Steelers Vs. Bears: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 3 road game against the Chicago Bears and defensive end Stephon Tuitt is not going to play after ending the week listed as questionable with a bicep injury he suffered in Week 1.

With Tuitt out, defensive end Tyson Alualu will likely start in his place.

Tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) were both ruled out for the Bears game on the team’s Friday injury report. Both were injured in the team’s Week 2 home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) is also inactive after ending the week listed as questionable. Hawkins has yet to dress for a game so far this season.

With Gilbert sidelined Sunday, Chis Hubbard will get the start in his place at right tackle. With Watt out, Anthony Chickillo might start in his place at right outside linebacker.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, and cornerback Brian Allen are all healthy scratches in Week 3.





Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

T Jerald Hawkins

T Marcus Gilbert

OLB T.J. Watt

WR Justin Hunter

CB Brian Allen

DE Stephon Tuitt

Bears Inactive Players

TE Daniel Brown

S Deon Bush

OL John Jenkins

QB Mark Sanchez

G Josh Sitton

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

RB Taquan Mizzell