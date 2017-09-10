Steelers Vs. Browns 2017 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,431) • Cleveland, Ohio
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One Sports
Announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play) | Ben Leber (analyst)
Odds Line: Steelers -9
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games
Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games
The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Pittsburgh’s last 23 games
Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 6-2-1 ATS in its last 9 games when playing Cleveland
Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Cleveland
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Cleveland
Pittsburgh is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games when playing on the road against Cleveland
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Cleveland
Cleveland is 1-8-1 ATS in its last 10 games
Cleveland is 1-18 SU in its last 19 games
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games
Cleveland is 1-8 ATS in its last 9 games at home
Cleveland is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games at home
Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 5-8-3 ATS in its last 16 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Out
OLB Bud Dupree (back) – Questionable
Browns Injuries:
DE Myles Garrett (ankle) – Out
DT Danny Shelton (knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
Pittsburgh Steelers At Cleveland Browns (Sept. 10, 2017) by Steelers Depot on Scribd