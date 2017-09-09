Hot Topics

    Steelers Versus Browns: Week 1 Projected Inactive List

    By Dave Bryan September 9, 2017 at 04:21 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon on the road to kick off their 2017 NFL regular season and if you’re like me, you’re counting down the hours until the game begins. As usual, I will attempt to project the seven inactives for each and every Steelers game of the 2017 season and below is my best guess as to which seven players won’t be given helmets Sunday in Cleveland.

    Game inactives are officially announced 90 minutes before kickoff, so make sure you check back at that time to see the names of the players for both teams who will be sitting the game out.

    Joshua Dobbs – Dobbs’ rookie season will start with him being on the inactive list and that’s not overly surprising. As long as quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones both remain healthy, Dobbs will more than likely be a regular on this list.

    Jerald Hawkins – The Steelers second-year tackle was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on Friday with a knee injury that prevented him from practicing a few days. The Steelers usually only like to dress seven offensive linemen in total for games and so Hawkins will likely be on this list quite a bit during the 2017 season and especially if all the tackles ahead of him on the depth chart remain healthy.

    Matt Feiler – While Feiler did make the 53-man roster this year as a ninth offensive lineman, there’s a good chance he ultimately spends most of the 2017 season on the inactive list. Feiler deserved to make the roster this year just the same.


    Daniel McCullers – The Steelers usually only dress five defensive linemen for games and if that holds true again on Sunday, McCullers is likely to be the odd man out and thus one of the team’s seven inactive players.

    Justin Hunter – Hunter may have made the 53-man roster this year but that still doesn’t mean that he’ll dress for every game. Hunter offers no value as a special teams player and if rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dresses to return kickoffs on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine Hunter also getting a helmet.

    Brian Allen – The Steelers rookie cornerback might not dress for many games this season. Somebody in the secondary needs to sit every week due to numbers and Allen is an obvious choice this week to be the odd man out.

    Arthur Moats – This last spot is a tough one and especially with Bud Dupree currently listed on the injury report as questionable with shoulder and ankle issues. Dupree claims he’ll play on Sunday, however, and assuming he does, the Steelers will need to sit a linebacker. The likely candidates to be inactive are Moats and L.J. Fort. It’s worth pointing out, however, that Moats has dressed for every regular season game since he’s been with the Steelers. The last time he was inactive for a regular season game was in 2012 as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • JohnB

      I’d like to see Juju go the same route as Antonio Brown and become a S/T ace before cracking the O lineup. Make him earn that while we got depth.

    • Rob H

      I think Fort should be the primary backup for Shazier, rather than it being Matakevich for both spots, but I guess that’s another subject. I don’t understand why they would even keep McCullers, if they’re not going to keep him active for short yardage and goalline, but I also don’t have a better choice, not with Dupree possibly being a bit iffy with the shoulder.

    • Michael

      With Josh Dobbs inactive, who’d be the emergency QB? It was Heath Miller a few years ago.

    • Jon Chorba

      What the hell is the point of the inactive list anyway? Why can’t all 53 guys dress? They made the team. They’re being paid. It has the potential of cutting down on injuries because you could rotate certain players more. It makes no sense to me.

    • Big Joe

      I think the 3rd TE will be the inactive since Moats and Fort can play ST. If we need a 3rd blocking TE then Hubbard will reprise that role.

    • Big Joe

      I actually have to agree with you on this point. It’s a rule that I’m not in favor of keeping and detracts from player safety to boot. The only thing it seems to do is to create a reason to keep someone’s practice squad eligibility intact

    • Steeler Nation!

      It’s supposed to level the playing field for teams stricken with injuries. I don’t like it though. They should increase roster size and then have fewer inactives IMO. I don’t like the idea of a rookie and DHB being the only backup WRs either.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ive long been under the belief that they should raise the roster to 55 and take 2 inactive spots away.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ab probably.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dhb needs to train juju or rogers. dhb will not be on the 53 next year. period.

    • Michael Conrad

      I figured Hunter would make the list. I hope they don’t have red zone problems. Hunter is the fourth best receiver on the team. JJSS is raw and DHB taint a receiver. He can’t catch the ball.

      Josh Dobbs
      Hawkins
      Feiler
      Sensabaugh or offensive player. Hunter aka mister red zone TD who Ben likes
      Allen
      LT Walton or McCullers they both stink pick one.
      Moats or Dupree.if hurt

    • Steeler Nation!

      I’d be good with that. You’d think the NFLPA would be too. More jobs and more pensions over time.

    • Shane Mitchell

      If there was ever a game to have McCullers active this would be it, the Browns are going to try to run the ball down our throats with their revamped Oline and some good RBs.

    • Wham Charles

      McCullers (if kept inactive [I think it’d be worth keeping him active for goal-line/short yardage/ special teams]) is still good depth to have on hand in times of need.

    • pittfan

      How many hats are available on Sunday?

    • Steeler Nation!

      46. Doesn’t seem like enough in today’s situational football world. And when we talk situational football, we’re talking both offensive and defensive personnel groups. Then you have several ST only guys. Leaves you pretty thin.