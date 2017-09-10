Hot Topics

    Stephon Tuitt Contract Details & Salary Cap Charges

    By Dave Bryan September 10, 2017 at 09:39 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a five-year contract extension on Saturday and the exact numbers related to that deal have now been acquired by Pro Football Talk.

    According to Mike Florio, Tuitt received an $11 million signing bonus as part of his extension in addition to a $2 million roster bonus and a one million base salary in 2017. That should result in Tuitt having a cap charge in 2017 of $5,618,081. Tuitt was previously scheduled to have a cap charge of $1,466,641 in 2017.

    As expected, Tuitt’s contract is full of non-guaranteed money moving past 2017. In 2018 and 2019 he has roster bonuses due him just after the start of each league year in March. His $7.5 million roster bonus due in 2018 will more than likely be restructured and turned into a signing bonus in order for the Steelers to clear some cap space next year.

    YEARBASE SALARYSIGNING BONUSROSTER BONUSCAP CHARGE
    2017$1,000,000$2,618,081$2,000,000$5,618,081
    2018$3,500,000$2,200,000$7,500,000$13,200,000
    2019$6,000,000$2,200,000$3,000,000$11,200,000
    2020$9,000,000$2,200,000$-$11,200,000
    2021$9,000,000$2,200,000$-$11,200,000
    2022$9,050,000$-$-$9,050,000

    • SteelersDepot

      Sorry forgot to add 418,081 previous proration in 2017. Fixed

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Dave –

      Thanks for the excellent work on our salary cap (once again). You are the best site on the internet for this type of stuff.

      Now that all of the extensions and acquisitions appear to be complete, could you please post a quick “expected” 2018 salary cap breakdown?

      I’m interested in seeing how much room we have if Ben retires vs plays one more year. And also if there’s enough room to tag Bell one more time.

      I just want to know if (financially speaking) our Super Bow window is 1 more year or 2 more years?

    • Petherson Silveira

      Thank you Dave. U are the best doing those “Contrac Details”!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Math of Khan strikes again! This is a perfect way to split up the cash in the contract. I totally agree, next year, assuming things are rosy, that money gets converted for cap relief. Yeah, that will mean paying Tuitt a nice chunk between this year and next, but if we win a Super Bowl, and he plays well, it will be worth it.

      We could theoretically cut Tuitt as it’s structured, designate him a post-June 1st, and only have a 2.6 dead money hit, and save around 9-11 million. Obviously, I don’t expect that to happen or be necessary. But it is possible. I do expect big things from our D-Line this year. And I truly hope and pray we can make it through with all 3 studs up front healthy and terrorizing.

      Speaking of terror… I say we start today with this newly minted and hyped O-Line of Cleveland. Time to Do it Tuitt, Hit ’em with some Iron, and digs some Graves!