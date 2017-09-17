Hot Topics

    Steelers T Alejandro Villanueva Leaves Home Opener With Heat-Related Issues

    By Dave Bryan September 17, 2017 at 02:11 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is questionable to return to today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to heat-related issues.

    Villanueva left the game in the first half and was replaced at left tackle by Chris Hubbard.

    Villanueva wasn’t having a great game before leaving injured as he was penalized for a false start and allowed a sack.

    The Steelers dressed 8 offensive linemen on Sunday and Hubbard had already been used some as an extra tight end.

    Earlier in the game, Steelers rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt left with a groin injury and he has now been ruled out for the rest of the contest.


    The Steelers lead the Vikings 20-9 in the third quarter.

     

     

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • MP

      He’s clearly not in Football Shape.

    • Rocksolid20

      Bell is clearly not in football shape

    • MP

      This article is on AV.

    • Robert E Lil

      The good news is the heat is getting more people involved.
      The bad news? They just refuse to use 2 backs. And when January comes and Bell is worn thin – remember this game.

    • Robert E Lil

      Nice try.