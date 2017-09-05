Steelers Week 1 Depth Chart: Watt Listed As Starter, JuJu Top Kickoff Returner

The Pittsburgh Steelers released an updated depth chart ahead of their 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and while not a lot sticks out on it, there are a few listings worth noting.

For starters, rookie T.J. Watt is listed as the team’s starting right outside linebacker and thus ahead of veteran James Harrison. It will now be interesting to see if that holds true on Sunday and if it does, it will then be interesting to see if he plays the highest percentage, or all the snaps in the game.

New tight end Vance McDonald is listed as the backup behind starter Jesse James with Xavier Grimble listed behind him.

Offensive lineman Matt Feiler is listed as the backup right guard but with that said, he might not dress against the Browns. The same could go for Jerald Hawkins, who is listed as the backup left tackle.

Perhaps the most notable listing on the new depth chart is that rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is listed as the team’s top kickoff returner. If that holds true, the second-round draft pick out of USC will certainly dress Sunday against the Browns. At USC, Smith-Schuster returned 16 kickoffs for 185 yards. Cornerback Artie Burns is listed behind Smith-Schuster with running back Terrell Watson listed third.





As expected, Anthony Chickillo is listed as the backup left outside linebacker behind starter Bud Dupree.