Steelers Trade CB Ross Cockrell To Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt CB Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants, the team announced moments ago.

He was sent to the Giants for a conditional pick in this upcoming draft.





Cockrell lost out on his starting job after the team signed Joe Haden, though his status was in doubt prior. Mike Tomlin opened the door to Coty Sensabaugh, who has appeared to make the team, getting the nod.

Cockrell was signed two years ago after getting cut by the Buffalo Bills. He made 23 starts for the Steelers, picking off two passes.