    Steelers Week 1 Depth Chart: Watt Listed As Starter, JuJu Top Kickoff Returner

    By Dave Bryan September 5, 2017 at 10:37 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers released an updated depth chart ahead of their 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and while not a lot sticks out on it, there are a few listings worth noting.

    For starters, rookie T.J. Watt is listed as the team’s starting right outside linebacker and thus ahead of veteran James Harrison. It will now be interesting to see if that holds true on Sunday and if it does, it will then be interesting to see if he plays the highest percentage, or all the snaps in the game.

    New tight end Vance McDonald is listed as the backup behind starter Jesse James with Xavier Grimble listed behind him.

    Offensive lineman Matt Feiler is listed as the backup right guard but with that said, he might not dress against the Browns. The same could go for Jerald Hawkins, who is listed as the backup left tackle.

    Perhaps the most notable listing on the new depth chart is that rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is listed as the team’s top kickoff returner. If that holds true, the second-round draft pick out of USC will certainly dress Sunday against the Browns. At USC, Smith-Schuster returned 16 kickoffs for 185 yards. Cornerback Artie Burns is listed behind Smith-Schuster with running back Terrell Watson listed third.


    As expected, Anthony Chickillo is listed as the backup left outside linebacker behind starter Bud Dupree.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Does Joe Haden not return kicks? Am I misremembering that?

    • Dorian James

      Oh yeah !!! It all counts now.
      Welcome back Steelers Football……
      HERE WE GO

    • pittfan

      16/185 are not thrilling #s. That said, it’s been a long time I’ve been this exited about our roster. The acquisitions of Haden, Wilcox, and Sensabaugh have added quality and depth to the secondary. The return of Martay and Bell’s signing….lots of up arrows. Kick the damn ball already!!

    • Ed Smith

      Alex K – if you are reading this – whatever happened to Tomlin chewing out Burns for “stealing reps” in the kickoff return drill in Latrobe?? 😮

      Maybe MT should have let him take a few more!! 😂

    • WreckIess

      Apparently JuJu was returning kicks yesterday. So he must’ve show that he can at least field them, but I don’t think these results will be any better than what we’ve seen. Unless he actually plans on taking a knee.

      Everything else will be pretty fluid though. Our depth charts almost never mean too much.

    • Boots

      I think he did a couple times his rookie year but no not really.

    • Dofdmp

      Fort backing up Shazier…I like it.

    • RMSteeler

      The yards per kickoff can’t be right, can they?

    • gdeuce

      that’s the right number, 11.6 per return

    • COSteel

      Still 54 on the roster. Who gets moved?

    • steeltown

      Man, Kameron Canaday… I dont know about you guys, but im going to be biting my nails on FGs, punts and extra pts for a few weeks…

    • DoctorNoah

      I do not know what our inactive list is going to look like right now. Scares me a bit

    • steeltown

      No idea… S.Johnson, McCullers, Hawkins?

    • stan

      juju didn’t even return many kicks in college, or do it well. 11 for 132 yards as a freshman, 4 for 51 as a soph and 1 for 2 yards as a junior.

    • stan

      He outplayed Holba in the pre-season, and he does at least have a little NFL experience. It was going to be a little bit too interesting regardless of who replaced Warren, but Canaday is actually just a little bit less interesting, IMO.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I remember this, but I don’t think he has in a while.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I would have JuJu & DHB lineup on 10 yard on opposite sidelines to prevent any coffin corner picks – everything else let roll into endzone for touchbacks.

    • JT

      McCullers if we’re lucky. I don’t think they’d cut Johnson, to resign him, to cut him.

    • JT

      I support taking a knee 100% of the time with our blocking.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      The blocking has to on point for anyone to do anything on kickoff returns. I’m not expecting much.