    Steelers Trade CB Ross Cockrell To Giants

    By Alex Kozora September 2, 2017 at 03:04 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt CB Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants, the team announced moments ago.

    He was sent to the Giants for a conditional pick in this upcoming draft.


    Cockrell lost out on his starting job after the team signed Joe Haden, though his status was in doubt prior. Mike Tomlin opened the door to Coty Sensabaugh, who has appeared to make the team, getting the nod.

    Cockrell was signed two years ago after getting cut by the Buffalo Bills. He made 23 starts for the Steelers, picking off two passes.

    • Chad Weiss

      Glad we got something for him

    • Nathanael Dory

      Thanks Ross! Hope you’ll do well!

    • Spencer Krick

      I liked Cockrell last season, but he sure had a rough go in the preseason.

      I hope the change of scenery does him some good. Best of luck, dude.

    • Michael

      Good news: A clean start. Bad news: His rent will triple in NY vs Pitt.

    • #beatthepats

      This is a great offseason. Money saving move for Tj ward ?

    • RyanW

      When’s the last time we have made so many trades in offseason/preseason? Gotta be close to a Steelers record haha I ain’t complaining tho

    • Ken From New Jersey

      Wow. Some interesting moves from the Steelers. Definitely out of the ordinary. I am encouraged though. Their urgency seems to match that of us the fans.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well I did say they weren’t going to cut him lol.

      So this should guarantee Hiltons spot and maybe Allen depending on Suttons health.

    • RickM

      Joining a good D. I imagine the conditional pick will be playing time-based and it may be tough for him to get action. But there are always injuries. Good luck Ross.

    • MP

      Somebody’s earning their keep at the FO. Maybe their job is up for grabs if the Steelers don’t honor old man Rooney’s memory this year with a title.

    • Chris92021

      Good move. I am betting this is a 6th that could be a 5th contingent on playing time. Good luck to Ross in NY.

    • Gizmosteel

      Extra picks to move down for a top quality safety, ILB or even QB next year

    • Ken Krampert

      In reality, this is the first year in a while that we have had quality players that we had to possibly cut. It is a very good sign of our depth and nice to get something in return while freeing up space for either better players or ones with more future upside.

    • Sonny Saks

      More money cleared for TJ Ward?!

    • Christopher Battle

      *New Jersey*

    • Doogie

      very active compared to the usual

    • Chris92021

      Man I hope so!

    • Xclewsive

      I would like to thank Cockrell for his contributions. I won’t say he won’t be back in the Burgh similar to Will Gay. Gay left a villain and came back renewed.

    • CP72

      Kudos to Kevin Colbert. Got Cockrell for nothing. Was a two year of starter and then flipped him for a pick.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Good luck Ross!!!

    • CP72

      Kevin Colbert….riverboat gambler.

    • steelburg

      Colbert is willing and dealing. He is getting something for guys that are expected to be cut. I like it I like it a lot.

    • Dorian James

      I don’t understand this move the Giants need O Line though not secondary help, Kevin Colbert is getting his hustle ON!!!!