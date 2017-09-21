Steelers Vs. Bears Stat That Matters: Third And Glennon

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field and that means they’ll be facing quarterback Mike Glennon. Glennon, you may remember, beat the Steelers in 2014 when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that was one of the two wins that team had all season.
Ahead of Sunday’s game taking place, I wanted to point out one key area of Glennon’s overall game so far during his career and that’s how he performs on third downs as he really has two extremes in those situations when it comes to yardage needed.
When Glennon has faced third downs with 6 to 10 yards to go, he’s been awful so far during his career. In fact, of the 39 quarterbacks who have attempted at least 50 or more passes in those situations dating back to 2013, Glennon not only has the lowest completion percentage of that group (44.3%), but the lowest traditional quarterback rating as well (45.1).
As you can probably imagine, Glennon’s conversion percentage on 3rd downs with 6-10 yards to go is low so far during his career (26.9). Additionally, his sack percentage of 15.1 is the third highest of the aforementioned 39 quarterbacks. In short, if a defense can get Glennon in a 3rd and long situation, they’re likely to be able to get off the field.
|NFL QB Stats 2013-2017 On Third Down With 6-10 Yards To Go
|Player
|Cmp
|Att
|Cmp%
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Sk
|Sk Yds
|Sk%
|Y/A
|1D
|1D %
|Rate
|Mike Glennon
|35
|79
|44.3
|436
|1
|4
|14
|-103
|15.1%
|5.5
|25
|26.9%
|45.1
|EJ Manuel
|31
|69
|44.9
|430
|2
|1
|4
|-34
|5.5%
|6.2
|21
|28.8%
|69.1
|Blake Bortles
|95
|205
|46.3
|1258
|7
|11
|37
|-212
|15.3%
|6.1
|70
|28.9%
|55.3
|Jameis Winston
|60
|125
|48
|820
|2
|7
|11
|-86
|8.1%
|6.6
|51
|37.5%
|51.4
|Nick Foles
|64
|131
|48.9
|736
|3
|4
|8
|-59
|5.8%
|5.6
|44
|31.7%
|61.1
|Brandon Weeden
|28
|57
|49.1
|337
|2
|2
|11
|-83
|16.2%
|5.9
|15
|22.1%
|64.7
|Cam Newton
|115
|227
|50.7
|1548
|9
|6
|32
|-273
|12.4%
|6.8
|91
|35.1%
|74.9
|Blaine Gabbert
|39
|76
|51.3
|368
|3
|3
|9
|-61
|10.6%
|4.8
|17
|20.0%
|61.7
|Eli Manning
|149
|289
|51.6
|1909
|6
|14
|22
|-170
|7.1%
|6.6
|92
|29.6%
|59.3
|Tony Romo
|58
|112
|51.8
|854
|6
|5
|15
|-122
|11.8%
|7.6
|43
|33.9%
|76.3
|Case Keenum
|48
|92
|52.2
|533
|4
|3
|15
|-118
|14.0%
|5.8
|26
|24.3%
|70.6
|Andrew Luck
|107
|205
|52.2
|1467
|10
|6
|22
|-157
|9.7%
|7.2
|75
|33.0%
|79.5
|Brian Hoyer
|77
|145
|53.1
|973
|5
|3
|15
|-114
|9.4%
|6.7
|50
|31.3%
|77.2
|Brock Osweiler
|59
|110
|53.6
|636
|5
|2
|11
|-76
|9.1%
|5.8
|39
|32.2%
|78.4
|Matt Schaub
|28
|52
|53.8
|273
|2
|2
|4
|-36
|7.1%
|5.3
|15
|26.8%
|65.6
|Sam Bradford
|85
|158
|53.8
|938
|5
|4
|15
|-120
|8.7%
|5.9
|53
|30.6%
|71.7
|Alex Smith
|116
|214
|54.2
|1392
|8
|5
|36
|-203
|14.4%
|6.5
|77
|30.8%
|77.1
|Derek Carr
|125
|230
|54.3
|1722
|12
|6
|16
|-125
|6.5%
|7.5
|97
|39.4%
|85.1
|Ryan Tannehill
|116
|212
|54.7
|1732
|8
|8
|29
|-219
|12.0%
|8.2
|83
|34.4%
|78.6
|Matthew Stafford
|153
|277
|55.2
|2145
|16
|9
|28
|-182
|9.2%
|7.7
|105
|34.4%
|86.1
|Robert Griffin
|57
|102
|55.9
|693
|3
|4
|12
|-99
|10.5%
|6.8
|38
|33.3%
|70.4
|Colin Kaepernick
|96
|171
|56.1
|1324
|6
|2
|27
|-166
|13.6%
|7.7
|60
|30.3%
|88
|Geno Smith
|63
|112
|56.3
|946
|6
|3
|11
|-84
|8.9%
|8.4
|48
|39.0%
|90.8
|Joe Flacco
|152
|267
|56.9
|1978
|11
|14
|40
|-313
|13.0%
|7.4
|102
|33.2%
|72.3
|Marcus Mariota
|57
|100
|57
|851
|4
|2
|13
|-100
|11.5%
|8.5
|43
|38.1%
|90
|Aaron Rodgers
|115
|200
|57.5
|1751
|15
|2
|38
|-259
|16.0%
|8.8
|95
|39.9%
|107.3
|Peyton Manning
|109
|189
|57.7
|1377
|12
|8
|9
|-43
|4.5%
|7.3
|75
|37.9%
|84
|Carson Palmer
|138
|237
|58.2
|1960
|18
|10
|22
|-147
|8.5%
|8.3
|101
|39.0%
|92.8
|Russell Wilson
|125
|214
|58.4
|1768
|6
|4
|29
|-217
|11.9%
|8.3
|95
|39.1%
|86.7
|Trevor Siemian
|38
|65
|58.5
|441
|3
|3
|8
|-63
|11.0%
|6.8
|25
|34.2%
|75.2
|Josh McCown
|72
|123
|58.5
|947
|9
|5
|17
|-110
|12.1%
|7.7
|58
|41.4%
|90.4
|Tyrod Taylor
|64
|109
|58.7
|887
|5
|3
|18
|-123
|14.2%
|8.1
|45
|35.4%
|88.7
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|128
|218
|58.7
|1739
|9
|6
|19
|-104
|8.0%
|8
|83
|35.0%
|86.5
|Kyle Orton
|30
|51
|58.8
|341
|2
|2
|6
|-38
|10.5%
|6.7
|17
|29.8%
|75.7
|Philip Rivers
|159
|269
|59.1
|2166
|21
|12
|31
|-185
|10.3%
|8.1
|115
|38.3%
|92.3
|Mark Sanchez
|31
|52
|59.6
|397
|3
|4
|6
|-58
|10.3%
|7.6
|21
|36.2%
|70.8
|Ben Roethlisberger
|137
|228
|60.1
|2068
|9
|5
|20
|-165
|8.1%
|9.1
|100
|40.3%
|94
|Andy Dalton
|147
|244
|60.2
|1899
|11
|10
|20
|-131
|7.6%
|7.8
|98
|37.1%
|82.7
|Tom Brady
|149
|247
|60.3
|1955
|17
|5
|27
|-172
|9.9%
|7.9
|99
|36.1%
|99.8
|Carson Wentz
|49
|81
|60.5
|580
|1
|2
|6
|-51
|6.9%
|7.2
|32
|36.8%
|76.2
|Chad Henne
|43
|70
|61.4
|434
|2
|0
|14
|-107
|16.7%
|6.2
|23
|27.4%
|88.6
|Jay Cutler
|107
|173
|61.8
|1357
|9
|3
|18
|-111
|9.4%
|7.8
|70
|36.6%
|96.4
|Ryan Mallett
|31
|50
|62
|336
|1
|0
|3
|-20
|5.7%
|6.7
|20
|37.7%
|88.4
|Kirk Cousins
|108
|174
|62.1
|1146
|8
|5
|15
|-114
|7.9%
|6.6
|64
|33.9%
|84.6
|Drew Brees
|168
|269
|62.5
|2305
|11
|18
|18
|-134
|6.3%
|8.6
|117
|40.8%
|75.6
|Matt Ryan
|168
|268
|62.7
|2375
|11
|6
|28
|-199
|9.5%
|8.9
|121
|40.9%
|95.6
|Matt Cassel
|49
|75
|65.3
|597
|4
|0
|8
|-70
|9.6%
|8
|32
|38.6%
|107.5
|Teddy Bridgewater
|64
|98
|65.3
|920
|6
|3
|15
|-99
|13.3%
|9.4
|44
|38.9%
|103.3
|Dak Prescott
|43
|58
|74.1
|445
|2
|1
|5
|-22
|7.9%
|7.7
|23
|36.5%
|100.1
Glennon, however, is a much better quarterback when facing third downs with less than 6 yards to go. In fact, of those same 39 quarterbacks I referenced above, Glennon has the highest completion percentage (70.5) of the group as well as the highest traditional quarterback rating (123.1). His 52.7 conversion percentage in those situations is not only respectable, but slightly better than that of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (51.6), dating back to 2013.
While Glennon’s third and short passing numbers are very respectable, his 17.6 sack percentage is nearly unbelievable as he’s been dropped 13 times on 74 total drop-backs, not including scrambles.
|NFL QB Stats 2013-2017 On Third Down With 1-5 Yards To Go
|Player
|Cmp
|Att
|Cmp%
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Sk
|Sk Yds
|Sk%
|Y/A
|1D
|1D %
|Rate
|Mike Glennon
|43
|61
|70.5
|432
|6
|0
|13
|-100
|17.6%
|7.1
|39
|52.7%
|123.1
|Tony Romo
|84
|122
|68.9
|778
|15
|2
|9
|-63
|6.9%
|6.4
|77
|58.8%
|118.8
|Drew Brees
|190
|278
|68.3
|2114
|24
|4
|15
|-119
|5.1%
|7.6
|168
|57.3%
|113.5
|Brandon Weeden
|23
|35
|65.7
|237
|1
|2
|5
|-39
|12.5%
|6.8
|21
|52.5%
|70.8
|Robert Griffin
|49
|75
|65.3
|432
|4
|1
|8
|-62
|9.6%
|5.8
|44
|53.0%
|92.7
|Teddy Bridgewater
|57
|88
|64.8
|643
|5
|2
|6
|-46
|6.4%
|7.3
|44
|46.8%
|96
|Alex Smith
|127
|196
|64.8
|1275
|10
|3
|19
|-105
|8.8%
|6.5
|106
|49.3%
|93.8
|Philip Rivers
|175
|270
|64.8
|1821
|14
|5
|19
|-132
|6.6%
|6.7
|149
|51.6%
|93.8
|Carson Palmer
|138
|213
|64.8
|1504
|18
|4
|14
|-110
|6.2%
|7.1
|124
|54.6%
|105.8
|Peyton Manning
|102
|159
|64.2
|1045
|19
|4
|5
|-42
|3.0%
|6.6
|89
|54.3%
|112
|Matt Ryan
|161
|251
|64.1
|1732
|16
|1
|24
|-169
|8.7%
|6.9
|144
|52.4%
|103.9
|Jameis Winston
|79
|124
|63.7
|858
|12
|3
|8
|-44
|6.1%
|6.9
|76
|57.6%
|106.2
|Tom Brady
|156
|246
|63.4
|1854
|21
|5
|20
|-134
|7.5%
|7.5
|145
|54.5%
|106.3
|Matthew Stafford
|159
|253
|62.8
|1565
|11
|11
|15
|-109
|5.6%
|6.2
|141
|52.6%
|76.6
|Sam Bradford
|90
|144
|62.5
|749
|12
|2
|6
|-46
|4.0%
|5.2
|82
|54.7%
|97.8
|Carson Wentz
|40
|64
|62.5
|343
|3
|2
|5
|-20
|7.2%
|5.4
|38
|55.1%
|79.1
|Kirk Cousins
|109
|175
|62.3
|1322
|12
|6
|7
|-56
|3.8%
|7.6
|98
|53.8%
|94
|Ben Roethlisberger
|148
|239
|61.9
|1760
|25
|4
|15
|-84
|5.9%
|7.4
|131
|51.6%
|112.3
|Josh McCown
|68
|110
|61.8
|830
|10
|2
|10
|-64
|8.3%
|7.5
|64
|53.3%
|107.8
|Matt Schaub
|24
|39
|61.5
|236
|2
|2
|2
|-20
|4.9%
|6.1
|21
|51.2%
|74.3
|Colin Kaepernick
|91
|148
|61.5
|1218
|12
|4
|15
|-82
|9.2%
|8.2
|87
|53.4%
|103.4
|Andy Dalton
|131
|214
|61.2
|1449
|12
|5
|14
|-101
|6.1%
|6.8
|115
|50.4%
|90.3
|Eli Manning
|166
|272
|61
|2027
|26
|7
|14
|-84
|4.9%
|7.5
|151
|52.8%
|105.1
|Kyle Orton
|31
|51
|60.8
|367
|0
|1
|5
|-23
|8.9%
|7.2
|28
|50.0%
|74.6
|Aaron Rodgers
|132
|218
|60.6
|1651
|25
|7
|10
|-80
|4.4%
|7.6
|120
|52.6%
|108.9
|Ryan Mallett
|23
|38
|60.5
|211
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.6
|23
|60.5%
|51.5
|Brock Osweiler
|55
|91
|60.4
|556
|2
|4
|9
|-75
|9.0%
|6.1
|48
|48.0%
|66.9
|Joe Flacco
|143
|238
|60.1
|1522
|14
|3
|19
|-219
|7.4%
|6.4
|119
|46.3%
|93.2
|Ryan Tannehill
|135
|229
|59
|1266
|18
|4
|17
|-123
|6.9%
|5.5
|116
|47.2%
|93.2
|Marcus Mariota
|63
|107
|58.9
|862
|10
|3
|9
|-50
|7.8%
|8.1
|57
|49.1%
|104.2
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|91
|156
|58.3
|929
|9
|4
|12
|-48
|7.1%
|6
|77
|45.8%
|84.1
|Russell Wilson
|130
|223
|58.3
|1417
|17
|5
|19
|-113
|7.9%
|6.4
|114
|47.1%
|93.2
|Blake Bortles
|101
|175
|57.7
|972
|6
|4
|14
|-122
|7.4%
|5.6
|93
|49.2%
|75.2
|Jay Cutler
|99
|173
|57.2
|1209
|14
|8
|15
|-76
|8.0%
|7
|86
|45.7%
|86.6
|Brian Hoyer
|68
|119
|57.1
|694
|6
|1
|7
|-53
|5.6%
|5.8
|60
|47.6%
|87.3
|Dak Prescott
|33
|58
|56.9
|419
|2
|1
|3
|-23
|4.9%
|7.2
|33
|54.1%
|83.9
|Andrew Luck
|121
|215
|56.3
|1439
|23
|4
|20
|-126
|8.5%
|6.7
|113
|48.1%
|104.8
|Mark Sanchez
|23
|41
|56.1
|243
|5
|2
|6
|-42
|12.8%
|5.9
|21
|44.7%
|92.8
|Geno Smith
|51
|91
|56
|617
|7
|2
|16
|-128
|15.0%
|6.8
|44
|41.1%
|93.5
|Tyrod Taylor
|51
|91
|56
|400
|7
|2
|13
|-81
|12.5%
|4.4
|44
|42.3%
|83.6
|Case Keenum
|55
|100
|55
|625
|5
|1
|11
|-97
|9.9%
|6.3
|48
|43.2%
|86.5
|Trevor Siemian
|31
|57
|54.4
|404
|8
|1
|6
|-40
|9.5%
|7.1
|29
|46.0%
|109.2
|Cam Newton
|95
|178
|53.4
|1286
|15
|3
|18
|-136
|9.2%
|7.2
|89
|45.4%
|97.7
|Chad Henne
|27
|51
|52.9
|267
|2
|2
|7
|-39
|12.1%
|5.2
|25
|43.1%
|64.7
|Nick Foles
|50
|96
|52.1
|607
|8
|1
|9
|-47
|8.6%
|6.3
|44
|41.9%
|95.3
|Derek Carr
|96
|189
|50.8
|1096
|14
|6
|11
|-73
|5.5%
|5.8
|88
|44.0%
|80
|Blaine Gabbert
|23
|46
|50
|198
|2
|2
|5
|-20
|9.8%
|4.3
|16
|31.4%
|58.1
|EJ Manuel
|30
|64
|46.9
|296
|0
|3
|4
|-31
|5.9%
|4.6
|27
|39.7%
|40.9
|Matt Cassel
|25
|56
|44.6
|345
|3
|3
|4
|-18
|6.7%
|6.2
|23
|38.3%
|60.5
In Glennon’s 2014 win over the Steelers, the Pittsburgh defense forced the Buccaneers offense into 13 third downs during that game. The 8 times that Glennon faced third down needing 6 or more yards in that game, he moved the chains just twice (25%). However, on the five third downs that needed five or less yards, the Buccaneers converted all five plays with four of those being passes from Glennon and one other being a short run by a running back. One of those completions, a five-yard touchdown completion to wide receiver Vincent Jackson, came with 12 seconds left in the game and ultimately won it for the Buccaneers.
Sure, the goal every week for every defense is to get the opposing quarterback into as many third and long situations as possible. With that said, Glennon’s history shows that he’s really struggled when facing third and longs. If you have time during Sunday’s game, track the Bears on third downs and note not only the yardage needed, but how Glennon performs. If The Steelers defense struggles with the Bears offense, it will likely be the result of them not forcing many third and longs.
In case you’re curious, the Steelers defense has only allowed third downs to be converted against them 29.6% of the time so far this season. The 19 times opposing offenses have faced a third down needing 6 or more yards against the Steelers defense, they’ve converted just three times in total (15.7%).