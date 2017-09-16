Steelers Vs. Vikings 2017 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 2
Minnesota Vikings (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
Coverage Map:
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: ESPN Radio
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Bill Polian (analyst)
Odds Line: Steelers -5.5
Trends:
Minnesota is 15-7 ATS in its last 22 games
Minnesota is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games
Minnesota is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games on the road
Minnesota is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
Minnesota is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road
Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games
The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Pittsburgh’s last 24 games
Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
Pittsburgh is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games at home
Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Minnesota
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing Minnesota
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota
Vikings Injuries:
LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) – Questionable
QB Sam Bradford (knee) – Questionable
CB Xavier Rhodes (hip) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Out
TE Vance McDonald (back) – Questionable
DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) – Questionable
S J.J. Wilcox (concussion) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
