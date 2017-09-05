Hot Topics

    Steelers Week 1 Injury Report: Mitchell, Johnson Characterized As Questionable For Opener

    By Dave Bryan September 5, 2017 at 11:33 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2017 regular season Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns and on the surface, the team is fairly healthy entering that contest.

    During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the health of his team entering Week 1 and only deemed two players as potentially being listed as questionable later in the week.

    “We feel really good,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got some guys that you could probably characterize as questionable. Guys that have missed time. Guys like Mike Mitchell and guys like Steve Johnson, but were optimistic about all parties involved. We’ll watch and monitor the guys that have dealt with things, a myriad things, whether its recently, or largely through the preseason, and we’ll make those necessary decisions as we get close to game time.”

    Safety Mike Mitchell, who has been sidelined all preseason and most of training camp with a hamstring injury, was able to practice some on Monday. It will now be interesting to see if he is listed as a limited or full participant on Wednesday when the team releases their first injury report of the week. If Mitchell is ultimately held out of the Steelers opener against the Browns, either Robert Golden or the newly acquired J.J. Wilcox will likely start in his place.

    As for linebacker Steven Johnson, who was re-signed on Monday after being cut on Saturday, he is also reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered during the team’s second preseason game. That injury prevented him from playing in the final two preseason games.


    • D.j. Reynolds

      Hmm…might Steven Johnson be IR’ed to make room for Bell?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Whatever transaction is made; it should be designed so he can return once recovered. Last year I think 60 different players played in at least one game – depth is key.

    • Greg

      If they were going to do that, why would they even bring him back?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Maybe so he could potentially come back midseason. They cut/re-signed him in the first place so that his 2017 salary is not guaranteed (at least that is something I read somewhere).

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Sutton is in that boat; I think they can have up to 2.

    • george

      I have a bad feeling about Mitchell.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      There is no limit to the IR – the limit is that you can only bring up to 2 back. Great thing is that if another player of more importance gets IR’ed they could choose to bring him back instead – we no longer need to designate a possible return on the front end.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That’s why I mentioned Sutton; 2 can return.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’m not disagreeing just explaining the reasoning behind my thought that SJ may have been brought back to go to IR.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I have had that same feeling but I admit that his not being IR’ed and his practicing on a limited basis yesterday make me slightly more optimistic than I was last weekend.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Agree; need to keep as many folks available as possible. Last year 60 players got in at least one game. Depth is key o a successful long run.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Can’t seem to get rid of this Golden. Please don’t start Golden. Wilcox should be starting even with his lack of knowing the system over Golden.