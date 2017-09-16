Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Vikings 2017 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan September 16, 2017 at 10:00 am


    2017 Week 2

    Minnesota Vikings (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)

    Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

    Coverage Map:

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: ESPN Radio

    Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Bill Polian (analyst)

    Odds Line: Steelers -5.5

    Trends:

    Minnesota is 15-7 ATS in its last 22 games
    Minnesota is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games
    Minnesota is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games on the road
    Minnesota is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
    Minnesota is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road
    Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games
    Pittsburgh is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Pittsburgh’s last 24 games
    Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Minnesota
    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing Minnesota
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota

    Vikings Injuries:

    LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) – Questionable
    QB Sam Bradford (knee) – Questionable
    CB Xavier Rhodes (hip) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries

    T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Out
    TE Vance McDonald (back) – Questionable
    DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) – Questionable
    S J.J. Wilcox (concussion) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    Minnesota Vikings At Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 17, 2017) by Steelers Depot on Scribd

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • pittfan

      24 hours from kickoff!!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’d give anything to live in an area that shows the game. I’d rather even watch the Philly v KC game. 👎

    • SteelerFanInMD

      You can watch the games at Buffalo Wild Wings if there is one in your neighborhood. That is where I watch the Steelers games that aren’t broadcast in my area.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Forgot about that! Would like to watch in the comfort of my home, but hey I also love wings!