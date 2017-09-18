Steelers Vs. Vikings: Player Snap Counts – Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2017 regular season home opener Sunday afternoon over the Minnesota Vikings 26-9 and the snap counts from the game have now been compiled. While there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.
Offensive line – As expected, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert all started. Villanueva, however, left the game with heat-related issues and was replaced by Chris Hubbard for 21 plays. Hubbard, however, later had to replace Gilbert at right tackle for 15 plays. Hubbard also played a few snaps at tight end.
Running backs – Le’Veon Bell was on the field for all but six plays against the Vikings. Rookie James Conner played four offensive snaps while Terrell Watson played just one.
Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played 38 offensive snaps against the Vikings after playing 25 in Week 1. Eli Rogers played one-less snap than the rookie did.
Tight ends – With tight end Vance McDonald sidelined by a back injury, Xavier Grimble played 16 offensive snaps Sunday against the Vikings after playing just one in Week 1.
Defensive linemen – Filling in for an injured Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu played 54 of a possible 66 snaps against the Vikings. L.T. Walton played just 10 and while active Sunday, Daniel McCullers did not see the field.
Outside linebackers – Rookie T.J. Watt started again and played 20 snaps before exiting with a groin injury. Bud Dupree made his season debut against the Vikings and played 64 of 66 snaps. Anthony Chickillo replaced Watt and played 46 defensive snaps in addition to being a core special teams player. Veteran James Harrison did not play Sunday
Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 55 snaps in the slot and William Gay played 20 in total. Safety Mike Mitchell played 65 of 66 total snaps after playing a lower percentage last week.
|PLAYER
|POS
|OFFENSIVE SNAPS
|DEFENSIVE SNAPS
|SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS
|R.Foster
|G
|74
|100%
|0
|0%
|7
|23%
|D.DeCastro
|G
|74
|100%
|0
|0%
|7
|23%
|B.Roethlisberger
|QB
|74
|100%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|M.Pouncey
|C
|74
|100%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|J.James
|TE
|71
|96%
|0
|0%
|7
|23%
|A.Brown
|WR
|70
|95%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|L.Bell
|RB
|68
|92%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|M.Gilbert
|T
|59
|80%
|0
|0%
|5
|16%
|A.Villanueva
|T
|53
|72%
|0
|0%
|2
|6%
|M.Bryant
|WR
|47
|64%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|C.Hubbard
|T
|41
|55%
|0
|0%
|10
|32%
|J.Smith-Schuster
|WR
|38
|51%
|0
|0%
|3
|10%
|E.Rogers
|WR
|37
|50%
|0
|0%
|7
|23%
|X.Grimble
|TE
|16
|22%
|0
|0%
|7
|23%
|R.Nix
|FB
|11
|15%
|0
|0%
|22
|71%
|J.Conner
|RB
|4
|5%
|0
|0%
|1
|3%
|D.Heyward-Bey
|WR
|2
|3%
|0
|0%
|19
|61%
|T.Watson
|RB
|1
|1%
|0
|0%
|17
|55%
|R.Shazier
|ILB
|0
|0%
|66
|100%
|2
|6%
|A.Burns
|CB
|0
|0%
|65
|98%
|7
|23%
|S.Davis
|S
|0
|0%
|65
|98%
|7
|23%
|M.Mitchell
|S
|0
|0%
|65
|98%
|3
|10%
|J.Haden
|CB
|0
|0%
|64
|97%
|3
|10%
|B.Dupree
|OLB
|0
|0%
|64
|97%
|2
|6%
|C.Heyward
|DE
|0
|0%
|57
|86%
|9
|29%
|M.Hilton
|CB
|0
|0%
|55
|83%
|15
|48%
|T.Alualu
|DE
|0
|0%
|54
|82%
|2
|6%
|V.Williams
|ILB
|0
|0%
|48
|73%
|9
|29%
|A.Chickillo
|OLB
|0
|0%
|46
|70%
|23
|74%
|J.Hargrave
|NT
|0
|0%
|23
|35%
|2
|6%
|T.Watt
|OLB
|0
|0%
|20
|30%
|5
|16%
|W.Gay
|CB
|0
|0%
|20
|30%
|0
|0%
|L.Walton
|DE
|0
|0%
|10
|15%
|5
|16%
|A.Moats
|OLB
|0
|0%
|2
|3%
|6
|19%
|R.Golden
|S
|0
|0%
|1
|2%
|22
|71%
|T.Matakevich
|ILB
|0
|0%
|1
|2%
|22
|71%
|S.Johnson
|ILB
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|22
|71%
|C.Boswell
|K
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|14
|45%
|C.Sensabaugh
|CB
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|13
|42%
|J.Berry
|P
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|12
|39%
|K.Canaday
|LS
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|12
|39%
|B.Allen
|CB
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|6
|19%
|B.Finney
|C
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|4
|13%