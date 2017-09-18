Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Vikings: Player Snap Counts – Week 2

    By Dave Bryan September 18, 2017 at 08:40 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2017 regular season home opener Sunday afternoon over the Minnesota Vikings 26-9 and the snap counts from the game have now been compiled. While there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

    Offensive line – As expected, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert all started. Villanueva, however, left the game with heat-related issues and was replaced by Chris Hubbard for 21 plays. Hubbard, however, later had to replace Gilbert at right tackle for 15 plays. Hubbard also played a few snaps at tight end.

    Running backs – Le’Veon Bell was on the field for all but six plays against the Vikings. Rookie James Conner played four offensive snaps while Terrell Watson played just one.

    Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played 38 offensive snaps against the Vikings after playing 25 in Week 1. Eli Rogers played one-less snap than the rookie did.

    Tight ends – With tight end Vance McDonald sidelined by a back injury, Xavier Grimble played 16 offensive snaps Sunday against the Vikings after playing just one in Week 1.


    Defensive linemen – Filling in for an injured Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu played 54 of a possible 66 snaps against the Vikings. L.T. Walton played just 10 and while active Sunday, Daniel McCullers did not see the field.

    Outside linebackers – Rookie T.J. Watt started again and played 20 snaps before exiting with a groin injury. Bud Dupree made his season debut against the Vikings and played 64 of 66 snaps. Anthony Chickillo replaced Watt and played 46 defensive snaps in addition to being a core special teams player. Veteran James Harrison did not play Sunday

    Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 55 snaps in the slot and William Gay played 20 in total. Safety Mike Mitchell played 65 of 66 total snaps after playing a lower percentage last week.

    PLAYERPOSOFFENSIVE SNAPSDEFENSIVE SNAPSSPECIAL TEAM SNAPS
    R.FosterG74100%00%723%
    D.DeCastroG74100%00%723%
    B.RoethlisbergerQB74100%00%00%
    M.PounceyC74100%00%00%
    J.JamesTE7196%00%723%
    A.BrownWR7095%00%00%
    L.BellRB6892%00%00%
    M.GilbertT5980%00%516%
    A.VillanuevaT5372%00%26%
    M.BryantWR4764%00%00%
    C.HubbardT4155%00%1032%
    J.Smith-SchusterWR3851%00%310%
    E.RogersWR3750%00%723%
    X.GrimbleTE1622%00%723%
    R.NixFB1115%00%2271%
    J.ConnerRB45%00%13%
    D.Heyward-BeyWR23%00%1961%
    T.WatsonRB11%00%1755%
    R.ShazierILB00%66100%26%
    A.BurnsCB00%6598%723%
    S.DavisS00%6598%723%
    M.MitchellS00%6598%310%
    J.HadenCB00%6497%310%
    B.DupreeOLB00%6497%26%
    C.HeywardDE00%5786%929%
    M.HiltonCB00%5583%1548%
    T.AlualuDE00%5482%26%
    V.WilliamsILB00%4873%929%
    A.ChickilloOLB00%4670%2374%
    J.HargraveNT00%2335%26%
    T.WattOLB00%2030%516%
    W.GayCB00%2030%00%
    L.WaltonDE00%1015%516%
    A.MoatsOLB00%23%619%
    R.GoldenS00%12%2271%
    T.MatakevichILB00%12%2271%
    S.JohnsonILB00%00%2271%
    C.BoswellK00%00%1445%
    C.SensabaughCB00%00%1342%
    J.BerryP00%00%1239%
    K.CanadayLS00%00%1239%
    B.AllenCB00%00%619%
    B.FinneyC00%00%413%

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • falconsaftey43

      Hargrave needs to play more.

    • Michael James

      I don’t like the fact that Hargrave gets such a low number of snaps. He’s dominant when he’s in, at least get him to play a bit above 50% of the snaps.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Hargrave is a victim of sub package football

    • capehouse

      So much for Hargrave’s role being increased with the week to prepare after Tuitt’s injury. Looks
      like 35% is the plan for him this year. Disappointing.

    • Ace

      Bud getting all those snaps is a good sign going forward. I didn’t like the fact that they kept Shazier in when the game was obviously over, he doesn’t need the reps like Bud does. Hargraves counts are low I assume because of game script. 20 runs to 37 passes. Seems like he’s the one to come off in nickel more than VW. Speaking of nickel, look at our boy Hilton outsnapping Gay 3-1. That’s a great sign moving forward. And Bell should have gotten out of the game way earlier. Tellin me Connor couldn’t come in and run into the back of the offensive line like Bell did for the last 5 or 6 carries?

    • Rocksolid20

      No snaps for Debo . Sad

    • steelburg

      Harrison and Gay are being completely phased off the defense. Harrison played 0 snaps and the starter Watt got hurt. Gay played 20 snaps. Its still early in the season it seems like they want to move on from those guys but I know when we play tougher teams that will be the test to see if they have truly moved on because they went back to Harrison last year when the bullets started flying.

    • Steeler4Ever

      i think they are still being careful with his shoulder, no SS snaps at all for him.