Hot Topics

    Steelers TE Jesse James Leaves Bears Game With Shoulder Injury

    By Dave Bryan September 24, 2017 at 01:11 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently tied 7-7 with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and tight end Jesse James has now left the game in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury.

    James was injured due to a hot by a Bears defender after catching a high pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the right side of the field. James went to the sideline to be evaluated and then went to the team’s locker room.


    The Steelers lost guard Ramon Foster to a hand injury earlier in the game and he has yet to return.

    The Steelers dressed three tight ends on Sunday as both Xavier Grimble and Vance McDonald got helmets.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • L Garou

      Some pretty crappy Steeler tackling, again..