Steelers T Alejandro Villanueva Leaves Home Opener With Heat-Related Issues

Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is questionable to return to today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to heat-related issues.

Villanueva left the game in the first half and was replaced at left tackle by Chris Hubbard.

Villanueva wasn’t having a great game before leaving injured as he was penalized for a false start and allowed a sack.

The Steelers dressed 8 offensive linemen on Sunday and Hubbard had already been used some as an extra tight end.

Earlier in the game, Steelers rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt left with a groin injury and he has now been ruled out for the rest of the contest.





The Steelers lead the Vikings 20-9 in the third quarter.