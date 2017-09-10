Stephon Tuitt Contract Details & Salary Cap Charges

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a five-year contract extension on Saturday and the exact numbers related to that deal have now been acquired by Pro Football Talk.

According to Mike Florio, Tuitt received an $11 million signing bonus as part of his extension in addition to a $2 million roster bonus and a one million base salary in 2017. That should result in Tuitt having a cap charge in 2017 of $5,618,081. Tuitt was previously scheduled to have a cap charge of $1,466,641 in 2017.

As expected, Tuitt’s contract is full of non-guaranteed money moving past 2017. In 2018 and 2019 he has roster bonuses due him just after the start of each league year in March. His $7.5 million roster bonus due in 2018 will more than likely be restructured and turned into a signing bonus in order for the Steelers to clear some cap space next year.

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE 2017 $1,000,000 $2,618,081 $2,000,000 $5,618,081 2018 $3,500,000 $2,200,000 $7,500,000 $13,200,000 2019 $6,000,000 $2,200,000 $3,000,000 $11,200,000 2020 $9,000,000 $2,200,000 $- $11,200,000 2021 $9,000,000 $2,200,000 $- $11,200,000 2022 $9,050,000 $- $- $9,050,000