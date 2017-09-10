Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 1

    By Dave Bryan September 10, 2017 at 10:31 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and outside linebacker Bud Dupree is not going to play after ending the week listed as questionable.

    With Dupree out Sunday, Anthony Chickillo is expected to start in his place on the left side. Dupree being down also means Arthur Moats will dress.

    Dupree did not practice on Friday and was listed with a shoulder injury on the weekly report.

    Tackle Jerald Hawkins was ruled out on the Friday injury report with a knee injury. The other five players are healthy scratches.

    As expected for the Browns, rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is inactive with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, however, is active after ending the week listed as questionable.


    Steelers Inactive Players

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    T Jerald Hawkins
    G Matt Feiler
    DT Daniel McCullers
    WR Justin Hunter
    CB Brian Allen
    OLB Bud Dupree

    Browns Inactive Players

    DE Myles Garrett
    QB Cody Kessler
    DL Caleb Brantley
    WR Reggie Davis
    C Marcus Martin
    DT T.Y. McGill
    T Zach Banner

    • Doogie

      cry

    • Jacob

      Fine with me. I would rather see Bud Dupree heal up for another week while the Steelers play to a less proven opponent than risk a long term injury and be inactive against greater competition.

    • Mister Wirez

      46 game day players is dumb.

    • Chris92021

      Sigh. Not happy that I was right about Dupree missing today. Oh well. Get ready for the home opener next week, Bud!!

    • RickM

      Most of us were prepared for it, but it’s still bad news. The question now is will the shoulder heal without surgery. After over a month – if the unspecified injury was the shoulder – you have to wonder. I just hate when good young players have their progress challenged by injuries. Oh well. I’ll still hold out hope this thing can heal on its own.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      duprees starting to hit shazier status with these injuries.

      also super bummed i was supposed to be at this game. but sold my tickets to a friend of mine since theres no way i can go 🙁

    • Rob

      Hoping they are just being cautious with Dupree as opposed to letting him reaggravate it like last year. TJ and JH isn’t a bad duo to send out there.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Chickillo will be starting on the other side with TJ, not Harrison.

    • ryan72384

      Shocking. Probably be on IR by Wednesday… With the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft the Pittsburgh Steelers select (insert best available OLB name here).

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      Bud “Mr. Glass” Dupree

    • Jonas

      No surprises here.

      It sucks for Bud, but I’m also excited to see what Chick can bring with the higher snap count.

    • #beatthepats

      Dupree again. Im fine with chic.

    • Michael Conrad

      This Bud’s not for us. Shame to see Hunter sit but its the right move for today. Time to go 4/3 with combo’s involved. To hard to find good OLB’s late in the first round.

    • Rene Gonzalez

      As long as he plays in 14 games this year I’m happy. If he doesn’t then there’s gonna be a very interesting fifth year decision next offseason.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Bud looked pretty good in his limited pre-season play. You could see the bigger burst he had off the ball compared to last year. Too bad he can’t play. I think there will be a dropoff with Chickillo. I don’t have much confidence in this guy. He’s slow and doesn’t have great technique. I’d rather have Moats start but for some reason they like Chick. Please prove me wrong today Anthony…

    • Rob

      Even if he starts, I hope they are smart enough to give the most productive pass rusher in the division last year a hearty share of snaps.

    • Steve Johnson

      Watkins active? Sounds like a heavy dose running today.

    • Rob

      Special teams maybe?

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      I’m sure Harrison will see snaps today, but I’d rather not have to see him play which means TJ is balling out and that’s what you’d want from your 1st round pick. That will be tough against Joe thomas though.

    • Darth Blount 47

      What section you in, Michael, if you don’t mind me asking? Also, I’d be glad to take some tickets off of your hands if you find yourself unable to attend in the future. Just a friendly FYI. 🙂

      I love to amp up my section and be the cheerleader. I’m one of the more “involved” fans and have gotten lots of kudos from people in years past when I was able to attend — for keeping up morale.

    • Rob

      Oh Harrison is definitely seeing snaps. TJ plays on the left as well as the right, and did so a lot during the preseason for that reason. Starting hasn’t meant much in the way of who sees the most snaps at OLB.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Man, all that training and prepping and off-season hype, only to have him sit Week 1. Every year, every stinkin’ year, we always have that 1 guy who we count on who has to ride the pine. Just once, I’d love to go into a season fully and completely healthy.

      That being said… it could be worse… we could be the Ratbirds and their MASH unit.

    • Rodrigo Alvarez-Morphy

      Somebody please explain why there are 7 inactive every game! Dumb ass rule

    • Petherson Silveira

      Dupree hurts us more than Garret hurts Browns.

    • AndreH

      You’re so right. You can carry 53 on the roster but you can only dress 46. Makes no sense. Hopefully that’s addressed in the next CBA.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      I doubt TJ plays on the other side at all today. If TJ is playing on the other side and you have put in Harrison to play on the other side, that would mean the defense is giving up way too many big plays. That also means both Chickillo and Moats were ineffective. I see there’s a reason Moats wasn’t cut after all. I want Chickillo to do well while Dupree is out. This is his big chance.

    • Rocksolid20

      Less proven teams give us the most trouble .

    • RickM

      Agree. I thought he showed some definite improvement in the last half of 2016 and in his limited pre-season play. I thought at least 8 sacks were a guarantee off what I saw. If there was going to be a breakout star on D, he was my leading candidate.

    • Rocksolid20

      Get ready for the J.Jones comparisons , Bud .

    • Gizmosteel

      Bet we find out Bud has a torn labrum/rotator and will need surgery. I’m setting my expectations low now to avoid disappointment later.

    • Rocksolid20

      Who would you play at MLB ?