    Stephon Tuitt Credits Tyson Alualu With Teaching Him A Few Things

    By Matthew Marczi September 13, 2017 at 06:20 am


    He may be pretty new to the team, but veteran defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is certainly not new to the game of football, and in his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the previous seven with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has already had his impact in helping the team grow.

    As we talked about yesterday, Sunday’s injury scare for Stephon Tuitt was somewhat of a cold reminder of how significant the addition of Alualu was this offseason, in order to avoid a repeat of what happened last season when the Steelers were missing key pieces of their defensive line.

    Tuitt left the season opener after just two snaps when he injured his arm, and Alualu had to play the rest of the way. The fourth-year defensive end even noted during his WDVE radio spot yesterday that he played more than Cameron Heyward in the opener, registering five tackles to boot.

    And he also talked about his impact in the room, in bringing in another player with a high pedigree along himself and Heyward, as well as second-year Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle, who already got himself his first sack of the season on Sunday.

    “He’s a veteran player. He’s a first-round draft pick out of Cal”, Tuitt said of Alualu. He called him “very aggressive”, describing him as a “great player” who possesses “great quickness about him too. To have a guy like that”, he pontificated as his voice trailed off.


    But he also talked about how Alualu has helped his own game on a direct level. As I mentioned at the top of this article, he is no neophyte, and has been around the league for seven years. While he was only with one team, he has seen coordinators—even head coaches, owners—come and go, and has played in different schemes.

    “He also taught me stuff when he came in”, Tuitt said. “Of course Jacksonville ran a little different type of defense than we’ve run, but he was absolutely very informative with some of the things and techniques that he learned, especially from a pass-rushing standpoint”.

    Over the course of the past two seasons, the former second-round draft pick has recorded 10 and a half sacks over 28 games to go along with two forced fumbles, four passes defensed, an interception, and 91 tackles.

    On his two plays on Sunday, he applied pressure to the quarterback on first down for a hurry, and then made a tackle for a nine-yard loss. Not bad for about a minute’s worth of work. But Alualu held his own in Tuitt’s absence.

    The man who just signed a five-year contract extension is hoping to get back out on the field as soon as possible in an attempt to have his best season yet. He knows he left plays on the field a year ago and has worked hard to better himself in the offseason. Learning from his new teammate was but a small part of his growth.

    • dhorst88

      I am excited to see this defense in mid-season form. The past 2 years (maybe more), they have struggled to find their groove for a month or two and then they blossom. With 2 high-caliber cb’s, a d-line with actual depth, and what looks like an actual, consistent pass-rush, this just might be the year our defense writes a new chapter in the book of great Steelers defenses.

      I say all that to say, I am still holding my breath, that was just the Browns.

    • Conserv_58

      I listened to that interview and was glad to hear from the horse’s mouth where he’s at in his rehab. To say it was great to hear that Stephon’s injury is minor compared to what it was first reported it might be was great news. I liked when the interviewer relayed the story of when he said to coach Butler this is great for Stephon and coach Butler said, “This is great for me.”

      Maybe, just maybe, the Steelers are finally on the other side of the injury news. Too many years have gone by where they’ve lost key players to long term and season ending injuries.

    • dhorst88

      Let the pats enjoy the bug for once…

    • Conserv_58

      The best part of this year’s defense is seeing they have a pass rush and they finally invested considerable time and effort on improving their weak CB and safety positions.

    • Conserv_58

      They certainly have enjoyed not seeing any of their key players go out with long term injuries for a long time.