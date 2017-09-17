Steelers Vs. Vikings: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s 2017 regular season home opener against the Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Stephon Tuitt is not going to play after ending the week listed as questionable with a bicep injury he suffered in Week 1.

With Tuitt out, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers will dress in his place and serve as the fifth defensive lineman.

Also inactive for the Steelers on Sunday due to injuries are tackle Jerald Hawkins, safety J.J. Wilcox and tight end Vance McDonald. Wilcox and McDonald both ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report while Hawkins was ruled out on Friday due to a knee injury.

With Wilcox out, the Steelers will roll with just three safeties on Sunday with cornerback William Gay likely serving as an emergency option at the position. With McDonald out, the Steelers will play just two tight ends on Sunday in Jesse James and Xavier Grimble. Backup tackle Chris Hubbard might be used as a blocking tight end some during the game.

Guard Matt Feiler, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and wide receiver Justin Hunter are all healthy scratches on Sunday just as they were in Week 1.





Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

T Jerald Hawkins

G Matt Feiler

DE Stephon Tuitt

WR Justin Hunter

S J.J. Wilcox

TE Vance McDonald

Vikings Inactive Players

QB Sam Bradford

WR Rodney Adams

CB Tramaine Brock

G Danny Isidora

T Aviante Collins

DL Tashawn Bower

DT Jaleel Johnson