Steelers Vs. Ravens 2017 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, Md.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass





TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Coverage Map:

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Sports USA

Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Hank Bauer (analyst)

Odds Line: Ravens +3

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

Baltimore is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games at home

Baltimore is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries:

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Questionable

OLB James Harrison (illness)- Questionable

G Ramon Foster (thumb)- Questionable

S Mike Mitchell (hamstring)- Questionable

S Sean Davis (ankle)- Questionable

Ravens Injuries

CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) – Out

DT Brandon Williams (foot) – Out

TE Maxx Williams (knee) – Out

TE Benjamin Watson (calf) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: