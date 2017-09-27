Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Bears Missed Tackles Report

    By Josh Carney September 27, 2017 at 12:53 pm


    Sunday’s game at Soldier Field was one of the ugliest one’s I’ve seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers in my time as a fan, dating back to 1995, when I can first remember Steeler football becoming a serious part of my life.

    Against the Chicago Bears, the Steelers simply didn’t show up in any phase of the game, especially in the tackling department, putting on a display that even a pee wee football team would be embarrassed of.

    I know the 24-hour rule has passed when it comes to moving on from losses, but it’s time to dig into the missed tackles report.

    Total missed tackles at Bears — 23

    Ryan Shazier – 4
    Vince Williams – 3
    Bud Dupree – 3
    Sean Davis – 2
    Cameron Heyward – 2
    Anthony Chickillo – 2
    JJ Wilcox – 2
    Mike Mitchell – 1
    Javon Hargrave – 1
    Mike Hilton – 1
    LJ Fort – 1 (Special Teams)
    Arthur Moats – 1 (Special Teams)


    Total missed tackles through three weeks — 45 (average of 15 MT per game)

    Ryan Shazier – 6
    Vince Williams – 5
    Anthony Chickillo – 4
    Bud Dupree – 3
    Sean Davis – 3
    TJ Watt – 3
    William Gay – 2
    Cameron Heyward – 2
    JJ Wilcox – 2
    Tyson Alualu – 2
    Mike Mitchell – 2
    Mike Hilton – 2
    Javon Hargrave – 2
    Tyson Alualu – 2
    Stephon Tuitt – 1
    Tyler Matakevich – 1
    Joe Haden – 1
    LJ Fort – 1 (Special Teams)
    Arthur Moats – 1 (Special Teams)

    Let’s jump right into it.

    If Tarik Cohen’s touchdown in overtime had counted, the missed tackles number from Sunday would have jumped to 26 as Mike Mitchell, Vince Williams and Artie Burns all whiffed AFTER Cohen stepped out of bounds.

    In the 2+ years of me doing this report each week during the season for Steelers Depot, this is easily the highest number of missed tackles by a Steelers defense that I’ve seen.

    Sunday was just an awful performance in the most important part of playing defense for the Steelers’ defense, which was getting some publicity after two weeks about possibly being the most underrated defense in the NFL.

    Welp, this one will be painful.

    This play right here let me know that Sunday’s game was going to be poor from a tackling perspective, even if I didn’t know that it would be THAT bad.

    On this stretch run late in the first quarter by Jordan Howard, both Bud Dupree and Williams go for the big shots in the open field. Howard, a powerful back who doesn’t go down easily, bounced off both hits. While the two big shots did slow him down, they didn’t finish the job, which seems to be the problem with the defensive group as a whole.

    This is easily one of the most egregious displays of tackling I’ve seen from the Steelers, period.

    Third down near midfield, and four (!!) guys get a crack at Howard well behind the line. Unfortunately, none of the four are able to finish off Howard, allowing him to bounce off of each missed tackle before flopping forward for a first down.

    Awful.

    Williams, Cam Heyward, Sean Davis and Anthony Chickillo all have clean shots. All have played well for the most part this year, but all four came up small in a big spot.

    Seven plays later Mike Glennon found rookie tight end Adam Shaheen for a 2-yard touchdown, giving the Bears a 14-7 lead.

    Last week in the offensive scouting report I put together with Alex, I mentioned how important it was to be disciplined against Cohen, taking good angles, breaking down for the tackle and wrapping up. The Steelers clearly didn’t heed that advice.

    This is just a short dump-off from Glennon to Cohen, but watch how both Ryan Shazier and Dupree come in out of control, taking sloppy angles to the diminutive running back in space.

    Off of one subtle move, Cohen leaves Shazier off balance and grasping for air, while Dupree nearly falls backward trying to tackle Cohen. Fortunately for Dupree, LT Walton came through to clean up the tackle attempt, limiting Cohen to minimal damage.

    There are a number of other plays I could bring up from Sunday’s game to highlight some missed tackles, but I thought these were some of the worst out of the bunch.

    Twenty-three missed tackles … oh my. One week after singing the praises of the defensive unit’s ability to tackle, this week I’m left dumbfounded.

    • 太阳三联

      Hold on chick in first gif and hold on hargrave in the second. No excuse for the tackling but the refs aided a lot of these runs.

    • Douglas Andrews

      On your second GIF I thought Howard was off to the races but luckily he got tripped up by a Bears teammate.

    • cencalsteeler

      Cue the Benny Hill music.

    • Ace

      Dupree seems to think that being 6’4″ 250 means he can tackle a guy by launching himself towards him from several feet away and hitting him with his shoulder. No wrap up attempt at all. Williams and Davis too. I really hope the staff sits these top 3 guys in a dark room and run loops of this over and over and over and over again. I think Davis is on the verge of busting. He can’t tackle. He can’t finish when blitzing. He can’t run fill the correct gap. He forces no turnovers. He’s not an enforcer. He can’t defend the catch point. What is his role on this defense? The Bears ran 38 to pass 22. Should have pulled him off the field and put in Fort and played a 3-5-3.

    • Mike Lloyd

      If this article recanted all the missed tackles versus the Bears it would look like the Encyclopedia Brittanica circa 1945.
      So thick you could barely pick it up.

    • John

      First two GIFS show two totally ineffective plays by Chickillo and Davis (I assume he is the one sprawling In the backfield in GIF 1). So Tomlin statements that playing Harrison would not help are inaccurate in general.

    • steeltown

      7 missed tackles at ILB says it all

    • steeltown

      Chick was held all game

    • stan

      Dupree was the worst though. He wasn’t hustling to the ball or even attempting to wrap up. Shazier kept trying to tackle with his hands rather than trying to wrap up.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      And people say there’s no room for Timmons on this team anymore. I’d argue he should immediately be named starter over Williams.

    • Ace

      Yep that’s him getting pancaked by a WR. He plays with zero intensity. He has a chance to completely blow that play up by reading it and being in the right place but instead takes a little shoulder pad block from a WR that completely flattens him. He could have removed the FB from the play and got a piece of Howard to at least slow him up but instead gets removed from the club. Then VW decides to set the edge although Burns is already there doing nothing but forcing Howard inside to the humongous hole. I gotta stop watching this man. It’s disgusting.

    • Ace

      In the first one I couldn’t find Shazier after watchin. Then I realized they had him as a down lineman over the LG. That don’t seem right. Maybe he was rushing up the middle. One of those crazy exotic Fire X’s on first down that takes so much time to develop and leaves huge holes. Butler Special! It’s funny to see Duprees launch knock down VW but not the guy he hit. LOL.