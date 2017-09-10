Stephon Tuitt Contract Details & Salary Cap Charges

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a five-year contract extension on Saturday and the exact numbers related to that deal have now been acquired by Pro Football Talk.
According to Mike Florio, Tuitt received an $11 million signing bonus as part of his extension in addition to a $2 million roster bonus and a one million base salary in 2017. That should result in Tuitt having a cap charge in 2017 of $5,618,081. Tuitt was previously scheduled to have a cap charge of $1,466,641 in 2017.
As expected, Tuitt’s contract is full of non-guaranteed money moving past 2017. In 2018 and 2019 he has roster bonuses due him just after the start of each league year in March. His $7.5 million roster bonus due in 2018 will more than likely be restructured and turned into a signing bonus in order for the Steelers to clear some cap space next year.
|YEAR
|BASE SALARY
|SIGNING BONUS
|ROSTER BONUS
|CAP CHARGE
|2017
|$1,000,000
|$2,618,081
|$2,000,000
|$5,618,081
|2018
|$3,500,000
|$2,200,000
|$7,500,000
|$13,200,000
|2019
|$6,000,000
|$2,200,000
|$3,000,000
|$11,200,000
|2020
|$9,000,000
|$2,200,000
|$-
|$11,200,000
|2021
|$9,000,000
|$2,200,000
|$-
|$11,200,000
|2022
|$9,050,000
|$-
|$-
|$9,050,000