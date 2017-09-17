Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Vikings: Winners And Losers

    By Alex Kozora September 17, 2017 at 03:13 pm


    Your winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

    WINNERS

    Martavis Bryant: Bryant had the chance to pick on CB Trae Waynes. And like a schoolyard bully, Bryant was relentless. He drew a penalty, had a 51 yard catch downfield, and beat old-man Terrance Newman for a 27 yard touchdown, his first in over 600 days. When Antonio Brown was locked up early on, Bryant kept the offense chugging.

    Tyler Matakevich/Danny Smith: Matakevich was stellar on special teams again, breaking up a fake punt that led to a Steelers’ field goal in the second quarter. Smith had this unit prepared again, doing well in most phases. The biggest blunder was JuJu Smith-Schuster returning a kick out of his end zone, not even making it to the 20. But that’s what happens when guys don’t get many reps.

    Say it with me: Danny Smith forever.


    Cam Heyward: Honestly, one of his best games ever. Dominate from the word go, Heyward finished the day with six tackles and a TFL. He also drew a holding call and dominated LG Nick Easton all game.

    Chris Boswell/Jordan Berry: More love to the specialists. Both were money when they needed to be the most. Boswell banging home a couple of second half field goals and Berry pinning the Vikings on their half yard line in the 4th quarter. Credit to Brian Allen, who downed that ball while keeping his feet off the goal line and seemed to do well serving as the left gunner.

    Artie Burns/Joe Haden: No, they were not perfect. And I am worried about Haden getting beat on double-moves. But bottom line is they held Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen in check. Some of that is because of Case Keenum’s existence but these guys lit up the New Orleans Saints last week.

    Combined, before garbage time, they were held to 6 catches for 66 yards. Kudos are in order.

    Ryan Shazier: Shazier, in typical fashion, flew around the football today. Not going to see all of his impact on the box score. Perfect example. On one run, Shazier flew into the A gap and blew the play up. Someone else made the tackle but Shazier had the impact.

    LOSERS

    Alejandro Villanueva: Heat may have played a role but still, an objectively bad game. Everson Griffen is a really tough matchup but Villanueva looked as bad as he’s had in a long time. Beat for one sack, he gave up several more pressures. Let’s just say it’s been a less-than-ideal start to the season.

    Sean Davis: He looked like he learned from his mistakes but Davis crucially lost contain on a near Dalvin Cook touchdown that eventually set up a score. A play earlier, he didn’t contest a catch to Diggs that created another big play. If Keith Butler is going to keep sending his boundary corners, like he did on that play with Haden, the safeties have to show they can man-up.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: I know, I know. He had the touchdown. It was awesome. But that was more playcall than anything JuJu did. What he controlled was a drop, a holding call, and terrible decision on a kick return. Decleating Harrison Smith isn’t enough to make up for that. Details, details, young rook.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Phil Brenneman II

      What about VW Alex? I don’t know his full stat line but I thought I counted at least 3 pressures and a sack. Seems like a candidate for the winners side of things.

    • Steelers12

      Loser: Todd Hayley, to me he treats Ben like a rookie too much at beginning of games getting the offense off to a slow start. He also seems to let foot off of gas instead of keeping foot on neck.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Big Al continuing his trend of slow starts lol

    • Michael Mosgrove

      losers:
      ben forcing 5 passes to ab instead of making easy completions to open receivers
      davis giving up multiple plays
      bell not doing jack.
      jesse james giving up 2 sacks.
      av. getting speed beat. again.

    • MP

      Big AL needs to get into Football Shape.

    • lyke skywalker

      Bell should be on the loser list. He went nowhere.

    • John Phillips

      Totally agree too many runs on first and second down no real screen place whatsoever

    • MP

      I thought he looked better than last week. Had a few 10+ runs.

    • DAWAARE

      Meh, Griffin is elite, top tier d-line
      just hope av to improve

    • #7

      Winners: Steelers Losers: Vikings

    • Aj Gentile

      Definitly not on the losers list

    • Jordan James

      If Tyler Matakevich keeps this up, he could get a special teams Pro Bowl invitation.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Dude has found his role for this season

    • Jordan James

      Send him back to the military this week to get in shape.

    • VaDave

      Ok, can we take a breath now? We Are 2-0 with some work to do. Things could be worse

    • Jordan James

      This is probably his career role; special teams ace and back up.

    • T3xassteelers

      I mean, what more can you really ask of a 7th rounder?! Sign me up for that!!

    • Alex Kozora

      He played very well. I wish he would’ve finished that first sack.

    • Jordan James

      I love it. Not a negative.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Oh sure, but you never know. Could end up being a bridge starter at some point in his career

    • T3xassteelers

      I feel like he let up as he almost grabbed the facemask

    • WreckIess

      Maybe not a winner, but Bud played a really good game today. A lot of good pressures off the edge.

    • capehouse

      He missed a sack and lost contain on a big run from what I can remember.

    • John Noh

      I am so glad that Steelers didn’t draft Dennard or Waynes. No fly zone my ass.

    • Jacob

      Winner: The Steelers being granted another tuneup game, being allowed to play without Sam Bradford. They’ve now passed level 2.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Absolutely. Anyone who complains about is being silly. Isn’t the goal to get better throughout the season? This team is 2-0 and aren’t near their ceiling. You don’t want to be one of those teams who peak in September or October

    • Jordan James

      I was looking forward to seeing Bud and Watt play together and it was pretty good early until Watt went down.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ben forcing the ball to Brown was my biggest complaint. Bryant should have had a MONSTER day today. And where are the passes to Bell to get him out in space?! We POUNDED Bell against a stout Vikings D front. It kinda made no sense. If the play-calling through 2 games has been on Haley, then he needs to pull his head out of his… .

      My winners were the D-Line, who held the Vikes run game down. Mike Hilton, who made 9 total tackles. And The Wizard of Boz, probably the least appreciated guy on the team. Give this man a C-aptainship!

    • DoctorNoah

      What about the huge fail that was Big Ben and AB this week? Just because they average out to awesome doesn’t mean they don’t stink it up and deserve to be on the losers list. You can also give a little blame to our let’s-do-the-same-thing-over-and-over today OC.

      Ben and AB were just not on the same page at all. We’ve beaten the decimated Browns with a rookie QB and the Vikes with Case “I suck” Keenum. We need Ben and AB to be on point if we are going to make a run.

      Oh, and Brady had three TD’s in the First Quarter ALONE against the Saints, so I’m even less impressed with the Vikes.

    • Rob

      Sometimes i forget that he was our last pick. What a find.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Cant wait to watch the game again

    • treeher

      Example: With 2:02 left, you know you have one play before the time out. So throw a pass on 3rd down. Instead, run up the middle and luckily we made a long FG.

    • Michael James

      I think Bud Dupree should be a honorable mention on the winners list. He bullied the Vinkings’ tackle all day, had several pressures and the sack. It really looks like he has finally learned how to be an effective pass rusher and how to use his superb athleticism.

    • McBringleberry

      Danny smith forever. Matakevich forever eva

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Same but I think T3 is right. I think he letup because of the potential facemask and then the blocker moved him out of the play.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It isn’t silly at all to complain. Not saying it should be the focal point but there is always room to improve. There are context to these W’s and no team should get complacent in victory.

    • StolenUpVotes

      There is complaining and there is discussion. You are free to discuss what needs to improve. I would not call that complaining

    • Michel Smiffi

      He got fooled on at least one counter run and was out of position a lot.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well sure, and Shazier missed some tackles and was out of position at times as well. Doesn’t mean he didn’t have a “winning” game overall. As bad as this team needs pressure I think 1 guy pressuring the QB 3 times and getting a sack deserves some praise.

    • Michel Smiffi

      Sorry, but even if it would have been LT across from him, he can’t get schooled like that.
      That was pathetic.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Fair enough. I think it can be a thin line sometimes though.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Haley should be on the losers list. I have never seen so many weapons so poorly used. No scheme just a play caller and not a good one.
      Ben should be here too. Gotta stop forcing the ball to AB.
      If nothing changes next week then week 4 will be our first loss

    • StolenUpVotes

      Tone matters. Saying the team needs to get better on 3rd down is a fact. That is constructive. Calling for someone’s head or saying this team will be lucky to make the postseason or something at this point because of it is being silly and complaining

    • StolenUpVotes

      And he damn near caught that ball he batted down

    • Rocksolid20

      He is getting a little better , but
      yes add him to the loser list .

    • Rocksolid20

      Spot starter for sure .

    • Lambert58

      Two down, 17 to go.

    • RickM

      Terrible first half, but he ended up with 105 QB rating, with 2 TD’s and 0 INT’s and 243 yards, mostly in the 2nd half. I’m not sure I’ve ever heard a fan say that a QB’s game stunk with a 105 rating. Only in Roethlisberger-land. Frankly I couldn’t give a darn about what Tom Brady did today.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Didn’t get to watch, but great win against a premiere defense! Need to clean up some things and keep moving forward. 2-0 I’m cool with that! ✌️

    • ryan72384

      I noticed Heyward being an animal out there today too. Looked relentless and angry. I would put the whole o line on the loser list. They got bullied alot but AV was especially bad. Worst game I’ve seen him have. Vikings D is stout though.

    • StolenUpVotes

      That is what is so weird about our fanbase. Would be curious to see if other fanbases of teams with top guys complain about their guy like ours does.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Regarding the TD celebrations: Just because of time issues, I think they’re just going to have to sacrifice a little plot development and character development.

    • Chris92021

      Losers’ list: Haley because the offense was either “throw the ball to Bryant or bust” or nothing.
      Tomlin for burning all those timeouts before the 10 minute mark in the 4th quarter.

      I am worried about next week in Chicago because we haven’t won there since 1995 and Tomlin teams are infamous for playing down to competition. We are due for a letdown. Talent means nothing when the coaching is aimless. Love Mike Tomlin but I feel Todd Haley and Keith Butler are the biggest weak links on this team and they will cost us a first round bye, probably as early as next week, I hope I am wrong but I doubt it given how bad the team typically plays in September.

    • Rocksolid20

      Loser , my be Debo . He needs to be in the game for more snaps .

    • francesco

      Kept saying all game what difference this game might have been if Bradford was the QB.
      I see a very slow LBell.
      Ben has to throw better.
      Refs need to call pass interference if DB holds and/or touches WR after the 5 yards.

    • Rocksolid20

      Tampa pounded Chicago today . We will do the same .
      Unless Glennon has a flash back to last year .

    • Joseph Shaw

      Heyward looked like Mean Joe today.

    • RickM

      I already guarantee you the answer is ‘no’. I gave Roethlisberger a D in the first half. Granted he was under pressure a lot, but all those deep balls were insane. I try to be objective with what I’m seeing.

      But he was sharp in the second half and made good decisions. But there are some fans on here who are thrilled when he plays badly…and we all know that. And when he actually plays well in a game or half, they either stay silent or they try to minimize it. And it’s gotten worse as his retirement nears, which is strange in itself.

    • gdeuce

      What did Glennon do last year? He as Winston’s backup

    • CountryClub

      Ravens lost Yanda for the yr

    • Joseph Shaw

      Amen, sir.

    • CountryClub

      Ben is 7th QB ever to win 125 regular season games

    • The Tony

      Bell not doing jack? I guess 87 yards on the ground against a stout defense when the offensive line struggled is nothing. There was a pass that he had at least 49 yards of open field if James makes a block he’s gone

    • RASTA

      Loser = Todd Haley!

      Seriously, 3 bombs in a row at the end of the 1st half after we were successfully moving the chains down the field!! WTFFFF?

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Winner: No serious injuries.

    • Chris92021

      We have not won in Chicago since 1995. I still believe we will not be as prepared as we should be next week. I want to so wrong and gladly will eat my words with a smile if we break this jinx.

    • CountryClub

      We hope (Watt)

    • RickM

      I think you pretty much nailed the list.

    • T3xassteelers

      I REALLY want to see AB’s Destiny 2 TD celebration….. Haha.

    • Rocksolid20

      Glennon , QBed Tampa to a win in Pitts .

    • StolenUpVotes

      Well two of those resulted in penalties and may been TDs if not for said penalties

    • pittfan

      No way can you call his game stinky. However, he did miss on some throws we need to see hit if this is going to be a 30+ ppg team. Granted, Vikings D is no slouch but when the expectation is excellence, I give him a B/8 for the game

    • Arnie White

      105 QBR.

    • RickM

      They did for sure which of course is what matter. But I think he threw 4 or so more, and he didn’t seem to have as much field awareness as he had in the 2nd half. I don’t know if he was just getting looks that automatically resulted in bombs, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen more thrown in a half.

    • Lambert58

      I think he is their insurance policy. Keep him fresh throughout the season, then unleash him as necessary, especially in the playoffs.

    • RickM

      He doesn’t belong on the Winner’s List, but it’s the normal comment from this subset of fans. Ignore the very good 2nd half and rate his overall game based on the 1st half. I give him a B- for the entire game. As for 30 points, that’s completely a fan standard. The coaches coach to win, not to hit 30 points.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Is what it is. Offense started to click a little in the 2nd. Ben was 12 of 13 at one point. Offense will gel more as the season wears on. Rather us peak in the second half of the season than the first.

    • eric

      Yeah that was like 4yrs ago

    • Kenneth Wilt

      The O was better but not yet where they need to be. The D was solid but not yet where they need to be.

      Neither of the above bothers me. I don’t want to peak too early. We need to keep doing enough to win while getting better each week. THAT will make me happy. We are going to get better. We just missed on some plays and over time I think the near misses will turn into made plays.

    • RickM

      He was actually 14-15 at one point, not that his critics care.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Good stuff.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      because of the second half. he had 50% in first half. forced 5 balls to ab, missed wide open receivers, and got lucky a couple times. qbr doesnt and never has told the full story.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      please. bell had a ton of touches and didnt do much with it.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      exactly.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      second half ben was fine. first half he was bad. he was 9-18 in first half.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the aints have a terrible defense period.
      ben was bad in first half. period.

    • JohnB

      Shazier is quietly becoming my favorite active Steeler.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ben was 50% completion in first half. he forced 5 balls to ab. he missed wide receivers that were wide open on all 5 of them. he got lucky that the rogers one wasnt intercepted.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Did anyone see Foster light up Kendricks on JJSS’s TD? Snapped his neck back

    • Chris92021

      If Shazier ever plays 16 games, he will win Defensive Player of the Year.

    • JohnB

      way to jinx it

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Spot on

    • RickM

      I just look at the end result and overall numbers. 105 QB rating. I’m probably a little harsh saying B-. We were playing a very good D today. He threw too many bombs in the first half but his O-line didn’t help him much. Pretty constant pressure.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yes the vikes have a good defense. top 10. but ben was d in first half. b+ in second half.

    • RickM

      Ben isn’t graded by some like everyone else. The WL list is determined by the whole game performance for every other player. But his critics just evaluate his bad section. Yes it’s total nutsville to suggest 26 points, 2 TD’s – 0 INT’s and a 105 QB rating against the Minnesota Vikings D warrants the Loser’s List. But some do it.

    • William Weaver

      He got hit pretty hard on sideline today that should make all the Haley haters happy. Lol

    • William Weaver

      He was sick and dehydrated because of illness. I say he gets a pass for today. That is beast he was going up against at far from 100%. A for effort

    • William Weaver

      Sickness caused dehydration

    • Steeler808

      I don’t think you can really chalk this one totally on AV. Tomlin did mention that AV was sick and that contributed to his leaving the game.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      Another loser…Big Money Lev Bell, Money Money. I had a feeling he was playing the wrong game with the Steelers. 15 mil for this? Go get your shinebox Levvy.

    • Plus his stat would have been better because the PI on Bryant earlier in the game would have likely been caught. 2 huge PIs lowered his stat numbers in the first half. Guys like Mosgrove don’t account for things like that.

    • So last week, Bell only has 1 carry in the first quarter and everyone complains that isn’t enough. This week they come out running the ball, now we are complaining that we didn’t throw enough? SMH…

    • Michael Pennant

      What about Haley not being on the losers list. His offense works in spite of his play calls. Sometimes it looks like a blind man is calling the plays. How many games do we have watch us waste offensive possessions instead of running the no huddle at the start? This offense should be averaging 30ppg instead of settling for field goals. The way we are going Boswell is going to the pro bowl.

    • JT

      He designs brilliant plays, like the shovel to JuJu. But his game planning leaves a lot to be desired. Is having dual OCs a thing?

    • T R

      yeah him being #1 RB and #2 WR is a major failure at this point.. gimmie my 15mil back.. oh yea we didnt give to him

    • Steeler808

      I didn’t have the game on TV where I am at but I didn’t realize we were playing the Pats I’m the first quarter.

    • Sdale

      Who was in at ROLB when Watt went down? I didn’t get to see a lot of the 2nd half.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Man, I almost feel bad for the Ravens at this point..

    • steelmann58

      I have read that Ramon some OL were sick this week late not sure it that effected him but he was against a real stud

    • Steelers12

      Im not talking about the pass/rush ratio. I said on pass plays they keep him conservative like he a rookie

    • Steelers12

      Well I don’t hate anyone over a football game😂

    • Steelers12

      Not exactly mad at pass/rush ratio but he keeps ben throws to conservative in my opinion

    • RickM

      Yep. Loser’s List 1st half, Winner’s List 2nd half, overall on neither.

    • Steeler808

      Using that logic Ben was a Winner…because second half.

    • Rob H

      LMAO, I see you’re still rolling with that whole “period” schtick.
      I actually agree that Ben tried to force the ball too much in the first half, and the Saints have one of the worst D’s in the NFL, but your delivery still needs some major work, unless, of course, being obnoxious is your goal.

    • Conserv_58

      Not me! They won and their defense is darn good.

    • sixnine

      Bradford is not Tom Brady!!! They might have scored 13 with him there.Realize when you have something special, this team is for real.Long term we are darn near unbeatable

    • RickM

      My guess is that Ben got certain D looks and went deep. I could be wrong, but I doubt that all the blame resides with Haley. I place some of it on Ben.

    • Steeler4Ever

      what about Mike Hilton….6 solo tackles and a QB hit

    • sixnine

      Agree

    • Av232

      Is deebo a loser? Chickillo stepped in for TJ instead of 92

    • LucasY59

      hes not really earning the 12 either (about 4 mil more than any other RB) Im not that worried and expect his performances to get better, but definitely not that impressive after his holdout…maybe its a good thing for the Steelers he turned down their offer

    • thomas hmmmm

      No Dupree? The man actually showed bend on a couple of plays and got a sack. Plus batted a pass. Kept his streak alive of 5 straight regular season games with a sack going.

    • Steeler4Ever

      as noted Chick is the first man off the bench…JH is going to make a cool million riding the pine..well deserved

    • Conserv_58

      Loser(s): Offense on third down and in the red zone. It’s so darn frustrating and infuriating watching this offense continue to fail, time after time, to score a TD in the red zone.

      * Haley, for the numerous times he called for Bell to run on first down only to see him get stuffed for little to no gain. Running the same play over and over again on first down and expecting different results, while getting the same results is ludicrous. Haley calling for long balls in the first half that accomplished nothing. How about calling plays that actually move the stinking chains! I kept thinking the Vikes’ DC must have been laughing at Haley.

      * Alex is spot on about AV’s play so far this season. Not even close enough to being adequate for a starting LT.

      * The same goes for JuJu’s bone headed rookie mistakes.

      * Artie for getting two pass interference calls against him.

      The Steelers’ offense is not even close to being a championship calibure one. I kept wondering, what would the final score have been if Bradford played?

      They may have won the game, but so far they played a very young browns team with a rookie QB and the Vikes minus their starting QB. I don’t like their chances when they play Baltimore, especially with the way Haley’s been calling plays.

    • LucasY59

      yep Ben likes to throw it deep, especially on the one where J.James was wide open but he threw it deep to AB instead, I think more blame goes to Ben than Haley, they seemed to be trying to draw PI more than make a completion some of the time as well

    • Conserv_58

      Joey is saving Deebo for late in the season.

    • sixnine

      Spot on Rick…kml

    • RickM

      I sure never would have bet on his low snap count. You sure get the sense they believe the younger legs will serve them best.

    • LucasY59

      Chickillo, but they moved him around a lot, seemed like both OLBs were on the left just as much as Chick was lined up on the right opposite Bud

      definitely thought Deebo would get some snaps once TJ was out, but I didnt see him take a single snap

    • razaard2

      Bell turned some loss yards into gain yards. Not his best game but definitely a positive one. The ol got beat all day long, that Vikings front seven is incredible
      Ben and Al did lol ugly. Al was allegedly sick at least. Ben was just bad. What, 3/16 on third downs or something like that?

    • Paul Barracliffe

      Alex, please stop crapping on Haden. Join everyone else and be happy that the Steelers picked him up.

    • sixnine

      Love this!!

    • razaard2

      I agree I don’t evaluate him the same way I evaluate Jared Goff or Carson Wentz. I evaluate him the same way I evaluate drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady. Am I wrong?
      He left many plays on the field. He is supposed to be a top 5 Football player in the world. Didn’t look like it today

    • William Weaver

      Me neither!! 👍

    • NinjaMountie

      So far they are 4/6 this season in the red zone.
      AV has been really bad so far this season. He started last season rough, as well. Maybe it’s the new contract curse. DD played poorly after signing his contract as well.
      Had Bradford played the Offense might have played differently. Differently good or differently bad is hard to say. I imagine a lot of the play calling on O was influenced by the fact that there was no real threat from the the Vikings.

    • Conserv_58

      As fans we have every right to complain when the team, especially the offense, as loaded as this offense is, is not even close to playing the way they should. Tell me you accept their continued failure to score in the red zone.

    • Jeff McNeill

      So the second half does not count for you? You are a classic.

    • NinjaMountie

      All in all, a good second preseason outing. They should be ready to click next game.

    • Av232

      Maybe that means he’ll pocket more of that loot instead of dropping it all on acupuncture. Nevermind, just checked his Instagram workouts

    • OIF3gunner

      I left the safety of my ad block browser, jumped on Chrome just to come here and agree with you about your last sentence.

    • LucasY59

      next is Mike Glennon (or if the Bears are smart, Biscuit gets his 1st start) by week 4 the Defense should have some pretty good confidence (3 easy games) and hopefully the O gets better each week as well

      as long as they keep winning (and improving) Im not going to complain

    • Conserv_58

      4/6 in the red zone with the majority of those coming against the browns isn’t the least bit comforting. There was no legitimate threat from the Vikes’ offense, but their defense was stuffing the Steelers’ run game.

    • Conserv_58

      They better start clicking.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Ha, I did say “almost.”

    • Conserv_58

      Losing T.J. to a groin injury is not good because it could be a sports hernia.

    • Conserv_58

      That you did.

    • Jeff McNeill

      When it’s fans doing it, it’s complaining because them discussing it does nothing to fix the perceived problems.

    • NinjaMountie

      2 for 2 against the Browns. 2 for 4 against the Vikes.
      I agree, they didn’t run the ball well against the Vikings. Sometimes you just have to recognize that the other guys are a solid team. Minus the slew of bombs thrown, I thought the Steelers moved the ball well at times.
      There is still a lot of work to do. I’m not worried and I’m not happy. I do feel like we made progress from last week.

    • NinjaMountie

      Truth, lol. I think they will. They showed some progress today.

    • #7

      Haden had 1 tackle today. If you’re a corner, that’s an excellent stat line.

    • Conserv_58

      I grant you that there was progress made.

    • The Tony

      Don’t even worry about it. Mosgrove is without a doubt the biggest hater on this site

    • razaard2

      Far from perfect but two wins.
      Now get ready cause it won’t be browns or backup qbs every week.
      We will be fine

    • WreckIess

      That was 2014. Not last year. We only play the Bucs once every 4 seasons…

    • StolenUpVotes

      No I don’t accept it, but I also acknowledge the things they did well today while understanding there are things to improve. I acknowledge that they have key pieces that still need to gel with the rest of the guys. I also acknowledge that it is still very early in the season. I am not saying certain players suck nor am I calling for people to lose PT or their jobs. I definitely acknowledge this team scored 26 points on one of the top defenses in the league and are 2-0 after today.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Healthy enough to dress. Healthy enough to expect a better performance. I am not panicking. By October AV will be stonewalling folks like the late parts of last season.

    • LucasY59

      they did a really good job of controlling/running down the clock in the previous drive, using passes (think it took close to 5ish minutes off the clock) I was surprised the went straight running game to close it out (especially when they knew they wouldnt convert on 3rd)

    • Rod Hedrick

      I forgave JuJu for the block in Smith!

    • StolenUpVotes

      unless you have a Blake like volume of missed tackles lol

    • LucasY59

      seems they figured out what to do with him on passing downs…send him on a blitz (they did some similar things with Timmons last season)

    • RickM

      The decision to run Bell 27 times makes my Losers’ List. We’re just falling into the same pattern as previous years. Give some of those snaps to Connor and try to have Bell available in the playoffs.

    • Paul Barracliffe

      Alex, please stop crapping on Haden. Join everyone else and be happy that the Steelers picked him up.

    • NinjaMountie

      You are absolutely correct. He could have a bad drive and that’s all some fans will talk about.

    • RickM

      Agree. My guess is that he thought about the two deep PI calls that set up TD’s and got carried away. He played much smarter in the second half.

    • RickM

      Are you going for a hat trick lol?

    • Joseph DeFazio

      Not everybody

    • Joseph DeFazio

      Run the wheels off, it’s his last year here

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d agree if we weren’t going to let him walk next season. We are so I’m more meh on the subject, lol.

    • RickM

      Running the wheels off means he’s simply going to get injured and he won’t be available yet again for the playoffs. That is just plain dumb. And he could be here next year as well if he tag him again.

    • Rocksolid20

      Pardon me , I didn’t realize since it was
      in 2014 that it could never happen again .
      How foolish of me . We never play down to
      our compatition .

    • RickM

      So you want to run him 300-350 times and expect him to be available in the games that matter most?

    • LucasY59

      yep Im not saying it was totally bad, they had one completion deep and drew a couple flags, so it isnt a big problem, and I wouldnt put either Ben or Haley on the loser list, but it did seem they forced it some

    • Joseph DeFazio

      His injury history is not from over use.

    • LucasY59

      especially when Conner did well with the carries he did get

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m also not as worried about him being unavailable as I think Conner is way more than we’ve had in the past.

    • RickM

      His groin injury was almost certainly the result of over-use. As for his other injuries, the more carries you give him the more opportunity for any injury. That’s a given.

    • LucasY59

      some snaps to keep rust off wouldnt be a bad idea, he doesnt need a ton, but when Watt was out I expected Deebo to get at least a series or two

    • RickM

      Good point. It also gives Connor more experience and confidence if he has to become the #1 back.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      I’m not seeing anything from the guy, nothing like the running back he says he is. He wasn’t in camp, for some reason, and that is obviously part of his problem. Jameel Charles looks great for the Broncs right now. 1 year, 3.75m. Leveon has rocks in his head.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, Raiders are the team to beat in the AFC

    • #7

      True. I don’t think he did though.

    • #7

      No they’re not. They could end up being the 3rd best in their own division

    • gdeuce

      that wasn’t last year

    • Joseph DeFazio

      The more touches you give him, the better the team does. That’s a given. Show me a medical doctor saying a groin injury is from over use and I’ll buy into it. There are many reasons why someone can injure a groin, a leg, a knee, a shoulder, etc – over use s just one possibility. My point is, the window is now – he is gone next year – and without home field you have no chance to get to the Super Bowl. You want to give Conner a series a game, fine – but I want Bell getting the ball 30 times a week.

    • RickM

      It is weird. He laid out that perfect long completion to Bryant, and all I read in the game thread was ‘great catch by Bryant’. I had criticized Ben heavily in the first half, but I chimed in ‘great throw’.

      I know that everyone is not anti-Ben. But I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a QB have to do so much to get compliments from a fan base. I guess many decent fans just take his completions for granted. I, of course, don’t as I know that darn career window is closing.

    • IndianaCarson

      yes, it appeared to me that he had a good game and that he should be added to the winners list.

    • Sdale

      Interesting

    • RickM

      We won our first 2 games last year and then got smoked 34-3 by Philly. Put that in big block letters on the team’s blackboard or bulletin board Mike.

    • NinjaMountie

      Okay, my opinion, they are the team to bet in the AFC

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Bottom line, I think today cemented for me that we have the talent for a super bowl run. We played at, maybe, 60% today, and we still controlled the game against a good team (admittedly with a backup qb). This is the first time one seen the defense look kind of intimidating, as opposed to the “bend-don’t-break of the last few years.

      Also, they’re still working out how to fit the pieces together. This is the first time in a while that ab, bell, Ben, and Bryant have been on the field at once, and they’re still figuring out JuJu.

      Reasons aside, they didn’t have much of a preseason to get acclimated. In a couple games, if they can put things together, this team is gonna be scary.

    • Steelers12

      👍🏾

    • psteelers

      It’s funny how folks are quick to dump on Hailey on play calling as if they actually know what’s going on with other receivers when Ben is forcing balls to AB.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      fine. they neutralize each other. point is, he is making a lot of dumb decisions on the field.

    • CP72

      Scored 26 on a damn good Viking defense. Beers and the Saints didn’t look nearly as good.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Because they beat the Jets?

    • John Phillips

      Precisely

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      They’re usually wide open. Just saying. Ben and Haley are making things harder than they should be.

    • Jaybird

      I don’t know if anyone commented on this yet , but after Bryant’s touchdown in the first quarter, the “celebration” took so long that the Steelers got a delay of game on the two point conversion attempt.
      That stupid stuff should be on the Losers list

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Don’t count out Denver, they are killing The cowboys right now!

    • Ni mo

      Can anyone tell me why they playing chikilo over Harrison

    • NinjaMountie

      Because they actually look great. They did last year as well. I’m sorry. I realize now that I shouldn’t have complemented another team. Lesson learned.

    • NinjaMountie

      They look pretty good as well. I’m leaning Raiders early, though.

    • Jason

      that confuses me as well