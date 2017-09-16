Steelers Vs. Vikings 2017 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 2

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass





TV Coverage: FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Coverage Map:

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Bill Polian (analyst)

Odds Line: Steelers -5.5

Trends:

Minnesota is 15-7 ATS in its last 22 games

Minnesota is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

Minnesota is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games on the road

Minnesota is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Minnesota is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Pittsburgh’s last 24 games

Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Pittsburgh is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games at home

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Minnesota

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing Minnesota

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Vikings Injuries:

LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) – Questionable

QB Sam Bradford (knee) – Questionable

CB Xavier Rhodes (hip) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Out

TE Vance McDonald (back) – Questionable

DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) – Questionable

S J.J. Wilcox (concussion) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release:

Minnesota Vikings At Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 17, 2017) by Steelers Depot on Scribd