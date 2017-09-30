Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Ravens 2017 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan September 30, 2017 at 06:00 pm


    2017 Week 4

    Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

    Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, Md.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

    Coverage Map:

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Sports USA

    Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Hank Bauer (analyst)

    Odds Line: Ravens +3

    Trends:

    Pittsburgh is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
    Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Baltimore
    Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Baltimore
    Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore
    Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

    Baltimore is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
    Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games at home
    Baltimore is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Baltimore is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
    Baltimore is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    Steelers Injuries:

    T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Questionable
    OLB James Harrison (illness)- Questionable
    G Ramon Foster (thumb)- Questionable
    S Mike Mitchell (hamstring)- Questionable
    S Sean Davis (ankle)- Questionable

    Ravens Injuries

    CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) – Out
    DT Brandon Williams (foot) – Out
    TE Maxx Williams (knee) – Out
    TE Benjamin Watson (calf) – Questionable

    Game Release:

    at Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 1)

