this week and this roster move is a positive sign of that, he’s no longer needed.


    All three players were with the team in the preseason. Galambos and Rodgers were there from the beginning, Galambos a UDFA and Rodgers signed to a futures deal while Thomas was a late addition. Thomas is converting from QB to WR.

    Because the Steelers called up L.J. Fort from the practice squad on Saturday, they had an open spot, meaning they had to release just one player. Their practice squad is now full.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Matt Manzo

      I’m having a hard time being excited about any news this week. That loss sucked.

    • francesco

      This is just a revolving door going nowhere. When you have better players on other team’s practice squad.

    • Michael Conrad

      They added a WR is Tucker coming to the big time soon.