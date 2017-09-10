Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and outside linebacker Bud Dupree is not going to play after ending the week listed as questionable.

With Dupree out Sunday, Anthony Chickillo is expected to start in his place on the left side. Dupree being down also means Arthur Moats will dress.

Dupree did not practice on Friday and was listed with a shoulder injury on the weekly report.

Tackle Jerald Hawkins was ruled out on the Friday injury report with a knee injury. The other five players are healthy scratches.

As expected for the Browns, rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is inactive with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, however, is active after ending the week listed as questionable.





Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

T Jerald Hawkins

G Matt Feiler

DT Daniel McCullers

WR Justin Hunter

CB Brian Allen

OLB Bud Dupree

Browns Inactive Players

DE Myles Garrett

QB Cody Kessler

DL Caleb Brantley

WR Reggie Davis

C Marcus Martin

DT T.Y. McGill

T Zach Banner