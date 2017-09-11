Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Browns: Player Snap Counts – Week 1

    By Dave Bryan September 11, 2017 at 07:48 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2017 regular season opener Sunday afternoon over the Cleveland Browns 21-18 and the snap counts from the game have now been compiled. While there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

    Offensive line – No surprises in this group as all five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert all played every offensive snap.

    Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps despite him missing training camp and the preseason. 43 snaps in total. Rookie James Conner played 8 offensive snaps and another 3 on special teams, kickoff coverage to be exact. Terrell Watson dressed but was limited to special teams snaps only.

    Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played a whopping 25 offensive snaps and even started the game. Eli Rogers played 39 offensive snaps.

    Tight ends – New tight end Vance McDonald played 18 offensive snaps and they weren’t very memorable to boot. Xavier Grimble played just one.


    Defensive linemen – After Stephon Tuitt left the game early with an injured left arm, Tyson Alualu was forced to play an extended amount of time and ended with 54 total defensive snaps played. L.T. Walton logged 17 total snaps as a relief player.

    Outside linebackers – Rookie T.J. Watt and Anthony Chickillo each played 62 total snaps while James Harrison and Arthur Moats each played 4 snaps.

    Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 34 snaps in the slot and William Gay played 26 in total. Safety Mike Mitchell played 44 of 66 total snaps while newcomer J.J. Wilcox played 20.

    PLAYERPOSOFFENSIVE SNAPSDEFENSIVE SNAPSSPECIAL TEAM SNAPS
    R.FosterG60100%00%312%
    A.VillanuevaT60100%00%312%
    M.GilbertT60100%00%312%
    D.DeCastroG60100%00%312%
    B.RoethlisbergerQB60100%00%00%
    M.PounceyC60100%00%00%
    J.JamesTE5490%00%416%
    A.BrownWR5185%00%14%
    M.BryantWR5083%00%14%
    L.BellRB4372%00%14%
    E.RogersWR3965%00%728%
    J.Smith-SchusterWR2542%00%416%
    V.McDonaldTE1830%00%416%
    R.NixFB1017%00%2080%
    J.ConnerRB813%00%312%
    D.Heyward-BeyWR12%00%1768%
    X.GrimbleTE12%00%312%
    S.DavisS00%66100%832%
    R.ShazierILB00%66100%28%
    A.BurnsCB00%6598%832%
    J.HadenCB00%6598%832%
    A.ChickilloOLB00%6294%2080%
    T.WattOLB00%6294%1144%
    V.WilliamsILB00%5583%624%
    T.AlualuDE00%5482%28%
    C.HeywardDE00%5279%520%
    M.MitchellS00%4467%416%
    M.HiltonCB00%3452%1560%
    W.GayCB00%2639%00%
    J.HargraveNT00%2538%28%
    J.WilcoxS00%2030%14%
    L.WaltonDE00%1726%00%
    A.MoatsOLB00%46%14%
    J.HarrisonOLB00%46%00%
    S.TuittDE00%23%00%
    L.FortILB00%12%1976%
    R.GoldenS00%12%1976%
    T.MatakevichILB00%12%1976%
    T.WatsonRB00%00%1456%
    K.CanadayLS00%00%936%
    J.BerryP00%00%936%
    C.BoswellK00%00%728%
    C.HubbardT00%00%624%
    C.SensabaughCB00%00%312%

