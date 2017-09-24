Steelers Vs. Bears: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 3 road game against the Chicago Bears and defensive end Stephon Tuitt is not going to play after ending the week listed as questionable with a bicep injury he suffered in Week 1.
With Tuitt out, defensive end Tyson Alualu will likely start in his place.
Tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) were both ruled out for the Bears game on the team’s Friday injury report. Both were injured in the team’s Week 2 home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) is also inactive after ending the week listed as questionable. Hawkins has yet to dress for a game so far this season.
With Gilbert sidelined Sunday, Chis Hubbard will get the start in his place at right tackle. With Watt out, Anthony Chickillo might start in his place at right outside linebacker.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, and cornerback Brian Allen are all healthy scratches in Week 3.
Steelers Inactive Players
QB Joshua Dobbs
T Jerald Hawkins
T Marcus Gilbert
OLB T.J. Watt
WR Justin Hunter
CB Brian Allen
DE Stephon Tuitt
Bears Inactive Players
TE Daniel Brown
S Deon Bush
OL John Jenkins
QB Mark Sanchez
G Josh Sitton
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
RB Taquan Mizzell