    Steelers Vs. Browns 2017 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan September 10, 2017 at 01:00 am


    2017 Week 1

    Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

    Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,431) • Cleveland, Ohio

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One Sports

    Announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play) | Ben Leber (analyst)

    Odds Line: Steelers -9

    Trends:

    Pittsburgh is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games
    Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Pittsburgh’s last 23 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 6-2-1 ATS in its last 9 games when playing Cleveland
    Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Cleveland
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Cleveland
    Pittsburgh is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games when playing on the road against Cleveland
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

    Cleveland is 1-8-1 ATS in its last 10 games
    Cleveland is 1-18 SU in its last 19 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games
    Cleveland is 1-8 ATS in its last 9 games at home
    Cleveland is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games at home
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games at home
    Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cleveland is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cleveland is 5-8-3 ATS in its last 16 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
    Cleveland is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    Steelers Injuries

    T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Out
    OLB Bud Dupree (back) – Questionable

    Browns Injuries:

    DE Myles Garrett (ankle) – Out
    DT Danny Shelton (knee) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    Pittsburgh Steelers At Cleveland Browns (Sept. 10, 2017) by Steelers Depot on Scribd

