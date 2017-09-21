Steelers Vs. Bears Stat That Matters: Third And Glennon

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field and that means they’ll be facing quarterback Mike Glennon. Glennon, you may remember, beat the Steelers in 2014 when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that was one of the two wins that team had all season.

Ahead of Sunday’s game taking place, I wanted to point out one key area of Glennon’s overall game so far during his career and that’s how he performs on third downs as he really has two extremes in those situations when it comes to yardage needed.

When Glennon has faced third downs with 6 to 10 yards to go, he’s been awful so far during his career. In fact, of the 39 quarterbacks who have attempted at least 50 or more passes in those situations dating back to 2013, Glennon not only has the lowest completion percentage of that group (44.3%), but the lowest traditional quarterback rating as well (45.1).

As you can probably imagine, Glennon’s conversion percentage on 3rd downs with 6-10 yards to go is low so far during his career (26.9). Additionally, his sack percentage of 15.1 is the third highest of the aforementioned 39 quarterbacks. In short, if a defense can get Glennon in a 3rd and long situation, they’re likely to be able to get off the field.

NFL QB Stats 2013-2017 On Third Down With 6-10 Yards To Go Player Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Sk Sk Yds Sk% Y/A 1D 1D % Rate Mike Glennon 35 79 44.3 436 1 4 14 -103 15.1% 5.5 25 26.9% 45.1 EJ Manuel 31 69 44.9 430 2 1 4 -34 5.5% 6.2 21 28.8% 69.1 Blake Bortles 95 205 46.3 1258 7 11 37 -212 15.3% 6.1 70 28.9% 55.3 Jameis Winston 60 125 48 820 2 7 11 -86 8.1% 6.6 51 37.5% 51.4 Nick Foles 64 131 48.9 736 3 4 8 -59 5.8% 5.6 44 31.7% 61.1 Brandon Weeden 28 57 49.1 337 2 2 11 -83 16.2% 5.9 15 22.1% 64.7 Cam Newton 115 227 50.7 1548 9 6 32 -273 12.4% 6.8 91 35.1% 74.9 Blaine Gabbert 39 76 51.3 368 3 3 9 -61 10.6% 4.8 17 20.0% 61.7 Eli Manning 149 289 51.6 1909 6 14 22 -170 7.1% 6.6 92 29.6% 59.3 Tony Romo 58 112 51.8 854 6 5 15 -122 11.8% 7.6 43 33.9% 76.3 Case Keenum 48 92 52.2 533 4 3 15 -118 14.0% 5.8 26 24.3% 70.6 Andrew Luck 107 205 52.2 1467 10 6 22 -157 9.7% 7.2 75 33.0% 79.5 Brian Hoyer 77 145 53.1 973 5 3 15 -114 9.4% 6.7 50 31.3% 77.2 Brock Osweiler 59 110 53.6 636 5 2 11 -76 9.1% 5.8 39 32.2% 78.4 Matt Schaub 28 52 53.8 273 2 2 4 -36 7.1% 5.3 15 26.8% 65.6 Sam Bradford 85 158 53.8 938 5 4 15 -120 8.7% 5.9 53 30.6% 71.7 Alex Smith 116 214 54.2 1392 8 5 36 -203 14.4% 6.5 77 30.8% 77.1 Derek Carr 125 230 54.3 1722 12 6 16 -125 6.5% 7.5 97 39.4% 85.1 Ryan Tannehill 116 212 54.7 1732 8 8 29 -219 12.0% 8.2 83 34.4% 78.6 Matthew Stafford 153 277 55.2 2145 16 9 28 -182 9.2% 7.7 105 34.4% 86.1 Robert Griffin 57 102 55.9 693 3 4 12 -99 10.5% 6.8 38 33.3% 70.4 Colin Kaepernick 96 171 56.1 1324 6 2 27 -166 13.6% 7.7 60 30.3% 88 Geno Smith 63 112 56.3 946 6 3 11 -84 8.9% 8.4 48 39.0% 90.8 Joe Flacco 152 267 56.9 1978 11 14 40 -313 13.0% 7.4 102 33.2% 72.3 Marcus Mariota 57 100 57 851 4 2 13 -100 11.5% 8.5 43 38.1% 90 Aaron Rodgers 115 200 57.5 1751 15 2 38 -259 16.0% 8.8 95 39.9% 107.3 Peyton Manning 109 189 57.7 1377 12 8 9 -43 4.5% 7.3 75 37.9% 84 Carson Palmer 138 237 58.2 1960 18 10 22 -147 8.5% 8.3 101 39.0% 92.8 Russell Wilson 125 214 58.4 1768 6 4 29 -217 11.9% 8.3 95 39.1% 86.7 Trevor Siemian 38 65 58.5 441 3 3 8 -63 11.0% 6.8 25 34.2% 75.2 Josh McCown 72 123 58.5 947 9 5 17 -110 12.1% 7.7 58 41.4% 90.4 Tyrod Taylor 64 109 58.7 887 5 3 18 -123 14.2% 8.1 45 35.4% 88.7 Ryan Fitzpatrick 128 218 58.7 1739 9 6 19 -104 8.0% 8 83 35.0% 86.5 Kyle Orton 30 51 58.8 341 2 2 6 -38 10.5% 6.7 17 29.8% 75.7 Philip Rivers 159 269 59.1 2166 21 12 31 -185 10.3% 8.1 115 38.3% 92.3 Mark Sanchez 31 52 59.6 397 3 4 6 -58 10.3% 7.6 21 36.2% 70.8 Ben Roethlisberger 137 228 60.1 2068 9 5 20 -165 8.1% 9.1 100 40.3% 94 Andy Dalton 147 244 60.2 1899 11 10 20 -131 7.6% 7.8 98 37.1% 82.7 Tom Brady 149 247 60.3 1955 17 5 27 -172 9.9% 7.9 99 36.1% 99.8 Carson Wentz 49 81 60.5 580 1 2 6 -51 6.9% 7.2 32 36.8% 76.2 Chad Henne 43 70 61.4 434 2 0 14 -107 16.7% 6.2 23 27.4% 88.6 Jay Cutler 107 173 61.8 1357 9 3 18 -111 9.4% 7.8 70 36.6% 96.4 Ryan Mallett 31 50 62 336 1 0 3 -20 5.7% 6.7 20 37.7% 88.4 Kirk Cousins 108 174 62.1 1146 8 5 15 -114 7.9% 6.6 64 33.9% 84.6 Drew Brees 168 269 62.5 2305 11 18 18 -134 6.3% 8.6 117 40.8% 75.6 Matt Ryan 168 268 62.7 2375 11 6 28 -199 9.5% 8.9 121 40.9% 95.6 Matt Cassel 49 75 65.3 597 4 0 8 -70 9.6% 8 32 38.6% 107.5 Teddy Bridgewater 64 98 65.3 920 6 3 15 -99 13.3% 9.4 44 38.9% 103.3 Dak Prescott 43 58 74.1 445 2 1 5 -22 7.9% 7.7 23 36.5% 100.1

Glennon, however, is a much better quarterback when facing third downs with less than 6 yards to go. In fact, of those same 39 quarterbacks I referenced above, Glennon has the highest completion percentage (70.5) of the group as well as the highest traditional quarterback rating (123.1). His 52.7 conversion percentage in those situations is not only respectable, but slightly better than that of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (51.6), dating back to 2013.





While Glennon’s third and short passing numbers are very respectable, his 17.6 sack percentage is nearly unbelievable as he’s been dropped 13 times on 74 total drop-backs, not including scrambles.

NFL QB Stats 2013-2017 On Third Down With 1-5 Yards To Go Player Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Sk Sk Yds Sk% Y/A 1D 1D % Rate Mike Glennon 43 61 70.5 432 6 0 13 -100 17.6% 7.1 39 52.7% 123.1 Tony Romo 84 122 68.9 778 15 2 9 -63 6.9% 6.4 77 58.8% 118.8 Drew Brees 190 278 68.3 2114 24 4 15 -119 5.1% 7.6 168 57.3% 113.5 Brandon Weeden 23 35 65.7 237 1 2 5 -39 12.5% 6.8 21 52.5% 70.8 Robert Griffin 49 75 65.3 432 4 1 8 -62 9.6% 5.8 44 53.0% 92.7 Teddy Bridgewater 57 88 64.8 643 5 2 6 -46 6.4% 7.3 44 46.8% 96 Alex Smith 127 196 64.8 1275 10 3 19 -105 8.8% 6.5 106 49.3% 93.8 Philip Rivers 175 270 64.8 1821 14 5 19 -132 6.6% 6.7 149 51.6% 93.8 Carson Palmer 138 213 64.8 1504 18 4 14 -110 6.2% 7.1 124 54.6% 105.8 Peyton Manning 102 159 64.2 1045 19 4 5 -42 3.0% 6.6 89 54.3% 112 Matt Ryan 161 251 64.1 1732 16 1 24 -169 8.7% 6.9 144 52.4% 103.9 Jameis Winston 79 124 63.7 858 12 3 8 -44 6.1% 6.9 76 57.6% 106.2 Tom Brady 156 246 63.4 1854 21 5 20 -134 7.5% 7.5 145 54.5% 106.3 Matthew Stafford 159 253 62.8 1565 11 11 15 -109 5.6% 6.2 141 52.6% 76.6 Sam Bradford 90 144 62.5 749 12 2 6 -46 4.0% 5.2 82 54.7% 97.8 Carson Wentz 40 64 62.5 343 3 2 5 -20 7.2% 5.4 38 55.1% 79.1 Kirk Cousins 109 175 62.3 1322 12 6 7 -56 3.8% 7.6 98 53.8% 94 Ben Roethlisberger 148 239 61.9 1760 25 4 15 -84 5.9% 7.4 131 51.6% 112.3 Josh McCown 68 110 61.8 830 10 2 10 -64 8.3% 7.5 64 53.3% 107.8 Matt Schaub 24 39 61.5 236 2 2 2 -20 4.9% 6.1 21 51.2% 74.3 Colin Kaepernick 91 148 61.5 1218 12 4 15 -82 9.2% 8.2 87 53.4% 103.4 Andy Dalton 131 214 61.2 1449 12 5 14 -101 6.1% 6.8 115 50.4% 90.3 Eli Manning 166 272 61 2027 26 7 14 -84 4.9% 7.5 151 52.8% 105.1 Kyle Orton 31 51 60.8 367 0 1 5 -23 8.9% 7.2 28 50.0% 74.6 Aaron Rodgers 132 218 60.6 1651 25 7 10 -80 4.4% 7.6 120 52.6% 108.9 Ryan Mallett 23 38 60.5 211 1 3 0 0 0.0% 5.6 23 60.5% 51.5 Brock Osweiler 55 91 60.4 556 2 4 9 -75 9.0% 6.1 48 48.0% 66.9 Joe Flacco 143 238 60.1 1522 14 3 19 -219 7.4% 6.4 119 46.3% 93.2 Ryan Tannehill 135 229 59 1266 18 4 17 -123 6.9% 5.5 116 47.2% 93.2 Marcus Mariota 63 107 58.9 862 10 3 9 -50 7.8% 8.1 57 49.1% 104.2 Ryan Fitzpatrick 91 156 58.3 929 9 4 12 -48 7.1% 6 77 45.8% 84.1 Russell Wilson 130 223 58.3 1417 17 5 19 -113 7.9% 6.4 114 47.1% 93.2 Blake Bortles 101 175 57.7 972 6 4 14 -122 7.4% 5.6 93 49.2% 75.2 Jay Cutler 99 173 57.2 1209 14 8 15 -76 8.0% 7 86 45.7% 86.6 Brian Hoyer 68 119 57.1 694 6 1 7 -53 5.6% 5.8 60 47.6% 87.3 Dak Prescott 33 58 56.9 419 2 1 3 -23 4.9% 7.2 33 54.1% 83.9 Andrew Luck 121 215 56.3 1439 23 4 20 -126 8.5% 6.7 113 48.1% 104.8 Mark Sanchez 23 41 56.1 243 5 2 6 -42 12.8% 5.9 21 44.7% 92.8 Geno Smith 51 91 56 617 7 2 16 -128 15.0% 6.8 44 41.1% 93.5 Tyrod Taylor 51 91 56 400 7 2 13 -81 12.5% 4.4 44 42.3% 83.6 Case Keenum 55 100 55 625 5 1 11 -97 9.9% 6.3 48 43.2% 86.5 Trevor Siemian 31 57 54.4 404 8 1 6 -40 9.5% 7.1 29 46.0% 109.2 Cam Newton 95 178 53.4 1286 15 3 18 -136 9.2% 7.2 89 45.4% 97.7 Chad Henne 27 51 52.9 267 2 2 7 -39 12.1% 5.2 25 43.1% 64.7 Nick Foles 50 96 52.1 607 8 1 9 -47 8.6% 6.3 44 41.9% 95.3 Derek Carr 96 189 50.8 1096 14 6 11 -73 5.5% 5.8 88 44.0% 80 Blaine Gabbert 23 46 50 198 2 2 5 -20 9.8% 4.3 16 31.4% 58.1 EJ Manuel 30 64 46.9 296 0 3 4 -31 5.9% 4.6 27 39.7% 40.9 Matt Cassel 25 56 44.6 345 3 3 4 -18 6.7% 6.2 23 38.3% 60.5

In Glennon’s 2014 win over the Steelers, the Pittsburgh defense forced the Buccaneers offense into 13 third downs during that game. The 8 times that Glennon faced third down needing 6 or more yards in that game, he moved the chains just twice (25%). However, on the five third downs that needed five or less yards, the Buccaneers converted all five plays with four of those being passes from Glennon and one other being a short run by a running back. One of those completions, a five-yard touchdown completion to wide receiver Vincent Jackson, came with 12 seconds left in the game and ultimately won it for the Buccaneers.

Sure, the goal every week for every defense is to get the opposing quarterback into as many third and long situations as possible. With that said, Glennon’s history shows that he’s really struggled when facing third and longs. If you have time during Sunday’s game, track the Bears on third downs and note not only the yardage needed, but how Glennon performs. If The Steelers defense struggles with the Bears offense, it will likely be the result of them not forcing many third and longs.

In case you’re curious, the Steelers defense has only allowed third downs to be converted against them 29.6% of the time so far this season. The 19 times opposing offenses have faced a third down needing 6 or more yards against the Steelers defense, they’ve converted just three times in total (15.7%).