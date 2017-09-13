Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Browns Sack Breakdown

    By Alex Kozora September 13, 2017 at 08:30 am


    As we’ve done in the past, we’re back to break down each of the sacks allowed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. We’ll assign blame while also keeping track of penalties, too. In Week One against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers gave up just one. Let’s take a look.

    1. 14:56 3rd, 2nd and 10. 11 personnel (empty set). Five block vs four man rush.

    The Browns’ RDE Carl Nassib swims over Alejandro Villanueva off the edge. Villanueva tries to recover by leaving his kickslide and opening up his hips in order to seal Nassib up the arc.

    But Nassib does well to counter inside and Villanueva doesn’t have the base or lateral agility to recover. Turns into something that reminded me of Jonathan Scott’s butt block.


    As for the passing concept, the Steelers are in an empty set and with the Browns playing with a two high look, there is a low probability of a blitz. Ben Roethlisberger wants to hit Eli Rogers on a short dig route but has to wait for him to clear the linebacker and Le’Veon Bell, running a shallow cross.

    As it opens up, Roethlisberger begins to drift to his left. He winds up running into Nassib, who takes him down before Ben can get the throw off.

    While Ben did drift into the sack a bit, it’s reasonable for him to expect the interior of the pocket to be intact. Villanueva just got beat that bad. Getting beat to the edge is one thing; you can seal, recover, and the QB can still step up. Get beat on an inside track and there’s not much the QB can do. So I put this one on Villanueva entirely. Ugly rep.

    Sack Counter (Game)

    Alejandro Villanueva: 1

    Sack Counter (Season)

    Alejandro Villanueva: 1

    Penalty Counter (Game)

    Maurkice Pouncey: 1

    Penalty Counter (Season)

    Maurkice Pouncey: 1

     

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • WreckIess

      Saw this a lot during the game, but Ben will get caught up with trying to make a bigger play that he’ll let the smaller wins go by the wayside. Hit Bell on that dig and he’s probably getting 3 to 4 yards. Not much and Bell did get open somewhat late, but a lot better than losing 7 because of a sack.

    • srdan

      THere was one time i think it was a second down where martavis was sitting in front of him wide open and ben threw it deep. But I’ll live with this, as I have for the last 15 years with Ben. Ya know?

    • RickM

      I thought it was on Ben watching the game, but now that I see his view and the Browns’ defenders I understand his decision. Yes, that’s not a great view of AV with his back to Nassib. I guess he lost a little focus on the play.