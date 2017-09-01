Hot Topics

    Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Fully Reinstated On Friday (Update)

    By Dave Bryan September 1, 2017 at 03:12 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is now officially back as the league announced on Friday that he has been cleared for regular season practices and games.

    Bryant, who was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, was reinstated on a conditional basis in April and a few weeks ago was cleared to resume practicing with the team and allowed to play in preseason games.

    Bryant, who the Steelers drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson, has registered 76 receptions for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns so far in 21 regular season games played in.

    In the two preseason games he played in this year he caught 7 passes for 43 yards.

    It’s been a long road back for Bryant but on the surface he appears to have done everything that the NFL has asked of him. He’s now poised for a career year and will be expected to firmly establish himself as one of the league’s top deep passing threats in 2017.


    UPDATE: The PPG’s Ray Fiitipaldo is now reporting Bryant has not been technically fully reinstated. That will happen, per the league, sometime during the season. Mainly because the league is very, very incompetent at their jobs.

    This does not change Bryant’s availability moving forward. He will be able to practice and play like normal.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • StrengthOfVictory

      AT LAST!! It’s good to have all the Killer B’s together again!

    • John Pennington

      I knew you could do it now tear the league up its your time.Good Luck good things come to those who take of their business now go from here and dont ever look back.Got your Back.

    • Ni mo

      I guess all the haters on 24/7 are quiet

    • steeltown

      Whats the deal with S Daimion Stafford, he’s still listed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, is he technically still under contract?

    • RickM

      So in other words, it was always about certain designated conditions not being fully in place. Now that they are, no problem.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Word was he’s planning to retire. Maybe it’s just not official yet.

    • Jesse Hernandez

      Dope!

    • SteelerSurfer

      ???

    • John Noh

      Tuitt…Do it!

    • Biggie

      Now let’s keep it that way.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Won’t happen if he wants more than Heyward makes now.

    • Ni mo

      All the haters that was on Steelers 24/7 that was hating on Bryant they can’t be found now saying juju was going to take his place

    • Ni mo

      That was when he was suspended

    • SteelerSurfer

      He seems to be taking all this serious, hopefully it is a weight off his shoulders and he can start lighting it up.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Get ready for a big season, once he gets his game legs back.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Gotcha, not a local so I didn’t get to hear it.

    • nutty32

      Think there’s zero chance he gets less. But then again, I thought Villy would get much more than he ended up getting.

    • WreckIess

      Nah that’s too easy. You sure you don’t want to choose to reinstate him on a game to game basis now Goodell? Drag this crap out just a little bit longer?

    • SteelerSurfer

      Failing multiple drug test shouldn’t be easy to come back from.

    • J.

      About time now he needs to do his part so he stays on the field.

    • Ni mo

      No problem they was hating on him on this other site but they disappeared

    • Ni mo

      He will

    • Chris92021

      Best news of the day!!

      As I have lamented before, I just want one game where 26, 10, 84, 7, 53, and 66 are in the lineup against the Patriots. Just maybe, maybe, it will occur this season.

      Please stay clean, 10. Please!!

    • WreckIess

      Oh yeah. Goodell should definitely continue to keep pulling his rulings out of his ass rather than going by any actual precedent. No doubt about it.

    • Jeff McNeill

      It’s not incompetence, they said from the beginning that the full reinstatement would not come till sometime during the season.

    • Alex Kozora

      When did they say that?