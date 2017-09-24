Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Bears Winners/Losers

    By Alex Kozora September 24, 2017 at 03:43 pm


    *fires self into the sun*

    WINNERS

    Javon Hargrave: Hargrave was basically the only defender to consistently make a positive impact today. Even when doubled or triple-teamed, he still found ways to get pressure and racked up his second sack of the season. He’s a star in my eyes and soon enough, will be recognized as such around the league.

    Antonio Brown: Ditto Brown for the offense. He was spectacular, finishing the day with 10 catches, 110 yards, and a touchdown. Pittsburgh found him the ball in the red zone, something they hadn’t done the first two weeks.

    JJ Wilcox: I know Wilcox missed a bouncing fumble but he recorded an interception, the first by a Steelers’ safety this season. That’s the type of impact play the strong safety position needs. So that was a much needed addition.


    Vance McDonald: For his heroic effort at the end of the half, tracking down Marcus Cooper and saved a touchdown at the end of the half. Just a terrific play.

    LOSERS

    Ben Roethlisberger: Roethlisberger had his moments, but again, his penchant for throwing deep didn’t pay off today. There were times he threw into double-coverage, a failed 3rd and 6 in the fourth quarter stands out in my mind the most, and he didn’t come through clutch late. Completed fewer than 57% of his passes and averaged just six yards per attempt.

    Chris Hubbard: Rough day for Mother Hubbard, who we spent much of last week praising. Penalty that negated a strong Le’Veon Bell run and gave up a sack in the second half.

    Eli Rogers: Terrible muffed punt that set up a Bears’ score. Not in good position to get square and under the football. He was clean the rest of the game but ball security is the number one, and frankly, really only concern on punt returns. And Rogers failed.

    Missed Tackles: I don’t even know where to start with this one. It can’t fall on one guy and pretty much anyone wearing a Steelers’ uniform was to blame. Steelers missed five tackles last week; on certain plays this week, they probably missed as many. Horrendous.

    The whole run defense was terri-bad, on a day where Mike Glennon didn’t push the ball more than five yards down the field. Mike Mitchell, Artie Burns did the defense no favors in the second level. Appalling.

    Coaching Staff: Again, have to put it on everyone. A Mike Tomlin team loses to an inferior opponent on the road. Todd Haley’s offense underwhelms again. Keith Butler’s defensive front was questionable, which we’ll get into during the week. Also, no James Harrison? Special teams had a blocked kick. I could go on and on. I’m sure you’ll carry the baton in the comments.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Reader783

      Alex said it, but I want to pound it home.

      Biggest loser of all: Mike Tomlin. I’ll admit I’ve defended him year after year, but until he proves the fans wrong that he can’t get this team inspired to win games on the road against TERRIBLE opponents, I can’t defend him anymore. It is a disgrace. This is the difference between the 3 seed and the 1 seed. Being home or away v. New England in the AFC Championship Game. It is not acceptable anymore. And I’m not gonna listen to the “Process is the process” excuse anymore. Figure it out Mike. Now.

    • kdubs412

      Overreacting is bad. That said, I’m extremely concerned that we’ve wasted the end of our window with Ben with an inexperienced D coordinator who doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing.

    • The Chin

      how many times does it take Chick getting washed out by a TE before you put Harrison in the game?

    • cencalsteeler

      AV is a winner for honoring the flag.

    • Kick

      Cowards hide in locker rooms. I am not surprised they lost.

    • Rocksolid20

      Wrong Reader , biggest loser today , was Steeler Nation .

    • Rocksolid20

      Here Here !!!

    • Steelers12

      Too bad he been horrible this season after signing long term contract

    • Michael Mosgrove

      SEAN DAVIS LOSER.
      lost on multiple plays. there is zero way he is not on the loser list. personally responsible for so many big chunk plays.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      JV

    • kdubs412

      I think Wilcox is gonna take his spot before the end of the season

    • Michael Mosgrove

      again i repeat davis is not nfl ready.

    • Steve Ayers

      Fire everyone. Put back Antonio Brown on Punts.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      butler> haley

    • Dobre_Shunka

      Can’t argue with anything here except I did notice Harrison in on at least one play. Putrid

    • Chris92021

      Winners:
      Not the Steelers

      Losers:
      Steelers

      In all seriousness, let’s not be too harsh on Hubbard. He is a backup for a reason. I also would put Chickillo on the losers’ list with his missed tackles and lack of strength on the edge on running plays. I don’t care he got a sack. His sack is akin to hitting a solo home run while down by 10 runs. Why Harrison wasn’t out there is a mystery to me.

      Keith Butler, Todd Haley, and Danny Smith…I never thought any of those men were good enough to coach this team and honestly, some changes need to be made. I hope Butler is demoted soon.

      Tomlin BTW is now 5-6 all time in week 3. He is 3-6 all time in week 4, with a 0-3 record on the road in week 4. Baltimore is going to kill this sorry defense and the offense is probably only going to put up 10 points total. Brace yourselves for another bad game by this Steeler bunch.

    • Paddy

      When I heard the would stay in the locker room I KNEW THIS WOULD HAPPEN

    • afrazier9

      Losers list

      Steelers tackling

      Hubbard

      Running game

      Coaching (not playing Harrison)

      Oh yeah did I say defense

    • Taylor Williams

      I like Chick, but he’s a pass rusher. Harrison needs to play. Connor also needed to play. There’s no reason deebo wasn’t here on run downs