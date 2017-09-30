Steelers Vs. Ravens 2017 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 4
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, Md.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Coverage Map:
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Sports USA
Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Hank Bauer (analyst)
Odds Line: Ravens +3
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore
Baltimore is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games at home
Baltimore is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries:
T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Questionable
OLB James Harrison (illness)- Questionable
G Ramon Foster (thumb)- Questionable
S Mike Mitchell (hamstring)- Questionable
S Sean Davis (ankle)- Questionable
Ravens Injuries
CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) – Out
DT Brandon Williams (foot) – Out
TE Maxx Williams (knee) – Out
TE Benjamin Watson (calf) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:at Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 1)