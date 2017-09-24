Steelers TE Jesse James Leaves Bears Game With Shoulder Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently tied 7-7 with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and tight end Jesse James has now left the game in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury.
James was injured due to a hot by a Bears defender after catching a high pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the right side of the field. James went to the sideline to be evaluated and then went to the team’s locker room.
#Steelers TE Jesse James is in the locker room having his left shoulder evaluated. His return is questionable to today's game.
The Steelers lost guard Ramon Foster to a hand injury earlier in the game and he has yet to return.
The Steelers dressed three tight ends on Sunday as both Xavier Grimble and Vance McDonald got helmets.