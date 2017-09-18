Steelers Vs. Vikings: Player Snap Counts – Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2017 regular season home opener Sunday afternoon over the Minnesota Vikings 26-9 and the snap counts from the game have now been compiled. While there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – As expected, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert all started. Villanueva, however, left the game with heat-related issues and was replaced by Chris Hubbard for 21 plays. Hubbard, however, later had to replace Gilbert at right tackle for 15 plays. Hubbard also played a few snaps at tight end.

Running backs – Le’Veon Bell was on the field for all but six plays against the Vikings. Rookie James Conner played four offensive snaps while Terrell Watson played just one.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played 38 offensive snaps against the Vikings after playing 25 in Week 1. Eli Rogers played one-less snap than the rookie did.

Tight ends – With tight end Vance McDonald sidelined by a back injury, Xavier Grimble played 16 offensive snaps Sunday against the Vikings after playing just one in Week 1.





Defensive linemen – Filling in for an injured Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu played 54 of a possible 66 snaps against the Vikings. L.T. Walton played just 10 and while active Sunday, Daniel McCullers did not see the field.

Outside linebackers – Rookie T.J. Watt started again and played 20 snaps before exiting with a groin injury. Bud Dupree made his season debut against the Vikings and played 64 of 66 snaps. Anthony Chickillo replaced Watt and played 46 defensive snaps in addition to being a core special teams player. Veteran James Harrison did not play Sunday

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 55 snaps in the slot and William Gay played 20 in total. Safety Mike Mitchell played 65 of 66 total snaps after playing a lower percentage last week.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 74 100% 0 0% 7 23% D.DeCastro G 74 100% 0 0% 7 23% B.Roethlisberger QB 74 100% 0 0% 0 0% M.Pouncey C 74 100% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 71 96% 0 0% 7 23% A.Brown WR 70 95% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 68 92% 0 0% 0 0% M.Gilbert T 59 80% 0 0% 5 16% A.Villanueva T 53 72% 0 0% 2 6% M.Bryant WR 47 64% 0 0% 0 0% C.Hubbard T 41 55% 0 0% 10 32% J.Smith-Schuster WR 38 51% 0 0% 3 10% E.Rogers WR 37 50% 0 0% 7 23% X.Grimble TE 16 22% 0 0% 7 23% R.Nix FB 11 15% 0 0% 22 71% J.Conner RB 4 5% 0 0% 1 3% D.Heyward-Bey WR 2 3% 0 0% 19 61% T.Watson RB 1 1% 0 0% 17 55% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 66 100% 2 6% A.Burns CB 0 0% 65 98% 7 23% S.Davis S 0 0% 65 98% 7 23% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 65 98% 3 10% J.Haden CB 0 0% 64 97% 3 10% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 64 97% 2 6% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 57 86% 9 29% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 55 83% 15 48% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 54 82% 2 6% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 48 73% 9 29% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 46 70% 23 74% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 23 35% 2 6% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 20 30% 5 16% W.Gay CB 0 0% 20 30% 0 0% L.Walton DE 0 0% 10 15% 5 16% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 2 3% 6 19% R.Golden S 0 0% 1 2% 22 71% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 1 2% 22 71% S.Johnson ILB 0 0% 0 0% 22 71% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 14 45% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 0 0% 13 42% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 12 39% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 12 39% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 6 19% B.Finney C 0 0% 0 0% 4 13%