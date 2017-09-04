Hot Topics

    Steelers Waive/Injured Dangerfield, Re-Sign Steven Johnson, Sutton To IR

    By Alex Kozora September 4, 2017 at 10:28 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a flurry of moves Monday morning. They announced the re-signing of ILB Steven Johnson, waived/injured S Jordan Dangerfield, and placed CB Cam Sutton on IR.

    Johnson was part of final cutdowns. Like last year, the team probably had an agreement to bring him back given that he is a veteran and not subject to being claimed off waivers. Sutton to IR was an expected move after re-aggravating his hamstring injury in the preseason finale. Because he was carried on the initial 53 man roster, he is eligible to return after eight weeks.


    The Steelers do not have to declare him as their “to return” player, that rule was nixed during the offseason, and each team is allowed to bring two players back.

    Dangerfield is the most surprising pieces of news. Initial reports said his ankle injury was not severe and seemed to open the door for him playing Week One against the Cleveland Browns. Assuming he passes through waivers, he’ll revert to the team’s IR list as well. The decision also helps explain trading to J.J. Wilcox, who the team acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday afternoon.

    The Steelers roster sits at 54 players. They have been granted a temporary roster exemption for Le’Veon Bell, allowing them to carry one over the limit.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Robert E Lil

      Did Golsen land anywhere?

    • Jaybird

      Michael Mosgrove is gonna be pissed!

    • Dorian James

      Okay Alex forget the question I asked on the other post LOL

    • RASTA

      So once JJ is official we still have to drop another player correct?

      Love this 2017 squad!

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • Alex Kozora

      nope

    • afrazier9

      So who will be released before the game Friday? Is it McCullers, or someone else?

    • Alex Kozora

      Correct. Once Bell is “activated.”

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Why on earth would they cut dangerfield? Makes no sense whatsoever. No way Golden should still be on this team. I don’t care what he does on special teams.

    • Conserv_58

      Blink and Colbert makes another move.

    • Conserv_58

      Wait for it….

    • Jaybird

      Does anyone think this might be a cap saving move ? Bring back Johnson and cut Moats later in the week ?

    • Rob H

      Hmmm, seems to me I heard this possibility from someone this morning.
      Now, where’s that guy who told me it would never happen….Period.

    • Chris92021

      That poor Dangerfield, he gets no respect.

    • Douglas Andrews

      How long is the roster exemption good for now that LB has signed his tender?

    • WreckIess

      Said it in the other topic, but you would think they would’ve made all their moves at the same time so maybe another player for pick trade upcoming?

    • Chris92021

      Still 2 weeks.

    • WreckIess

      Two weeks

    • Conserv_58

      I can’t see why since Moats is far more valuable in a back up role than Johnson is.

    • WreckIess

      Golden is better and not injured.

    • Biggie

      So who goes once Bell is counted on Roster now that he’s signed his FTag? We now have 10 LBs with Johnson resigning.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Golden is not better in any way, sorry.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Who’s get’s released next?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agree and with a salary over 2 mill for a backup and possibly gameday inactive

    • Jaybird

      Johnson is better ST guy though. I personally like Moats , he’s a better football playerthan Johnson , even though ones outside and ones inside.

    • Jaybird

      Maybe making cap room for Tuitt’s new contract?

    • WreckIess

      He is, but he’s still not good. The problem is, neither is Dangerfield. Then you factor in the fact that he’s hurt and that’s why he’s cut.

    • Chris92021

      My money is on Feiler.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I like Moats also but if he’s essentially a the same level as Chick then i’d move Moats

    • John Noh

      Really wonder if it’s Moats now. As Dave pointed out several times, he is the highest paid guy on the LB corps. That money could be useful for Tuitt’s extension.

    • Conserv_58

      Arthur can play inside if needed. He has more position flexibility and he can still make splash plays.

    • Walt Dongo

      Feiler most likely gone

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      First person I thought about.

    • WreckIess

      No idea.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He is better than Golden, that’s not even an argument. At least Danger showed potential. Golden is what he is. A special teams player and nothing more.

    • John Noh

      Anyone have Ross Ventrone’s number? That seems to be the unholy triumvirate for the Steelers at backup saftey – Golden, Danger, Ventrone.

    • Jaybird

      I agree . And he’s a great guy to boot. But they might need that 2 million. I don’t know man, I’m really surprised at letting Dangerfield go and bringing Johnson back. Crazy last couple of days!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      We should cut Gay and add Golson to practice squad!

      I’m being facetious here, but all I can say about the past couple of weeks is “WOW!!!!!!!!!” What happened to the Steelers being that conservative, build through the draft team?

    • Jacob

      Rodney just rolled over in his grave.

    • Jaybird

      I still have a feeling there’s some more excitement to come- a minor trade and Tuitt’s extension.

    • will

      Going to miss Dangerfield.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Missed a “Golden” opportunity here.
      Oh well. 😙 *whistles*

    • Conserv_58

      Looking at both player’s body of work Arthur is way ahead of where Johnson is. I also think coach Butler would agree.

    • Conserv_58

      Yup. I have to agree with the Dangerfield/Johnson scenario.

    • Boots

      So if Dangerfield clears waivers and goes on IR would he still be eligible to return, too, or does waiving him and reverting prevent that?

    • RickM

      Well I’m glad that nothing was done on Mitchell. That seems to indicate he either is ready to return or close to it. That is tough on Jordan. Two picks in Game 3 and he is waived. I wish the best for him.

    • will

      You are doing the super bowl shuffle before week #1! Watch out!

    • Conserv_58

      Colbert knows.

    • WreckIess

      How isn’t it an argument? I get that you guys loved him, but he’s not good at all. At best, he’s mediocre. He can tackle, but honestly where are the other strengths in his game? And also. He. Is. Injured.

    • Jaybird

      Good one.

    • Conserv_58

      👀 😂

    • Jaybird

      That’s what I think – Moats to make room for Tuitt’s contact.

    • Luneth Gardens

      Why on earth would they bring S J back?

    • Douglas Andrews

      I agree Moats is the better Defensive player but Johnson provides more on ST’s something Moats doesn’t and he has that high price tag hanging over his head. A 2 million dollar backup and subpar ST’s player.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I do not like the decision to waive Dangerfield. I understand he’s injured, but I think I’d rather trot a gimpy Danger out there than let Golden let another 3 guys get behind him for a TD.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I try, I try!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He’s at least average. Golden is flat-out terrible. His only value is on special teams, not anything he does at the safety position. Golden can’t do anything an nfl safety is supposed to do. That’s my concern.

    • Jaybird

      Golden looks terrible as well. The Steelers should look to upgrade from both of them next year. And from an aging Mitchell. Safety would be pretty high on my draft list next year.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I was just going to say the same thing. I would love to see us pick up one more veteran safety but cash is gonna be tight. I expect Tuitt to sign any day now.

    • Conserv_58

      Their priorities changed knowing Ben’s window is near shut.

    • John Noh

      His ankle injury must be pretty severe – high ankle, perhaps. No room with absolutely zero roster flexibility right now.

    • Petherson Silveira

      Like i said the other day. They would release Dangerfield and bring him back when he is fully healed. I don’t see Dangerfield to IR, at least he need a foot surgery. To me, Steelers pretend that Dangerfield is the new Ventrone.
      And i think we will release a guy that is practice squad eligible to make room for Bell, than revert him for our PS (watch out Watson, Allen and Hilton), but i hope McCullers get the axe.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      They said it wasn’t serious.

    • John Noh

      That’s a bummer. I thought he had a far superior camp than Golden.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I think they’re too thin at CB to send any of those guys to the practice squad.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Not very hard to do.

    • WreckIess

      He was the back-up Safety that we just replaced with a better Safety in Wilcox. I get that you love that he can hit, but what else can he do? Is he adept in coverage? No. Can him work in that Dime safety role? No. And once again. Is he healthy? Obviously not. It’s pretty obvious why he was cut.

    • This really sucks! I was hoping we’d see Dangerfield this season.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Sometimes I wish I was behind the scenes to fully understand the decisions we make. I’m sure it’s a ton of things we don’t know and different plans according to different scenarios happening. Just some thoughts.

    • GFYAC

      Wilcox is similar but better than Dangerfield. Golden is a different type of player and ST captain. It is not that Golden is better but he fits better for this roster as it stands

    • John Noh

      No way! That takes all the fun out of making all our unfounded assumptions and spewing wild conspiracy theories.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It’s fun isn’t it!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Won’t we just re-cut Johnson when we sign Bell? We can always re-sign Johnson again thereafter if/when there is an injury in the LB Corps.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      You keep asking me what can he do when Golden can’t do any of them! He can’t even hit. Danger at least looks the part of an nfl safety and contributes when he gets time. Golden does absolutely nothing.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Other than our hope, is there evidence (i.e., reports out there) that a Tuitt deal is still in discussion?

    • He probably won’t land on his feet. If he does, they’ll probably break. 😉

    • GFYAC

      It is possible that Moats is now on the block for removal. Depending on what happens to Tuitt’s negotiations. If Tuitt signs they may have to
      Cut Moats for cap flexibility. They rarelynif ever go with 8 LB’s. I am hoping that allen and Feiler are kept so my thought process is biased toward that end

    • D.j. Reynolds

      At this point, not much would surprise me.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Just trying to flip the coin a lil bit. These guys are professionals at managing players and contracts. I wouldn’t even want the headache.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Yeah, I guess so. Something certainly changed their approach!

    • GFYAC

      Love Moats but he offers nothing else than being a solid citizen and a 5th OLB. He is paid far too much for that role in the salary cap era

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I understand that but I dont think ST value should override having the ability to play your designated position. Especially if that player is one injury away from being a starter. There’s nothing that Golden does that someone else can’t.

    • GFYAC

      Moats has not shown any ability to play inside in our defense at all. He was never placed there not even for a single play in pre season or practice. Just because he played ilb a long time ago for a short time. Does not mean he can do it now. Even if he could he would be 6th in line behind Johnson. And at best 5th in line if Johnson is gone. We all love Arthur Moats but it may be time to
      Let him go

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Why not waive/IR Dangerfield Sunday? I hope I’m wrong, but I think we may be trying to get late enough in the week that no one wants to sign Allen this week (i.e., others have accepted they have who they have).

    • DirtDawg1964

      Period! A nod to how he emphatically declared Dangerfield isn’t going naywhere.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Not necessarilly, if Wilcox plays well!

    • WreckIess

      No they’ve both looked pretty damn bad in the preseason this year (except for when they get to play against another team’s lowest of the lows.) which is why Wilcox was acquired. Golden is just a more sure tackler, more ST ability, and to top it all off(even though you keep ignoring this) HE’S HEALTHY. Please take a moment to process that. They had two safeties who weren’t particularly good so they added one new one and cut the injured one. This is really not a hard concept to grasp. They like their backups to play ST and Dangerfield can’t do that because…he’s injured.

    • steeltown

      I like it. It makes sense with Dangerfield injured and the signing of Wilcox

      S.Johnson is a solid special teamer and they had already released more than a few ST guys

      We probably have not seen the last of Dangerfield

    • DirtDawg1964

      That’s my thinking. Steve is a ST stand out. And doesn’t earn $2.25 mill like Moats does. I love Moats but I think he could be done. It’s him or Feiler. And I’m guessing it’s him.

    • GFYAC

      I liked Dangerfield better too. But he would be, at best, our 4th S. Golden’s value is as upback in ST which we have no one else who is even close to his level at that and he is one our very best ST players. Being that Dangerfield would not play at all on D, not likely will Golden because of the addition of Wilcox, Golden’s superior ST play trumps Dangerfield’s better overall S play. Also Dangerfield may only be a phone call away when needed. He was waived injured, Michell has not played at all, So healthy bodies also needed. Cutting Dangerfield sucks but it was the right thing to do

    • D.j. Reynolds

      BTW, if we were going to add an ILB, I would’ve preferred S. Spence. He can play ST too!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      This really is about the only thing that makes good sense!

    • John Pennington

      It seems no matter what Dangerfield does he always gets the short end of the stick and Golden who is a poor safety gets the big end of the stick not fair at all.

    • s0v3r3i9n

      dang I really liked Dangerfield. Hopefully not the last we’ve seen of him.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Steven is wayyy more solid than Spence on ST

    • Petherson Silveira

      Makes sense. But if they cut Fieler, he don´t have PS elegibility.

    • nutty32

      Ankle sprain probably had a lot to do with it. Can’t well go into week 1 with only Davis & Golden as the only 100% healthy safeties.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He was much better than Golden in the preseason, idk what games you were watching. Sure tackler? Lmao that’s hilarious. Watch the colts game again. There isn’t one thing Golden does better than Dangerfield and he has like 4-5 more years experience, that’s terrible.

      I understand he’s injured but it’s nothing serious (supposedly) and Golden like cockrell and coates should be gone. He’s dead weight. If you can’t fulfill any requirements of your position then what good are you? The liability of him at safety far outweighs any ST value he has. If he wasn’t one injury away from being a starter then I wouldn’t be concerned, but he is.

    • James Rogers

      2 weeks, unless they activate Bell for game #1, so a few days presumably.

    • nutty32

      That Steelers 1994 Super Bowl rap video never saw the light of day, did it? Has anyone ever seen it? It’d be great if they released at least the raw cuts even if the project was scrapped prior to final editing.

    • Jeff Anoble

      “No Respect. No Respect.” says Dangerfield.

    • John Noh

      The only players I saw Golden tackling were his own teammates!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Maybe (though I haven’t really seen anything special from SJ in that department) but Spence is a better backup/depth piece.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Golden has more success as a starter in real games and is the ST captain. That is why he gets the bigger end of the stick, because he has earned it. Yes he has had a bad preseason but so did a good portion of our defense. One preseason doesn’t outweigh the rest of your career.

      That being said, I like Dangerfield and hope he ends up getting back around to us at some point.

    • nutty32

      Johnson doesn’t just provide more on ST, he’s a top notch ST tackler (when healthy).

    • nutty32

      “I tell ya, as a kid they had to tie a pork chop around his neck so the dog would play with him”

    • John Phillips

      Isn’t johnson an ilb and moats on the outside?

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I’m just sick of seeing that bum stumble his way into the starting lineup every year. He’s a bigger liability than cockrell ever was. Should have been cut years ago before we ever had to depend on him for anything in the first place.

    • Rocksolid20

      LMAO !

    • SteeltheKing

      Honestly even if Dangerfield remained on the team, he likely would not get a helmet on Sundays anyways. He will revert to IR, unless I completely read this article wrong, so as long as he clears waivers he’ll still be on the team, just won’t contribute this year…

    • John Noh

      Alex, with Sutton on the IR, do the Steelers have to make another roster move now even with Bell? I think with Bell, they have their 53.

    • Rocksolid20

      Fieler .

    • SteeltheKing

      I agree mostly on defense, but being a ST captain for 3 years does count for something.

    • SteeltheKing

      I doubt it, isn’t his salary guaranteed now since he was on the roster week 1? Or does that not count until the game?

    • Alan Tman

      Alex do the Steelers place higher value on Golden or is it the fact that Dangerfield is injured?

    • Rocksolid20

      Moats plays both .

    • Mike367

      Ravens would probably sign Feiler. Hopefully McCullers goes. Not much use for him.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      It’s not that I’m in love with Dangerfield, I just never want to see Golden play for this defense ever again. The mere thought of it is nauseating.

    • Joseph Shaw

      I think it’s a maneuver. He’s hurt–he’ll be back.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I hope that’s all it is.

    • LucasY59

      wouldnt they just cut Moats and keep SJ to start with?

    • george

      The philosophy hasn’t changed. These are all stop gap measures due to injuries.

    • george

      Betcha a smoothie its McCullers

    • John Noh

      Do we dare trade him to the Ratbirds for, let’s say, a sixth rounder next year? The draft pick that cannot be killed?

    • LucasY59

      do the Bucs need OL?

    • WreckIess

      I think you think I’m defending Golden here which just isn’t the case. Golden is not a good player. No doubt about it, but I don’t get what about Dangerfield (other than his past as an all-training camp HOFer) is even average.

      They both aren’t good at safety. Hence the team getting Wilcox and looking into guys like Peppers, Melifonwu, and Josh Jones during the draft. Neither is desirable as a safety. Also, the fact that you think that his safety play out weighs his play on all of our special teams is ridiculous. That’s literally what he’s here for. Have you ever heard of a Special Teams Ace? That’s what we’re talking about here.

      Why do you think guys like Anthony Madison, Stefon Logan, Ross Ventrone, Patrick Bailey, etc made the roster? Hell why do you think they carried Rosey Nix along with Will Johnson on our roster in 2015? Because they play Special Teams. If at all possible, neither Golden nor Dangerfield would have played many, if any, snaps at safety this season and if either of the starters would’ve gotten hurt then Wilcox is next up. When that’s the case, you need to be better on special teams to make the roster. This is simple roster management, kid. When they’re dealing with third stringers they have to A. good at special teams and B. actually healthy. You can say the injury wasn’t serious all you want, but there’s a reason why he’s going to the IR and not the practice squad.

    • LucasY59

      yeah Im not sure why they are adding SJ just to drop him again later? so my guess is a player on O has to go when they need to make the roster move for Bell (and that means the extra OL is most likely to go, bye Feiler)

    • LucasY59

      …Wilcox

    • Jaybird

      Maybe getting Wilcox late yesterday changed things up. They did get him AFTER the initial 53 was made. Cutting Moats could help pay for Wilcox. But hey, I’m just speculating .

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Classic!

    • AndreH

      I totally agree. This was a mistake on the part of the Steelers. Yeah, I know that guy was injured and hopefully that might prevent another team from taking a flyer on him. I hope the young man find his way back onto the Steeler’s roster. He really worked hard for the opportunity.

    • Mike367

      I wouldn’t want to help the Ratbirds out.

    • SilverSteel

      This was not a smart move. Very disappointed Golden was chosen over Danger. ST casualty but still ridiculous.

    • RASTA

      Do you not love this roster more than last years? That’s what I thought…

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • nutty32

      should have added “that knows the playbook.”

    • John Phillips

      I don’t recall him playing inside for the Steelers

    • LucasY59

      Maybe, but I think the moving Bell onto to the 53 will cause a Offensive player to get dropped…Colbert should keep his Trade streak going and get pick for Feiler

    • steelburg

      I agree. I wonder why they brought Johnson back with a guy like Spence still sitting out there. Spence can play ST and he is a legitimate back up who can give you something if a starter goes down.

    • LucasY59

      wow crazy to see everyone going after Golden… I am not a big fan of his, but it seems pretty obvious the decision was made because of injury (and even the trade for Wilcox could have been heavily influenced by Mithchell and Danger being hurt as well)

      I think now that 2 players can return Jordan could be back in 6 weeks and then Golden is probably gone, Sutton’s return could be more interesting (I am guessing a different injury will open a spot for him…I dont want more injuries, but realistically it will happen)

    • Rocksolid20

      He has and with the Bills too .

    • Tom

      Dangerfield gets no respect.

    • Jaybird

      Trade Feiler to the G men. Makes sense for both. But just remember what happened last year- we lost TWO tackles before the year even started ( Hawkins and the guy from the Broncos)

    • LucasY59

      they have Hubbard and Hawkins so I think they will be ok (no team can be prepared for 2 major injuries (at the same position) one after the other)

    • John A Stewart

      Why in hot HELL you cut Dangerfield and keep Golden here we go again with coaches favorites this is bs. When Golden got ran over by Jay Cutler I knew he was not a Steeler and he is a special teams captain wow unreal. Dangerfield this preseason perform was way better than Golden I cannot believe this damn.

    • ryan72384

      So dissappointed Sutton got hurt. I feel like he probably rushed back thinking he needed to play and show something in the preseason. Obviously wasn’t completely healed. It was a small sample size but he definitely has the makings of a starting caliber corner. Quick burst and that aggressive tackle for loss was textbook. Probably could have been starting in the slot within a month or so. Burns Haden and Sutton would have been a nice athletic group of corners. All have press ability and ball skills. I feel like Willie Gay is going to get picked on alot in the middle and down the seam.

    • AndyR34

      Wrecklass – you are arguing with folks incapable of critical thought. Their arguments have no rationale…just emotion. Nice try, though.

    • Steve Johnson

      Wow! That was cold.

    • ryan72384

      Yeah I’m a big fan of Dangerfield. I think he could be a starting in the box SS in the NFL. I understand the need for special teams and I give them the pass on DHB because he is still a good gunner but Golden come on. Everytime he is on the field on defense he is getting torched. I said it last year when Gronk was abusing him up and down the field he should have been released the next day and everyone said oh man come on Gronk does that to everyone. No that’s not true. I once saw Cortez Allen neutralize a young Gronk back in 2011. So the excuses for Golden have gotten old. Can’t play in the box. Gets smoked in coverage.

    • John A Stewart

      What superior ST play Golden has show you I need to know .

    • Douglas Andrews

      No doubt that’s why i’d cut Moats

    • Steve Johnson

      Alex, any inside information as to how they feel about Brian Allen long term? What is your final take on him thus far? What is it about McCullers, how did he make the squad?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agreed!

    • LOL Maybe so, but it’s more than likely to turn out to be true.