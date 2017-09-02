Hot Topics

    Steelers Could Try To Pinch Pennies With Veteran Reserves

    By Matthew Marczi September 2, 2017 at 07:00 am


    So as we race closer and closer to solidifying what will at least be the initial 53-man roster (and I hope you know by now how quickly these things can change; they made three moves the day after cuts in 2015, for example), I find myself wondering the following: with their recent acquisitions and business yet to attend to, will they be eying the option of pinching pennies?

    The Steelers signed Joe Haden to a contract that will feature a low year-one cap hit, but it’s still over $3 million that they weren’t spending before, prior to displacement. New tight end Vance McDonald also counts more than $2.5 million, so this is over $5 million in new cap space that they have to account for.

    And they also still hope to get defensive end Stephon Tuitt under contract within the next week or so, give or take a couple days, since the regular season for them begins on September 10. It can happen any time between now and kickoff on that day.

    That could see them attempting to cut corners and save a sliver of cap space here and there, and to that end, there are a few obvious candidates who are sitting on the roster fringes who could see themselves looking for a new team shortly.

    First up is Arthur Moats, who has the biggest cap hit remaining of all expendable players. Currently slated to be the team’s fifth outside linebacker, the gregarious and good-natured smasher of quarterbacks has a cap hit of $2.88 million and a base salary of $2.25 million. They would save the totality of that bases salary, with the rest accruing as dead money, if he were to not make the team.


    Up next, going by cap hit, would be William Gay, the veteran cornerback entering his 11th season. Currently slated to open the season as the nickel cornerback, his job could be under threat from Mike Hilton. His cap his is $2.63 million, but his base salary is only $2 million. He still has another year on his contract, but it’s post-June, so if released it would clear all of the base salary before displacement.

    Up next is Ross Cockrell, playing under the $1.8 million restricted free agent tender. He was going to start had they not signed Haden, but he doesn’t play in the slot or on special teams, so his only valuable is as a backup boundary cornerback. If released, the entire value of the tender would be cleared.

    Though it disgusts me to type this, David Johnson can be considered here as well. He has a base salary of $900,000, though it really should be noted at this point that displacement is going to eat away at least half of that.

    Last, and decidedly least, is Coty Sensabaugh, who if released would only yield a cap savings of $775,000, which, again, after displacement, would only net around $300,000 in savings. And they’re obviously not going to release Gay, Cockrell, and Sensabaugh.

    But there’s a good chance that one of the two will be released, and Moats should watch himself as well. The team can save over $3 million in cap space just be releasing Moats and Cockrell, both of whom are now backups with limited value.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steelers12

      Release moats and sign a cheaper player who is cut today

    • AndyR34

      So…you don’t buy into what Tomlin said about one’s play determining whether you make the team (Moats’s play in pre-season was stellar…as it should be against 2nd and 3rd teamers), plus if we are going all in for a SB this year, you want to replace him with a nobody? smh

    • SteelerSurfer

      Personally I wouldn’t drop any of the above, all are or could be a piece of the puzzle. Sensabaugh is the one I’d drop if I had to but really wouldn’t gain anything.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      all will be kept.

    • francesco

      If it were me and we need to reduce our cap…I would be inclined to release Mitchell and Pouncey. Pouncey is half of what he once was and we have players that can replace him. And Mitchell is an overrated safety. If not for lack of depth Mitchell is going to stay. And Pouncey for his foxhole statement regarding Ben.

    • Nolrog

      /facepalm.

    • Nolrog

      I really don’t see a need to make cap room. Over the cap has us with 7.9 cap room right now, before cuts (that will change depending on who is released). The contract for Tuitt could be structured so that the cap hit in 2017 isn’t horrible and we’d still have enough free to deal with any in season injuries.

      We are not in bad cap shape at all.

    • RickM

      I don’t know the timing rules, but can’t they just re-structure a contract or two to create any necessary savings? With Ben’s retirement a maximum of three years away and obviously a big cap hit off the books, re-structuring would seem more logical than cutting any players who may have value in 2017.

    • steeltown

      Im not releasing any of them, except one of either Cockrell/Sensabaugh to make roster room

      In my head, Sensabaugh holds much more value, due to versatility and ST play

    • Nolrog

      I agree.

    • Nolrog

      Yes, but I believe this has to be done before the first game, same as Tuitt’s contract.

    • Rob

      That was my thought exactly. Ben and Pouncey are two obvious candidates.

    • Dshoff

      I like Moats but he is now 3rd string, and I think Chick is starting to make me a believer this preseason. Can you spend over 2 mill on a 3rd string guy, no matter how dependable he is? And with Haden, Cockrell also becomes the 3rd string guy, or Cody does. These are very tough decisions, as they have to juggle salary and only keeping 53 guys. It should be very interesting.

    • Dshoff

      I think you also have to agree that Chick had a great preseason as well, and he has been ahead of Moats on the depth chart.

    • You have lost your mind!!!!!!!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Just don’t be penny wise and pound foolish.