Steelers Vs. Browns: Player Snap Counts – Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2017 regular season opener Sunday afternoon over the Cleveland Browns 21-18 and the snap counts from the game have now been compiled. While there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – No surprises in this group as all five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert all played every offensive snap.

Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps despite him missing training camp and the preseason. 43 snaps in total. Rookie James Conner played 8 offensive snaps and another 3 on special teams, kickoff coverage to be exact. Terrell Watson dressed but was limited to special teams snaps only.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played a whopping 25 offensive snaps and even started the game. Eli Rogers played 39 offensive snaps.

Tight ends – New tight end Vance McDonald played 18 offensive snaps and they weren’t very memorable to boot. Xavier Grimble played just one.





Defensive linemen – After Stephon Tuitt left the game early with an injured left arm, Tyson Alualu was forced to play an extended amount of time and ended with 54 total defensive snaps played. L.T. Walton logged 17 total snaps as a relief player.

Outside linebackers – Rookie T.J. Watt and Anthony Chickillo each played 62 total snaps while James Harrison and Arthur Moats each played 4 snaps.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 34 snaps in the slot and William Gay played 26 in total. Safety Mike Mitchell played 44 of 66 total snaps while newcomer J.J. Wilcox played 20.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 60 100% 0 0% 3 12% A.Villanueva T 60 100% 0 0% 3 12% M.Gilbert T 60 100% 0 0% 3 12% D.DeCastro G 60 100% 0 0% 3 12% B.Roethlisberger QB 60 100% 0 0% 0 0% M.Pouncey C 60 100% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 54 90% 0 0% 4 16% A.Brown WR 51 85% 0 0% 1 4% M.Bryant WR 50 83% 0 0% 1 4% L.Bell RB 43 72% 0 0% 1 4% E.Rogers WR 39 65% 0 0% 7 28% J.Smith-Schuster WR 25 42% 0 0% 4 16% V.McDonald TE 18 30% 0 0% 4 16% R.Nix FB 10 17% 0 0% 20 80% J.Conner RB 8 13% 0 0% 3 12% D.Heyward-Bey WR 1 2% 0 0% 17 68% X.Grimble TE 1 2% 0 0% 3 12% S.Davis S 0 0% 66 100% 8 32% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 66 100% 2 8% A.Burns CB 0 0% 65 98% 8 32% J.Haden CB 0 0% 65 98% 8 32% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 62 94% 20 80% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 62 94% 11 44% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 55 83% 6 24% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 54 82% 2 8% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 52 79% 5 20% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 44 67% 4 16% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 34 52% 15 60% W.Gay CB 0 0% 26 39% 0 0% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 25 38% 2 8% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 20 30% 1 4% L.Walton DE 0 0% 17 26% 0 0% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 4 6% 1 4% J.Harrison OLB 0 0% 4 6% 0 0% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 2 3% 0 0% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 1 2% 19 76% R.Golden S 0 0% 1 2% 19 76% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 1 2% 19 76% T.Watson RB 0 0% 0 0% 14 56% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 9 36% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 9 36% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 7 28% C.Hubbard T 0 0% 0 0% 6 24% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 0 0% 3 12%